Accolade, who is in great heart, is poised to complete a classic double in the Deccan Derby (2,000m), the star attraction of the races to be held here on Sunday (Oct. 2).

There will be no false rails.

COMMANCHE CUP (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 12-05 p.m: 1. Silver Dollar (8) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Handy Man (9) P. Trevor 59, 3. Scooby Dooby Doo (2) Ajit Singh 59, 4. Mr. Baahubali (3) P. S. Chouhan 58.5, 5. Indian Dreams (5) Arshad Alam 58, 6. Harvest Moon (1) Deep Shanker 55.5, 7. Mahathi (4) Srinath 55.5, 8. Two Rock Da World (6) Kuldeep Singh 51.5 and 9. Darakhshan Setarah (7) Akshay Kumar 51.

1. Mr. Baahubali, 2. Harvest Moon, 3. Silver Dollar

BANGALURU CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II), 12-35: 1. Military Belle (9) Rafique Sk. 61.5, 2. Modern Sniper (1) Kunal Bunde 59.5, 3. Camborne (7) A. A. Vikrant 57.5, 4. Altruist (5) Sai Kumar 57, 5. Red Express (2) Arshad Alam 56, 6. Aston Doulton (4) Suraj Narredu 55.5, 7. Green Jewel (8) Laxmikanth 53, 8. Symbol Of Pride (3) K. Mukesh Kumar 53, 9. Catherine (10) A. S. Pawar 52.5 and 10. Romantic Fire (6) G. Naresh 52.

1. Modern Sniper, 2. Altruist, 3. Aston Doulton

MRS. K. LAKSHMI BHUPAL REDDY MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 1-05: 1. Island Bird (7) Arshad Alam 62.5, 2. Shivalik Bird (3) P. S. Chouhan 62, 3. Princess Rose (9) P. Trevor 59, 4. Accelerator (13) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 5. Bon Ton (11) G. Naresh 58, 6. Market Leader (14) A. S. Pawar 57.5, 7. Penumatcha’s Pride (10) Sai Kumar 57.5, 8. Hal Chal (12) Khurshad Alam 57, 9. Ice Barrier (5) N. Rawal 57, 10. Ryuzaki (2) Suraj Narredu 56.5, 11. Golden Xanthus (8) Md. Sameeruddin 55, 12. Apache Gal (4) A. Sandesh 54, 13. Barbossa (6) P. Gaddam 53.5, 14. Hard Fought (15) Ajit Singh 51.5 and 15. Blaze Of Glory (1) Ajeeth Kumar 50.5.

1. Princess Rose, 2. Apache Gal, 3. Hard Fought

MUMBAI CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II), 1-35: 1. England (1) P. S. Chouhan 60, 2. Exclusive Wind (2) K. Mukesh Kumar 60, 3. Legacy Machine (6) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 4. Awesome Approach (4) P. Trevor 56, 5. Magna Carta (5) Kuldeep Singh 56, 6. Without Makeup (8) Ajith Singh 56, 7. Aragonda Princess (3) Srinath 55, 8. Dublin (7) N. Rawal 55 and 9. City Of Pearls (9) K. Sai Kiran 54.5.

1. Aragonda Princess, 2. England, 3. Awesome Approach

TURF AUTHORITIES CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over (Cat. I), 2-05: 1. Vijays Joy (7) Rafique Sk. 66, 2. Parushram (1) A. Sandesh 58.5, 3. Vallee Secrete (2) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 4. City Of Dreams (8) Arshad Alam 54, 5. Baazigar (9) Kiran Naidu 52.5, 6. King Of Pop (4) N. S. Rathore 52, 7. Super Falcon (5) C. P. Bopanna 51, 8. Rebellion (6) N. Rawal 50 and 9. Sketch Of Beauty (3) Ajeeth Kumar 50.

