Yellow Diamond wins main event

Yellow Diamond, ridden by P. Trevor, won the Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy (VI Bart) Cup, the feature event of the evening races held here on Thursday (Dec. 22). The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. and trained by Vishal Gaikwad.

The results:

1. AUTUMN BLUE PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Nutcracker (Neeraj) 1, Danse Debonaire (Dashrath) 2, Mastermarksman (Bhawani) 3 and Pracs (S. Amit) 4. 4, 2, 1-1/4. 2m 6.43s. Rs. 18 (w), 13 and 21 (p). SHP: Rs. 29, FP: Rs. 85, Q: Rs. 58, Tanala: Rs. 518 and Rs. 380. Favourite: Nutcracker. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Mehernosh H. Deboo & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: P. Shroff.

2. WHITE METAL PLATE (1,000m), 2-y-o only: Miss Moneypenny (C.S. Jodha) 1, Lincoln (Trevor) 2, Elysee (Zervan) 3 and Juggernaut (Dashrath) 4. 1-1/2, 2, 7-3/4. 59.45s. Rs. 112 (w), 29 and 11 (p). SHP: Rs. 32, FP: Rs. 213, Q: Rs. 45. Tanala: Rs. 295 and Rs. 150. Favourite: Lincoln. Owner: Mrs. Liane M. Luthria. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

3. SPRINT STAR PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Dusk N Dawn (S. Amit) 1, Super Icon (P. Naidu) 2, Super Bolt (Neeraj) 3 and Make It Shine (T.S. Jodha) 4. 2-1/4, 2-1/4, 3/4. 1m 0.27s. Rs. 57 (w), 24 and 20 (p). SHP: Rs. 45, FP: Rs. 180, Q: Rs. 136, Tanala: Rs. 414 and Rs. 186. Favourite: Make It Shine. Owners: Mr. Haresh N. Mehta and Mr. Manav H. Mehta rep. Rohan Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Mansoor Shah.

4. KUSUMBEN DHIRUBEN SHAH TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Classicus (Bhawani) 1, Spiridon (C.S. Jodha) 2, Fringe Benefit (Joseph) 3 and Torrezzo (Parmar) 4. 2, 1-1/4, Sh. 1m 24.94s. Rs. 18 (w), 12, 22 and 27 (p). SHP: Rs. 51, FP: Rs. 71, Q: Rs. 105, Tanala: Rs. 558 and Rs. 239. Favourite: Classicus. Owners: M/s. Vivek S. Jain, Geoffrey B. Nagpal, Hoshang J. Nazir & Chetan Shah. Trainer: Zadmal Singh.

5. BOURBON KING PLATE, Div.II (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Bounty Queen (Daman) 1, Grey Flannel (Trevor) 2, Salvatore Mundi (Parmar) 3 and King Of Killen (Dashrath) 4. 3-1/4, 1-1/2, 3. 1m 12.34s. Rs. 124 (w), 25, 10 and 22 (p). SHP: Rs. 29, FP: Rs. 472, Q: Rs. 219, Tanala: Rs. 946 and Rs. 479. Favourite: Grey Flannel. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Cyrus Palia & Ms. Behroze C. Palia. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.

6. SIR JAMSETJEE JEEJEBHOY (VI BART) (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: Yellow Diamond (Trevor) 1, Beneficial (Zervan) 2, Snowy Peaks (Neeraj) 3 and Kiss From A Rose (J. Chinoy) 4. 1-3/4, 3/4, 3-3/4. 59.91s. Rs. 16 (w), 11, 17 and 15 (p). SHP: Rs. 43, FP: Rs. 30, Q: Rs. 33, Tanala: Rs. 95 and Rs. 31. Favourite: Yellow Diamond. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

7. BOURBON KING PLATE, Div. I (1,200m), Cl. IV, 3-y-o only rated 20 to 46: Shaoqing (A. Gaikwad) 1, Makino (Daman) 2, Irish Bailey (Trevor) 3 and Gran Paradiso (Neeraj) 4. 3-1/4, Sh, 4-3/4. 1m 12.08s. Rs. 51 (w), 16, 21 and 18 (p). SHP: Rs. 65, FP: Rs. 373, Q: Rs. 124, Tanala: Rs. 1,132 and Rs. 520. Favourite: Furious N Fast. Owners: Ms. Tarita Shankar & Mr. Chetan S. Wakalkar rep. Sahaan Infrastructure (India) Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 15,672 (26 tkts.) and 30 per cent: Rs. 801 (218 tkts.).

Treble: Rs. 4,809 (3 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 95, 060 (carried forward) and 30 per cent: Rs. 20,360 (1 tkt.).