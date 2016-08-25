Allora, Franz Ferdinand, The Champ and Persian Prince impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Aug. 25) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Zambian (J. Chinoy) 39. Moved freely. Victorio (S.J. Sunil) 39. Moved well. She Is Special (P. Naidu), Glorious Angel (rb) 37.5. They moved level freely. Alishas Pet (rb) 39.5. Easy. Angel Girl (rb) 40. Easy. Hunt For Heads (Nazil) 42. Easy. Wings Of Glory (rb) 40. Easy.

800m: Eternal Sunshine (Sandesh), Rising Brave (Ikram) 53, 600/38.5. They moved level freely. King Of Killen (Zervan), Galtero (D.A. Naik) 52, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Jefferson (V. Jodha), Rule Downunder (Ajinkya) 53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. Allora (Sandesh) 51, 600/38. Shaped well. Critics Choice (Nazil) 56, 600/42. Easy. Wildhorn (Rupesh) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. Spontaneous Eddie (Dashrath), Raees (Pereira) 52.5, 600/39.5. They were urged and ended level. Snow Crystal (Bhawani) 52, 600/40.Urged. Tomahawk (S. Sunil) 53, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Caralissa (Akshay) 57, 600/43. Easy. Vixen (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/39. Urged. Apple Betty (Bhawani) 54, 600/40. Pressed. Tchibouela (Jethu) 49.5, 600/37. Pushed. Iridescence (Bhawani) 53.5, 600/39.5. Urged. Black Jaguar (Bhawani) 53.5, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Good Thing (S. Amit) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Apache (Parmar) 55, 600/41. Easy.

1000m: Brabourne (Zervan), Bullion Express (Pereira) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. Former finished a distance ahead. Crystal Ball (S.J. Sunil), Rodeo (Sandesh) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was urged to end level. B Fifty Two (Hamir), Brahmachari (Pereira) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. They finished together freely. Temerity (Neeraj), Courtship (Parmar) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40.5. Pair level. Persian Prince (Akshay) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. In good shape.

1200m: Diablo (Nazil), Torrezzo (Pradeep) 1-22, 800/54, 600/40. Former was two lengths superior.

1400m: The Ministerian (David Breux) 1-40, 600/43.5. Moved freely. Franz Ferdinand (Parmar), The Champ (Akshay) 1-39, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Both moved impressively.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Sanam (H.G. Rathod) 1-6.5, 800/52, 600/40. Pressed. Kiss From A Rose (Oza) 1-8, 600/40. Moved freely. Rare Silver (Raghuveer), Ritz (Pereira) 1-9.5, 800/53.5, 600/41. Pair level. There She Goes (C. Umesh), Allegiance (Kuldeep) and Vitesse (Bhawani) 1-10, 600/44. Trio jumped out well. Mr Morrison (Shubham) 1-8, 600/42. Moved well.