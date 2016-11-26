more-in

Woman O War has an edge over her rivals in the Indian Navy Rolling Challenge Trophy (1,600m), the main event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Nov. 27).

1. BHAGYANAGAR CUP (2,000m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 12-40 p.m.: 1. Penumatcha’s Pride (2) Koushik 62, 2. Upon A Star (3) G. Naresh 61, 3. Brilliant (7) Beuzelin 58.5, 4. Vijays Splendour (5) Gopal Singh 56.5, 5. Coruba (6) Akshay Kumar 55, 6. Prudently Perfect (4) Ajith Singh 54.5 and 7. Green Memories (1) N.S. Rathore 50.

1. Brilliant, 2. Penumatcha's Pride, 3. Coruba

2. CORDEN ROUGE PLATE ( Div. II), (1,100m), (Cat. II), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms), 1-10: 1. Chesterfield (1) Srinath 55, 2. Proud Warrior (2) N. Rawal 55, 3. Southern Crown (6) Akshay Kumar 55, 4. Top Link (4) Deep Shanker 55, 5. Asteria (7) Kuldeep Singh 53.5, 6. Lady Admiral (5) G. Naresh 53.5, 7. Lady In Lace (8) Md. Sameeruddin 53.5 and 8. Plain Jane (3) Sai Kumar 53.5.

1. Proud Warrior, 2. Asteria, 3. Southern Crown

3. RAINBOWS FOR LIFE PLATE (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50, 1-40: 1. Batur (8) Beuzelin 60, 2. Citi Colors (5) Suraj Narredu 59.5, 3. Palisades Park (6) Kuldeep Singh 57, 4. Pentagon (10) Khurshad Alam 57, 5. Surprise Party (2) Aneel 56.5, 6. River Chimes (3) Srinath 56, 7. Sher Afgan (4) K. Mukesh Kumar 55.5, 8. Cannon Grey (11) Kunal Bunde 54.5, 9. Monkey Shoulder (13) Sai Kumar 53.5, 10. Racing Ikon (12) N.S. Rathore 53, 11. Racing Ruler (1) N. Rawal 52.5, 12. War Cry (9) Deepak Singh 52 and 13. Good Confidence (7) Ajeeth Kumar 51.5.

1. Citi Colors, 2. Cannon Grey, 3. Palisades Park

4. CORDEN ROUGE PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), (Cat. II), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms), 2-10: 1. All The Best (8) K. Mukesh Kumar 55, 2. Creator (5) N. Rawal 55, 3. Rustom (3) G. Naresh 55, 4. Starlight (6) S. Sreekant 55, 5. True Hymn (7) Ajeeth Kumar 55, 6. Divine Silver (2) Laxmikanth 53.5, 7. Juneau (4) Kuldeep Singh 53.5 and 8. Lucky Nicky (1) K. Sai Kiran 53.5.

1. Juneau, 2. All The Best, 3. True Hymn

5. ROYAL TERN PLATE (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 2-45: 1. Rock Baby Rock (9) A.S. Pawar 60, 2. Perfection (6) Srinath 59.5, 3. Silver Passion (5) Laxmikanth 59.5, 4. White Gold (4) Beuzelin 58.5, 5. Princess Rose (8) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 6. Apache Gal (7) S.S. Tanwar 56.5, 7. Buckshee (1) G. Naresh 55, 8. Exclusive Monarchy (2) Kiran Naidu 54 and 9. Rose ‘D’ Mumtaz (3) B.R. Kumar 53.5.

1. White Gold, 2. Perfection, 3. Rose ‘D’ Mumtaz

6. KING RAMA PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 3-15: 1. Modern Sniper (9) S. Sreekant 60, 2. Oathofyourdaughter (2) G. Naresh 58.5, 3. Symbol Of Pride (7) B.R. Kumar 58.5, 4. Green Jewel (3) Laxmikanth 56.5, 5. Par Excellence (5) A.A. Vikrant 55, 6. Catherine (8) K. Mukesh Kumar 54.5, 7. Rock Heights (1) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 8. Egyptian Wind (6) AM Tograllu 54 and 9. Bouquet (4) Sai Kumar 53.5.

1. Oathofyourdaughter, 2. Symbol Of Pride, 3. Egyptian Wind

7. INDIAN NAVY ROLLING CHALLENGE TROPHY (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 86 & above (Cat. I), 3-45: 1. Woman O War (4) Kunal Bunde 63, 2. Always Bullish (8) Beuzelin 61.5, 3. Vijay Viraaj (3) Srinath 58, 4. Time For Fun (5) N.S. Rathore 57, 5. Aventus (7) Suraj Narredu 56.5, 6. Rio Rojo (9) Sai Kumar 56.5, 7. Commanding Boy (2) N. Rawal 52, 8. That's My Darling (6) Akshay Kumar 51.5 and 9. Vijay Vaishnavee (1) P. Gaddam 51.5.

1. Woman O War, 2. Time For Fun, 3. Aventus

8. KING RAME PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 4-15: 1. Rosemonde (3) Ajit Singh 60, 2. Camborne (2) A.A. Vikrant 57, 3. Symbol Of Glory (5) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 4. Rubyonrails (7) Sai Kumar 54.5, 5. Exclusive Beauty (10) Kiran Naidu 53.5, 6. Midnight In Paris (8) Md. Sameeruddin 53, 7. Military Cross (6) B.R. Kumar 52, 8. Vijays Triumph (9) Laxmikanth 52, 9. Dancing Farha (4) A.S. Pawar 51.5 and 10. Fair And Squre (1) N.S. Rathore 50.5.

1. Exclusive Beauty, 2. Fair And Squre, 3. Camborne

9. SANGAM PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 4-45: 1. Golden Arrow (9) K. Mukesh Kumar 60, 2. Legend (1) Suraj Narredu 59, 3. Green Image (7) A.A. Vikrant 58, 4. Wonder Eye (5) AM Tograllu 56.5, 5. Delta Force (2) N.S. Rathore 56, 6. Fabulous Jewel (4) A.S. Pawar 56, 7. Gangadhar (8) G. Naresh 53.5, 8. Shivalik Bird (3) Laxmikanth 53, 9. Bharat King (10) Ajeeth Kumar 52.5 and 10. Ice Crystal (6) C.P. Bopanna 52.5.

1. Legend, 2. Delta Force, 3. Wonder Eye

Day’s best: Citi Colors

Double: Brilliant - Legend

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii): 7, 8 & 9. Tla: All races.