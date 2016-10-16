Accolade piloted by P.Trevor won the Kingfisher Ultra Pune Derby (Gr. I), the stellar attraction of the races held here on Sunday (Oct. 16). The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Vijay Mallya rep. Utd Rac & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Pesi Shroff trains the winner.

Correction: It was Dancing Prince who ran in the Vinayak Trophy Div. II on Sunday and not Dancing Prances as wrongly mentioned in the race card Oct. 16). Dancing Prances actually ran in the Noshir & Dolly Sprint Million (6th race). And placed second.

1. VINAYAK TROPHY DIV.II (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Dancing Prince (Suraj) 1, Carralisa (P.S.Chouhan) 2, Speedo (S.Amit) 3 and Snow Blast (A.Gaikwad) 4. 3/4, Snk, 4-1/2. 58.42s. Rs. 38 (w), 15, 13 and 23 (p). SHP: Rs. 34, FP: Rs. 52, Q: Rs. 13, Tanala: Rs. 178 and Rs. 159. Favourite: Carralisa. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M.Mody rep. J.M.Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: M.Narredu.

2. SIR SULTAN CHINOY (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: Hidden Soul (Sandesh) 1, Shivalik Shine (Suraj) 2, Cezanne (Parmar) 3 and Don Corleone (A.Gaikwad) 4. Hd, 2-1/4, 3/4. 58.14s. Rs. 37 (w), 20 and 13 (p). SHP: Rs. 26, FP: Rs. 63, Q: Rs. 26, Tanala: Rs. 266 and Rs. 160. Favourite: Shivalik Shine. Owner: Mr. Champaklal Zaveri. Trainer: S.S.Shah.

3. JIMMY UMRIGAR TROPHY DIV.II (1,200m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: Furious N Fast (Srinath) 1, Thunder Down Under (Suraj) 2, Firenze (Sandesh) 3 and Trevelyan (Neeraj) 4. 1-1/4, 2-3/4, Lnk. 1m 11.07s. Rs. 27 (w), 11, 12 and 12 (p). SHP: Rs. 26, FP: Rs. 34, Q: Rs. 25, Tanala: Rs. 92 and Rs. 34. Favourite: Furious N Fast. Owner: Mr. Premal M.Shah. Trainer: Nirad Karanjawala.

4. PUNE POLICE COMMISSIONER’S TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Merabella (Sandesh) 1, Silver Beauty (Suraj) 2, Daishonin (S.Amit) 3 and Courtship (Trevor) 4. Not run : Vixen. Hd, 2-3/4, 1-3/4. 1m 37.95s. Rs. 31 (w), 10, 14 and 24 (p). SHP: Rs. 48, FP: Rs. 227, Q: Rs. 46, Tanala: Rs. 1,218 and Rs. 363. Favourite: Courtship. Owners: Mr. Niraj Tyagi and Mr. Vikas Sachdeva rep. Blazing Saddles (Pf)’s. Trainer: Faisal Abbas.

5. IGCC TROPHY (2,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Palatial (Neeraj) 1, Savage Beauty (Srinath) 2, June (J.Chinoy) 3 and Aspen (Bhawani) 4. 6-1/4, 1/2, 1. 2m 29.23s. (record time). Rs. 32 (w), 16, 19 and 44 (p). SHP: Rs. 68, FP: Rs. 121, Q: Rs. 205, Tanala: Rs. 2,431 and Rs. 1,562. Favourite: Imitation Game. Owners: Mr. Haresh N.Mehta and Mr. Manav H.Mehta rep. Rohan Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: C.D.Katrak.

6. NOSHIR & DOLLY DHUNJIBHOY SPRINT MILLION (Gr. III) (1,200m), 4-y-o & over: Gold Bag (Dashrath) 1, Dancing Prances (Sandesh) 2, Adam (Trevor) 3 and Critics Choice (Zervan) 4. Lnk, 3-1/2, 1. 1m 10.29s. Rs. 112 (w), 34 and 12 (p). SHP: Rs. 24, FP: Rs. 165, Q: Rs. 66, Tanala: Rs. 569 and Rs. 287. Favourite: Adam. Owners: M/s. Kunal N.Sharma, Gauttam Rijhensenghani & John M.Beard. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

7. KINGFISHER ULTRA PUNE DERBY (Gr. I) (2,000m), 3-y-o only:

Accolade (Burden Of Proof – Alnasreya) (Trevor ) 1,

Germanicus (Whatsthescript – Phenomenale) (Sandesh) 2,

Namid (Phoenix Tower – Aquila Oculus) (Suraj) 3 and

Silken Eyes (Multidimensional – Silken Star) (Neeraj) 4.

4, Snk, 4-1/2. 2m 3.96s. Rs. 15 (w), 11, 13 and 29 (p). SHP: Rs. 35, FP: Rs. 39, Q: Rs. 16, Tanala: Rs. 165 and Rs. 119. (Note: There was a mishap. Vulcan (Kavraj up) who was leading the field till the 400m was clipped by the winner Accolade (Trevor up) and stumbled resulting in the fall of Kavraj. However he escaped unhurt). Favourite: Accolade. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay Mallya rep. Utd Rac & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. Trainer: P.Shroff.

8. JIMMY UMRIGAR TROPHY DIV.I (1,200m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: Yanna Rascala (Trevor) 1, Cyclone (Sandesh) 2, Domination (Suraj) 3 and Grey Flannel (P.S.Chouhan) 4. 1, 3-1/4, 4-1/4. 1m 9.71s. Rs. 37 (w), 13, 11 and 15 (p). SHP: Rs. 31, FP: Rs. 121, Q: Rs. 51, Tanala: Rs. 93 and Rs. 83. Favourite: Cyclone. Owners: M/s. Kishore M.Dingra & Sultan Singh. Trainer: P.Shroff.

9. VINAYAK TROPHY DIV.I (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Minstrel Heights (P.S.Chouhan) 1, Quixotic (Suraj) 2, Crackling Rosie (G.Amit) 3 and Motherland (Trevor) 4. Nose, 3-3/4, Nk. 58.53s. Rs. 37 (w), 20, 13 and 49 (p). SHP: Rs. 30, FP: Rs. 76, Q: Rs. 28, Tanala: Rs. 627 and Rs. 478. Favourite: Quixotic. Owners: M.A.M.Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik G.

Jackpot: (i) 70 per cent: Rs. 14, 343 (26 tkts), 30 per cent: Rs. 3,330 (48 tkts). (ii) 70 per cent: Rs. 27, 371 (99 tkts), 30 per cent: Rs. 2, 460 (472 tkts). Treble: (i) Rs. 513 (16 tkts), (ii) Rs. 1,231 (9 tkts), (iii) Rs. 250 (166 tkts). Super Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 76, 062 (8 tkts), 30 per cent: Rs. 6, 863 (38 tkts).