1. Parushram, 2. City Of Dreams, 3. Vijays Joy

BHAGYANAGAR CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 2-45: 1. Dancing Farha (6) G. Naresh 62.5, 2. Rocky Hill (5) Koushik 62, 3. True Pearl (10) K. Sai Kiran 60, 4. Trustful (9) B. Dileep 59, 5. Azazil (4) A. S. Pawar 58, 6. Racing Ruler (3) Md. Sameeruddin 57, 7. Globetrotter (7) Kuldeep Singh 55, 8. Dolce (2) B. R. Kumar 52.5, 9. Yet Another (8) Akshay Kumar 51.5 and 10. Golden Choix (1) Gopal Singh 50.

1. Azazil, 2. Trustful, 3. Dolce

TURF AUTHORITIES CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over (Cat. I), 3-15: 1. Gaarswood (8) Koushik 67, 2. Happy Guy (4) B. Dileep 59.5, 3. The Healer (7) Srinath 58.5, 4. Kohinoor Thunder (3) Kunal Bunde 55, 5. Baashagar (9) K. Mukesh Kumar 53, 6. Morning Miracle (5) P. S. Chouhan 52, 7. Atlas Star (2) K. Sai Kiran 51, 8. Symbol Of Choice (6) Ajeeth Kumar 50 and 9. Winds And Waves (1) G. Naresh 50.

1. The Healer, 2. Happy Guy, 3. Morning Miracle

TENACITY CUP (1,100m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 50 (Cat. III), 3-50: 1. Ruby’s Gift (9) Suraj Narredu 62.5, 2. Bharat Queen (15) K. Mukesh Kumar 60, 3. Green Striker (4) P. Gaddam 59, 4. Khan Sahib (3) R. B. Shinde 59, 5. Paprika (6) P. S. Chouhan 59, 6. Royal Dynamite (13) Ajit Singh 59, 7. Perfection (11) A. Joshi 58.5, 8. Amazing Venus (5) Ajeeth Kumar 58, 9. Gorgeous Lady (12) Deepak Singh 57.5, 10. Magnum (2) Kuldeep Singh 57.5, 11. Platinum (7) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 12. Rose Eternal (8) Srinath 57.5, 13. Golden Adara (16) Kiran Naidu 57, 14. Bouncer (10) Kunal Bunde 55, 15. Bullish Approach (14) Sai Kumar 53 and 16. Our Ensign (1) N. Rawal 50.

1. Paprika, 2. Ruby’s Gift, 3. Royal Dynamite

DECCAN DERBY (2,000m), Sweepstakes, 3-y-o only (Terms), 4-25: 1. Accolade (2) P. Trevor 56, 2. Elysian (4) C. Alford 56, 3. King David (7) Deepak Singh 56, 4. Leading Legend (3) A. Sandesh 56, 5. Fiorenzo (-) (-) 56, 6. Aika Aika Aika (1) P. S. Chouhan 54.5, 7. Aster Rose (5) S. John 54.5 and 8. Star Nijinsky (6) Srinath 54.5.

1. Accolade, 2. Aster Rose, 3. Leading Legend

BANGALURU CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 75 (Cat. II), 5-05: 1. Staying The Best (2) G. Naresh 62, 2. Queen Of The Stars (3) Kuldeep Singh 60, 3. Always Together (5) P. S. Chouhan 58.5, 4. Symbol Of Glory (8) K. Mukesh Kumar 57.5, 5. Flower Roll Up (11) A. Sandesh 56.5, 6. Rubyonrails (10) Ajit Singh 56, 7. Par Excellence (9) P. Trevor 54, 8. Military Cross (4) Rafique Sk. 52.5, 9. Rock Heights (7) Akshay Kumar 52, 10. Bouquet (6) Sai Kumar 51 and 11. Aware (1) Ajeeth Kumar 50.

1. Par Excellence, 2. Always Together, 3. Flower Roll Up

Day’s best: Accolade

Double: Princess Rose - Parushram

Jkt (i): 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10; Tr (i); 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7; (iii): 8, 9 & 10; Tla: all races.