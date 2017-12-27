more-in

Admiral Nelson runs with a good chance in the Palani Plate (1.200m), the main event of the races to be held here on Thursday (Dec. 28).

1. KATPADI PLATE (1,200m), 2-y-o only (Terms), 2-00 p.m: 1. Absolute Authority (1) Umesh 54.5, 2. Royal Black (4) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 3. Embassy (6) Shahar Babu 53, 4. Bay Front (2) Tanveer 51.5, 5. Cotton Hall (5) Farhan 50 and 6. Grey Twilight (3) Brisson 50.

1. ABSOLUTE AUTHORITY, 2. ROYAL BLACK.

2. BANARES PLATE (1,400m), maiden 3- y o & over rated 20 to 45, 2-30: 1. Supreme Commander (7) Hesnain 60. 2. Peyto (1) Stephen 56, 3. Paladins (6) Adarsh 54, 4. Secret Style (3) Kalyan 54, 5. Dubai Al Khail (5) Tanveer 53, 6. Tencendeur (2) Mukesh Kumar 52.5 and 7. Be My Secret (4) Umesh 51.

1. SUPREME COMMANDER, 2. PEYTO, 3. BE MY SECRET.

3. DINDIGUL PLATE (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms), 3-00: 1. In Excess (7) Hesnain 56, 2. Indialite (3) Stephen 56, 3. Say My Name (5) Saddam 56, 4. Judey (8) Noorshed 54.5, 5. Luxzara (6) Tanveer 54.5, 6. Onyx (2) Huzaif 54.5, 7. Star Ranking (9) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 8. Texas Rose (1) Mukesh Kumar 54.5 and 9. Welcome Baby (4) Umesh 54.

1. WELCOME BABY, 2. LUXZARA, 3. STAR RANKING.

4. FARROKH K. IRANI CUP (1,000m), rated upto 25, 3-30: 1. Fieur (5) Manikandan 60, 2. Hocus Pocus (3) Hesnain 59.5, 3. Photo Opps (7) Umesh 58, 4. Malpractice (1) Farhan 56.5, 5. Sprinkler (-) (-) 56.5, 6. Touch And Go (4) Noorshed 56, 7. Dancing Belinda (2) Tanveer 54 and 8. Prince Of Knights (6) Ayaz Khan 50.5.

1. HOCUS POSUS, 2. PHOTO OPPS, 3. MALPRACTICE.

5. METTUPALAYAM PLATE (1,600m), rated 40 to 65, 4-00: 1. Next Move (7) Umesh 60, 2. Symbol Of Victory (3) M. Bhaskar 60, 3. Dazzling Dancer (6) Farhan 58.5, 4. Romeo (2) Saddam 58, 5. Tap It Rich (5) Shahar Babu 57.5, 6. Imperial Treasure (1) Hesnain 54.5 and 7. Firebrand (4) Akshay Kumar 53.5.

1. ROMOE, 2. FIREBRAND, 3. DAZZLING DANCER.

6. PALANI PLATE (1,200m) rated 40 to 65, (jockeys are not permitted to carry whip). 4- 30: 1. Admiral Nelson (1) Farhan 61, 2. Dancing Farha (7) Manikandan 58.5, 3. Enjoythegoodtimes (2) Akshay Kumar 58, 4. Aristomache (9) Brisson 57.5, 5. Pearl Necklace (11) Vaibhav 56.5, 6. Rubi Rey (3) Umesh 52.5, 7. Youre Ashwashakthi (8) Adarsh 52.5, 8. Good Fruit (4) Hesnain 52, 9. King Of Kings (6) Shahar Babu 52, 10. Sairani (10) Anzar 52, 11. Admiral Messi (-) (-) 51.5 and 12. Pride N Glory (5) Noorshed 50.

1. ADMIRAL NELSON, 2. PERAL NECKLACE, 3. ENJOYTHEGOODTIMES.

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr: (1): 2, 3 & 4 (2): 4, 5 & 6.