Accolade (P. Trevor up) won the Deccan Colts Championship Stakes, the main event of the races held here on Sept. 5. The winner is the property of Mr. & Mrs. Vijay Mallya rep. United Racing and Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. and trained by Shroff.

1. RED RUFUS PLATE (Div. I) (1,800m) 3-y-o & over, rated upto 25, Cat. III: Canberra (Akshay Kumar) 1, Hard Fought (Ajit Singh) 2, Kohinoor Flare (Kiran Naidu) 3, Brioni (G. Naresh) 4. 1-1/2, 2-1/4, 2-1/2. 1m 58.88s. Rs. 16 (w), 6, 6 and 11 (p), SHP: Rs. 18, FP: Rs. 38, Q: Rs. 15, Tanala: Rs. 166. Favourite: Hard Fought. Owners: M/s. Arshad Ali Khan Mohd., Mohammed Rashed Ali Khan, Aziz Ahmed Khan and Venkata Krishna Reddy Challuri. Trainer: Faisal Hassan.

2. PRINCE OF BERAR TROPHY (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 75, Cat II: Breeze Of The South (Srinath) 1, Western Wind (K. Mukesh) 2, Top Contender (P.S. Chouhan) 3, Green Image (A. Vikrant) 4. Nk, Hd, 2-3/4. 1m 41.84s. Rs. 9 (w), 5, 7 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 16, FP: Rs. 27, Q: Rs. 18, Tanala: Rs. 73. Favourite: Breeze Of The South. Owner: Mr. Dwarakanath Reddy Vemireddy. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

3. RED SATIN PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m) 5-y-o & over, rated upto 75, Cat. II: Net Champ (Dashrath) 1, Wind Zoom (K. Sai Kiran) 2, Aston Doulton (P. Sai Kumar) 3, Romantic Fire (G. Naresh) 4. 3-1/2, 3/4, Hd. 1m 14.60s. Rs. 10 (w), 6, 7 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 20, FP: Rs. 34, Q: Rs. 21, Tanala: Rs. 56. Favourite: Net Champ. Owners: Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy & Dr. Peddi Reddy. Trainer: D. Netto.

4. STAR HAVEN CUP (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated upto 50, Cat. III: Kohinoor Karishma (Kunal Bunde) 1, Western Express (Ajit Singh) 2, Trustful (N.S. Rathore) 3, Exclusive Beauty (K. Sai Kiran) 4. 3-1/2, 1-1/2, 1/2. 1m 28.18s. Rs. 11 (w), 6, 13 and 9 (p), SHP: Rs. 33, FP: Rs. 70, Q: Rs. 46. Tanala: Rs. 405. Favourite: Kohinoor Karishma. Owner: Mr. Rathan Nalla. Trainer: K.R.K. Raju.

5. RED SATIN PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m) 5-y-o & over, rated upto 75, Cat. II: Gayle Force (P. Sai Kumar) 1, Kohinoor Grace (Kunal Bunde) 2, Vijays Grandeour (P.S. Chouhan) 3, Kimono (B. Dileep) 4. 3/4, 3/4, 3/4. 1m 15s. Rs. 19 (w), 9, 63 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 245, FP: Rs. 1218, Q: Rs. 671, Tanala: Rs. 2570. Favourite: Vijays Grandeour. Owners: Dr. Teegala Vijender Reddy, M/s. Teegala Upender Reddy & B.S. Reddy. Trainer: Prasad R.

6. ORIGINAL VEL MRS. RADHA BALASUBRAMANI GOLD CUP (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, Cat. I: Vijays Joy (A.S. Pawar) 1, Morning Miracle (P.S. Chouhan) 2, City Of Dreams (K. Sai Kiran) 3, Sketch Of Beauty (Zulquar Nain) 4. 1-1/2, 1-1/4, 4. 1m 13.86s. Rs. 16 (w), 9, 7 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 24, FP: Rs. 49, Q: Rs. 22, Tanala: Rs. 108. Favourite: Morning Miracle. Owners: M/s. Pratap R’ment Pvt. Ltd. rep. by the estate of late D. Pratap Chander Reddy & Mr. Ashish Bajaj & M/s. Vijay Racing & Farm Pvt. Ltd. rep. by M/s. V.K. Gupta & S.K. Gupta. Trainer: Deshmukh.

7. DECCAN COLTS CHAMPIONSHIP STAKES (1,600m), 3-y-o: Accolade (P. Trevor) 1, Whomakestherules (Suraj Narredu) 2, Leading Legend (Dashrath) 3, Royal Sceptre (Srinath) 4. 1-1/2, 2-1/2, shd. 1m 39.30s. Rs. 6 (w), 5 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs. 10, FP: Rs. 10, Q: Rs. 7, Tanala: Rs. 24. Favourite: Accolade. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay Mallya rep. United Racing and Bloodstock Breeders. Ltd. Trainer: Shroff.

8. SWEEPING SUCCESS CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o, Cat. II: Handy Man (Dileep) 1, Ashwa Ashoka (Lakshmikant) 2, Olympic Hero (P.S. Chouhan) 3, Avantika (Deepak) 4. 1-1/2, nk, 1/2. 1m 28.04s. Rs. 17 (w), 6, 6 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs. 23, FP: Rs. 51, Q: Rs. 19, Tanala: Rs. 91. Owner: Mr. M. Narayanan. Trainer: Satheesh.

Treble: (i): Rs. 55 (1040 tkts.), (ii): Rs. 152 (318 tkts.), (iii): Rs. 64 (1825 tkts.). Consolation: Rs. 123 (4254 tkts.), Jackpot: Rs. 970 (1268 tkts.).