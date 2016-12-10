Races

Zanara and Lady Coachman catch the eye

Zanara and Lady Coachman caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Dec. 10) morning.

Inner sand.

600m: Palatial (Merchant) 40. Easy.

800m: Cicitalia (rb) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Sydney Harbour (Sandeep), Prominence (Vishal) 52, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1000m: Angel Girl (P. Naidu) 1-9, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/o Excellent Heart (Kamble), Incentio (B. Nikhil) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38. Former moved well and finished four lengths ahead. Lady Coachman (S. Sunil) 1-4, 800/50.5, 600/37.5. Moved attractively.

1400m: 2/y/o Zanara (Pradeep) 1-35.5, 1200/1-19.5, 1000/1-7, 800/51.5, 600/39.5. Impressed.

Outer sand:

800m: Jimbo (Joseph) 52, 600/40. Pushed.

