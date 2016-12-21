Yellow Diamond should make amends

more-in

Yellow Diamond, who ran a close second to Cyclone in her last start, should make amends in the Sir Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy (VI Bart) Cup, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday evening.

Rails will be placed 2 metres away from1400m to 1200m and 4 metres from 1200m upto the winning post.

AUTUMN BLUE PLATE (2,000m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26, 5-00 pm: 1. Nutcracker (6) Neeraj 59, 2. Danse Debonaire (1) Dashrath 57.5, 3. Windhoek (5) S.J.Sunil 57, 4. Mastermarksman (3) Bhawani 56.5, 5. Sansa (2) Vishal 53.5 and 6. Pracs (4) S.Amit 49.

1. Nutcracker, 2. Windhoek

WHITE METAL PLATE (1,000m), 2-y-o only, 5-30: 1. Elysee (3) Zervan 57, 2. Juggernaut (1) Dashrath 54.5, 3. Lincoln (5) Trevor 54.5, 4. Goofy Eyes (4) Neeraj 53 and 5. Miss Moneypenny (2) C.S.Jodha 53.

1. Lincoln, 2. Elysee

SPRINT STAR PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26, 5-55: 1. Super Icon (1) P.Naidu 59, 2. Dusk N Dawn (2) S.Amit 57, 3. Make It Shine (3) T.S.Jodha 57, 4. Riposte (5) Joseph 56, 5. There She Goes (7) Ajinkya 55.5, 6. Super Bolt (4) Neeraj 51 and 7. Amazon Cat (6) S.Kamble 50.5.

1. Super Bolt, 2. Super Icon

KUSUMBEN DHIRUBHAI SHAH TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 6-20: 1. Fringe Benefit (12) Joseph 59, 2. Jarama (5) Baria 57.5, 3. Classicus (1) Bhawani 55, 4. Dhishoom (8) Zervan 54.5, 5. Logic (9) J.Chinoy 54, 6. Spridon (10) C.S.Jodha 54, 7. Kitty Hawk (7) Dashrath 53, 8. Torrezzo (6) Parmar 52.5, 9. Armando (4) S.Kamble 50.5, 10. Be Bold (11) G.Amit 50, 11. Gunga Din (2) B.Nikhil 50 and 12. Strides Ahead (3) Roushan 49.5.

1. Classicus, 2. Dhishoom, 3. Kitty Hawk

BOURBON KING PLATE DIV.II (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 6-50: 1. Bounty Queen (7) Daman 59, 2. Romantic Warrior (10) S.Sunil 57, 3. Salvatore Mundi (11) Parmar 57, 4. Trevelyan (12) Neeraj 57, 5. Untitled (4) Hanumant 56, 6. Adele (9) Santosh 55.5, 7. Great Artist (14) Vishal 55.5, 8. Grey Flannel (1) Trevor 55.5, 9. King Of Killen (8) Dashrath 55.5, 10. Smoky Haze (2) S.Amit 55.5, 11. Junoon (5) Nikhil 55, 12. Smokey Roses (3) S.K.Jadhav 54, 13. Time Of Life (6) Nazil 53.5 and 14. She’s All Mine (13) Ajinkya 53.

1. Salvatore Mundi, 2. Grey Flannel, 3. Trevelyan

SIR JAMSETJEE JEEJEEBHOY (VI BART) CUP (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 7-15: 1. Abu Al Bukhoosh (6) C.S.Jodha 56, 2. Beneficial (3) Zervan 56, 3. Divine Hope (9) S.Amit 54.5, 4. Dolphin (12) S.Sunil 54.5, 5. Emilia Romagna (4) Parmar 54.5, 6. Eternal Love (2) K.Kadam 54.5, 7. Frisky Whiskey (10) T.S.Jodha 54.5, 8. Headlines (5) S.J.Sunil 54.5, 9. Kiss From A Rose (7) J.Chinoy 54.5, 10. Snowy Peaks (1) Neeraj 54.5, 11. Voulez Vous (11) Dashrath 54.5 and 12. Yellow Diamond (8) Trevor 54.5.

1. Yellow Diamond, 2. Beneficial, 3. Voulez Vous

BOURBON KING PLATE DIV.I (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 7-45: 1. Irish Bailey (5) Trevor 60.5, 2. Shaoqing (13) A.Gaikwad 59, 3. Furious N Fast (9) Zervan 58.5, 4. Travieso (11) Dashrath 58.5, 5. Gran Paradiso (8) Neeraj 58, 6. Makino (4) Daman 58, 7. El Tycoon (7) S.Kamble 57, 8. Sporting Spirit (3) Ajinkya 57, 9. Warlock (14) T.S.Jodha 55.5, 10. Slam Dunk (1) Hanumant 55, 11. Dibaba (6) S.J.Sunil 54, 12. Flag Flying (10) V.Jodha 54, 13. Adam’s Creation (12) Santosh 52.5 and 14. Its A Deal (2) Roushan 51.5.

1. Irish Bailey, 2. Furious N Fast, 3. Gran Paradiso

Day’s best: Nutcracker

Double: Salvatore Mundi – Irish Bailey

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7. Treble: 5, 6 & 7. Tanala: All races. Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.