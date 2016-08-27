Accolade and Anvill Star impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Aug. 27) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Flying Show (Nazil) 40. Easy.

800m: Joss (rb), Shopaholic (Bhawani) 57, 600/42. Pair easy. Lucas (Santosh), Pacific Dunes (Ranjane) 52, 600/39. Former moved well and they finished level. Mathaiyus (Parmar), Je Suis (Neeraj) 56, 600/42. They ended level. Arctic Whizz (rb), Ainra (rb) 56, 600/42. Pair moved freely. Silken Eyes (Merchant) 51, 600/39. Moved well. Hirohama (K. Kadam), Merchantofvenice (H.G. Rathod) 51, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Minstrel Heights (Bhawani) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Balchandra (rb) 54, 600/39. Pressed. Locarno (Baria) 52, 600/39. Good. Normandy (Akshay), Masterofbalantrae (K. Kadam) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely. Rainbow Dash (Parmar), Frosty (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Mount Whitney (rb), Striking Story (K. Kadam) 55, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Strategic Move (S.S. Rathore) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Safdar (Ikram) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Trombone (Neeraj), Ricardus (Ajinkya) 1-8, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Star Councillor (S.S. Rathore), Flashing Honour (Bhawani) 1-7, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Anvill Star (rb), Q’E’ D (Bhawani) 1-6, 600/39. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead. Erdemir (S. Sunil) 1-10, 600/42. Pressed. Iron Man (S. Sunil) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well. Anteros (Parmar), Geranium (Akshay) 1-9, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Accolade (Akshay), Adam (Parmar) 1-6, 600/39. Former is in good shape. Note.<br><br>1200m: Merabella (Jethu) 1-25, 600/41. Moved freely. Severus (Zervan), Covert Action (H.G.Rathod) 1-22, 600/40. Former was three lengths superior. Intelligence (Parmar) 1-23, 600/42. Moved freely.