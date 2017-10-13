An appeal to end the racing impasse in Bengaluru

more-in

The Karnataka Racehorse Owners Association, trainers and jockeys have stated in a press release that a impasse between the management of the Bangalore Turf Club and Government of Karnataka, which had led to the licence to conduct ‘On Course’ and ‘Off Course’ racing by the club being declined by the Government with effect from September 1, is having a very adverse effect.

Because of nil earnings since September 1, there has been is a deep financial crisis in the club and this in turn has led to the racehorse owners being denied of various concessions which had till date enabled them to survive, considering that the basic maintenance per month per racehorse is nearly ₹22,500 at present.

The release also said the financial situation could result in withdrawal of incentives, subsidies and revolving credit facilities to the racehorse owners which would eventually lead to a deterioration in the upkeep and maintenance of thoroughbreds. The chances of the owners abandoning the horses could also become a harsh reality.

This apart, the financial crisis that the owners would face could lead to default in payment of salaries and other statutory allowances to about 1000 stable workmen, resulting in their losing employment and a source of livelihood.

Trainers and jockeys, being licensed professionals, would also be deprived of their professional earnings leading to hardship to them and their families. The suppliers of feed and supplements for the horses would also incur losses due to default in payments for procurement from them.

The release said the above factors could result in the closure of horse racing in Bengaluru and bring to an end a 154-year glorious tradition connected with the city.

The release appealed to the government and the management of the BTC to end the impasse immediately so that the sport and livelihood of those connect with racing is not affected any more.