Akha Teej, Masada, Duke Of Clarence and Havelock Princess pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Sept. 14).

Inner sand:

1,200m: Madame Sultana (Irvan Singh) 1-18.5, 1,000/1-6, 600/40.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

600m: Just Fabulous (rb) 44. Shaped well.

1,000m: Mistress Of Spice (D. Patel) 1-13, 600/42. Moved attractively. Masada (Ashok Kumar) 1-11, 600/44. Pleased. Queenofgoodtimes (Praveen S), Galino (D. Patel) 1-12, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Havelock Princess (D. Patel) 1-13.5, 600/42. Pleased. Akha Teej (Irvan Singh) 1-10.5, 600/42.5. A good display. Let The Lion Roar (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Easy.

1,400m: Duke Of Clarence (R. Marshall) 1-45, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition.

Gate practice - Inner sand:

1,400m: Intensive Act (rb), Fioroloco (S. Imran), Prosperity (Adarsh) 1-36, (1,400-600) 51. First named pleased. Ravelnation (rb), Handsome Stash (S.K. Paswan) 1-40.5, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished six lengths ahead. Wings Of Fortune (Kiran Rai), Saffron Intense (rb) 1-34, (1,400-600) 55. Former showed out. Neymar (A. Ramu), Kimora (Ashok Kumar) 1-35, (1,400-600) 50. Former finished distance ahead. Saltoro Ridge (rb), Boysterous (S.K. Paswan) 1-39, (1,400-600) 53. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Anemos (Darshan) 1-38, (1,400-600) 55. Jumped out well. Precious Glitter (S. Babu), Royal Rein (Shobhan) 1-39.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Outer sand - Sept. 13:

600m: Prazsky (Chetan G) 44. Moved well.

1,000m: Universal Law (Deepak Singh) 1-13, 600/45. Moved freely.