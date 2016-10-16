Always Bullish, who retains form, may score an encore in the Mysore Race Club Cup (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Monday (Oct. 17).

MYSORE RACE CLUB (1,400m), (Cat. I), 3-y-o & over (Terms), 2-20 p.m.: 1. Vijay Vidhata (4) P. S. Chouhan 61, 2. Kohinoor Thunder (2) S. Sreekant 57, 3. Always Bullish (5) K. Mukesh Kumar 55, 4. Galiat (3) Akshay Kumar 55, 5. Super Falcon (7) Kiran Naidu 55, 6. Gaarswood (6) Sai Kumar 53.5, 7. O Ms Akilah (8) N. Rawal 52 and 8. Time For Fun (1) N. S. Rathore 52.

1. Always Bullish, 2. Vijay Vidhata, 3. Galiat

FOREST TREASURE PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 2-55: 1. Carnival Express (8) K. Sai Kiran 61, 2. Halifax (6) A. A. Vikrant 61, 3. Kildare King (5) Akshay Kumar 61, 4. War Lady (2) P. Gaddam 60, 5. Cannon Hope (7) S. Sreekant 59.5, 6. Jem Star (9) Kiran Naidu 59, 7. Kohinoor Flare (4) Chary 59, 8. Sensational Girl (1) Sai Kumar 51.5 and 9. War Dancer (3) Laxmikanth 50.

1. Sensational Girl, 2. Jem Star, 3. Carnival Express

SCINTILLATING PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II), 3-25: 1. Symbol Of Choice (2) Ajeeth Kumar 62, 2. Modern Sniper (6) S. Sreekant 59.5, 3. Camborne (10) Chary 56.5, 4. Par Excellence (3) Rafique Sk. 53.5, 5. Romantic Fire (9) A. A. Vikrant 52, 6. Silver Dollar (5) Kuldeep Singh 51.5, 7. Top Contender (8) Sai Kumar 51, 8. Dancing Farha (1) Rohit Kumar 50, 9. Lavender (4) N. S. Rathore 50 and 10. Like Wise (7) P. S. Chouhan 50.

1. Top Contender, 2. Like Wise, 3. Silver Dollar

SMT. C. MOHANA KUMARI SATYANARAYANA MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 3-55: 1. Naamdhari (6) Md. Sameeruddin 60, 2. Exclusive Beauty (4) K. Sai Kiran 58, 3. Azazil (5) K. Mukesh Kumar 56.5, 4. Trustful (8) B. Dileep 56.5, 5. Field Commander (3) P. Gaddam 56, 6. Grand Canyon (2) A. A. Vikrant 56, 7. Kohinoor Punch (7) S. Sreekant 56, 8. Proud Image (9) Laxmikanth 56 and 9. Ice Barrier (1) N. Rawal 52.

1. Exclusive Beauty, 2. Azazil, 3. Kohinoor Punch

CLASSIC STYLE CUP (1,800m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 4-30: 1. Elysian (2) Akshay Kumar 61.5, 2. Vijays Splendour (4) P. S. Chouhan 59, 3. Agusta Bombshell (6) Deep Shanker 58.5, 4. Princess Rose (8) Ajeeth Kumar 58.5, 5. Vijay's Harmony (3) Khurshad Alam 58.5, 6. Perfection (7) P. Gaddam 58, 7. Zensational (5) Rafique Sk. 52 and 8. Hard Fought (1) Sai Kumar 51.5.

1. Agusta Bombshell, 2. Elysian, 3. Hard Fought

ONNU ONNU ONNU PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 5-05: 1. Patron Saint (7) B. Dileep 60, 2. Ikigai (2) N. Rawal 56.5, 3. Secret Art (10) P. S. Chouhan 56.5, 4. Cashel (4) Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 5. Raja Hindustani (12) P. Gaddam 54.5, 6. Two Rock Da World (6) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 7. Avanti (5) K. Mukesh Kumar 54, 8. Cannon King (8) S. Sreekant 54, 9. Princess (3) Kiran Naidu 54, 10. Supurinto (11) Akshay Kumar 54, 11. Golden Image (9) A. A. Vikrant 53.5 and 12. Citi Colors (1) Md. Sameeruddin 53.

1. Secret Art, 2. Patron Saint, 3. Ikigai

Day's best: Always Bullish

Double: Top Contender - Secret Art

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; Tla: all races.