About 550 horses will take part in the 32-day Madras racing season which begins here on November 3 and concludes on March 21, 2017. More than 130 two-year-olds will be racing during the season, said Mr. Md. Javeed Ghatala, Steward MRC at a press conference on Tuesday. A sum of Rs 5,00,000 will be added to the jackpot pool on the opening day to give it an attractive start.

The total stakes money offered will be Rs. 18,27,50,000 for 198 races. Ninety four cup races have been framed, the total value of the cups and trophies being Rs. 25,95,000. The highlight of the season will be the hike in stakesmoney for 2-y-o’s which is about Rs. 13,00,000 per race for youngsters. With the stakes attracting lot of enquiries from owners and trainers from other centres the stewards have extended the arrival of outstation horses till Nov. 15. This will make racing more open and competitive. This will also facilitate entries from new owners/trainers and encourage local racing which will serve as a great boost for the sport.

A new trophy to perpetuate the memory of former Chairman Dr. M. A. M. Ramaswamy will be held on Jan. 14 (outstation horses eligible). The stakesmoney of Rs. 25,00,000 for this race will be partially sponsored by the Dr. M. A. M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust contributing Rs. 10,00,000. The balance of Rs. 15,00,000 will be contributed by the Club.

Mr Ramesh Rangarajan, Steward, MRC said: “The Hindu Group will sponsor the following cups: G. Narasimhan Trophy (Dec. 27), S. Rangarajan Trophy (Jan. 14), K. Srinivasan Trophy (Feb. 1) and G. Kasturi Trophy (Feb. 15).

For the convenience of racing patrons and ardent lovers an updated website similar to other turf clubs in the country will function. A giant TV (38 x 17) has also been installed in front of the Grand Stand and will be an added attraction.

Nineteen ‘A’ Licence and five ‘B’ Licence trainers, 40 ‘A’ Licence and 10 ‘B’ Licence jockeys will be seen in action.

As usual outstation horses 6-y-o and below will be eligible to participate in the season for those rated 46 and above. Other than the above outstation horses will be permitted to participate in the following races: Guindy Gold Cup, Christmas Cup (Gr. III), Madras Gold Vase (Gr. III), Guindy Grand Prix (Gr. III), South India 1000 Guineas(Gr. II), South India 2000 Guineas (Gr. II), South India Oaks (Gr. I), South India Derby(Gr. I) and South India St. Leger (Gr. II).

The Madras Race Club has decided to revive the auction sale of 2-y-o’s after 23 years. It will be held on Jan. 16, 2017. “We expect about 200 to 250 entries for the sale and we hope to make the event a regular annual feature”, said Mr. Ramesh Rangarajan. Invitations have been extended to prominent and leading Breeders in the country to make the sale a grand success.

The rates for First enclosure have been revised from Rs. 30 to 50, Members Enclosure from Rs. 100 to 120 and on classic days Rs.150.

Racing dates: November 2016: 3, 8, 9, 15, 22, 23 and 30. December: 6 The South India 1000 Guineas (Gr. II) , 7, 13, 14, 20 South India 2000 Guineas (Gr. II), 24 and 27. January 2017: 4 South India Oaks (Gr. I), 5, 14 South India Derby Stakes (Gr. I), 18, 24 and 31. February: 1, 9, 15 South India St.Leger (Gr. II), 16, 22, 23 and 28. March: 9, 10, 14, 20 and 21.