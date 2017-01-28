Veronese may complete a classic double

more-in

Veronese, winner of the Golconda Oaks, may complete a classic double in the Golconda Derby Stakes (2,400m), the stellar attraction of the races to be held here on Sunday (Jan. 29).

There will be no false rails.

1. YOUNGSTERS MILLION (1,200m), 3-y-o only (Terms),12.30 p.m.: 1. Juneau (2) Akshay Kumar 56, 2. Palace On Wheels (3) Suraj Narredu 56, 3. Top Starchy (4) K. Mukesh Kumar 56, 4. Mega Million (6) G. Naresh 53.5, 5. Star Gazer (5) P.S. Chouhan 53.5 and 6. Turf Legend (1) Deepak Singh 53.5.

1. Palace On Wheels, 2. Star Gazer

2. PEDDAPALLI PLATE (1,800m), 4-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 1.00: 1. Carolina Moon (5) A.A. Vikrant 60, 2. Elysian (7) Srinath 58, 3. Mahathi (2) P. Trevor 57.5, 4. Dancing Farha (10) G. Naresh 55.5, 5. Mirfield (1) Sai Kumar 55.5, 6. Bharat King (8) B.R. Kumar 54, 7. Silvassa (11) Kunal Bunde 54, 8. Ashwa Ashoka (3) Akshay Kumar 53.5, 9. Agustus Bombshell (9) Kiran Naidu 52.5, 10. Doroteo (6) I. Chisty 51.5 and 11. Euro Zone (4) N.S. Rathore 50.5.

1. Doroteo, 2. Mahathi, 3. Ashwa Ashoka

3. DECCAN PRINCE CUP (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 1.30: 1. Dancing Leaf (8) P. Trevor 60, 2. Prospero (4) Srinath 59.5, 3. Awesome Approach (5) Suraj Narredu 59, 4. Little Smart Heart (3) Neeraj 58, 5. Magna Carta (2) G. Naresh 56.5, 6. Sweet March (11) Beuzelin 55.5, 7. Batur (6) Akshay Kumar 55, 8. Strengthandbeauty (1) Md. Sameeruddin 54, 9. Scooby Dooby Doo (10) I. Chisty 52, 10. Silver Dollar (7) Kuldeep Singh 52 and 11. Apache Gal (9) S.S. Tanwar 51.

1. Awesome Approach, 2. Prospero, 3. Little Smart Heart

4. ARISTOCRAT CUP (1,200m), 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 2.00: 1. Vijays Honour (2) P. S. Chouhan 60, 2. King David (8) Suraj Narredu 59, 3. Amazing Venus (5) K. Mukesh Kumar 58, 4. Born To Do It (9) Akshay Kumar 58, 5. Chinese Thought (12) A.A. Vikrant 57.5, 6. Royal Dynamite (3) Ajit Singh 57.5, 7. Golden Image (14) Kuldeep Singh 56.5, 8. Shakesphere (6) Srinath 56.5, 9. Palisades Park (4) P. Trevor 56, 10. Pixie Girl (10) Beuzelin 56, 11. General Salute (11) I. Chisty 55, 12. Good Confidence (7) B. R. Kumar 53.5, 13. Symbol Of Gold (13) Ajeeth Kumar 52.5 and 14. Ambitious Approach (1) Sai Kumar 51.

1. Vijays Honour, 2. King David, 3. Born To Do It

5. ARTISTIC TRIBUTE PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 2.30: 1. Cloud Dancer (7) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Naamdhari (11) Deep Shanker 60, 3. Back To Business (2) P. Gaddam 58.5, 4. Romantic Fire (5) A.A. Vikrant 58, 5. Dhool Ka Phool (8) K. Mukesh Kumar 56, 6. Kohinoor Punch (10) G. Naresh 56, 7. Golden Xanthus (6) Sai Kumar 55, 8. Sea Change (3) Deepak Singh 54, 9. Forever Bullish (9) Aneel 52.5, 10. Roma Rouge (4) B.R. Kumar 52.5 and 11. Ashwini (1) Kunal Bunde 51.5.

1. Dhool Ka Phool, 2. Sea Change, 3. Cloud Dancer

6. SQUANDERER CUP (1,200m), 5-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90 (Cat. II), 3.10: 1. Numinous (14) Srinath 60, 2. Rubyonrails (12) P. Trevor 59.5, 3. Vallee Secrete (10) Akshay Kumar 59, 4. Double Charter (6) Beuzelin 57.5, 5. Italian Cypress (5) Khurshad Alam 56.5, 6. Mangalyaan (1) Suraj Narredu 56.5, 7. Military Belle (2) B. R. Kumar 56.5, 8. City Of Wonders (7) K. Mukesh Kumar 56, 9. Symbol Of Pride (13) Ajeeth Kumar 55, 10. Green Image (11) A.A. Vikrant 54.5, 11. Kimono (3) N. S. Rathore 54, 12. Oh Dear (9) I. Chisty 53.5, 13. Might Swing (8) P.S. Chouhan 53 and 14. Princess Hina (4) Ajit Singh 53.

1. Vallee Secrete, 2. Double Charter, 3. Numinous

7. SIKANDER -E-AAZAM CUP (2,000m), 4-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 3.40: 1. Nautanki (9) A.M. Tograllu 60, 2. Upon A Star (4) P. Gaddam 58.5, 3. Al Sadr (1) K. Mukesh Kumar 58, 4. Pentagon (2) Kiran Naidu 58, 5. Monte Rosa (5) Md. Ismail 56.5, 6. Valee Tiger (3) Akshay Kumar 55.5, 7. Bullish Approach (7) P. Trevor 54.5, 8. Cannon Grey (10) Kunal Bunde 54.5, 9. Hal Chal (6) G. Naredh 53.5 and 10. Sir Walter Raleigh (8) Neeraj 53.5.

1. Sir Walter Raleigh, 2. Al Sadr, 3. Bullish Approach

8. SECRETARIAT CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 86 & above (Cat. I), 4.15: 1. Woman O War (10) Deep Shanker 63.5, 2. Gaarswood (4) Koushik 62, 3. Kolors (7) A. S. Pawar 60.5, 4. Vijay Viraaj (8) P. Gaddam 60.6, 5. Carlton (6) P. Trevor 58.5, 6. Baashagar (11) I. Chisty 56, 7. Exclusive Wind (9) Suraj Narredu 56, 8. Happy Guy (1) N.S. Rathore 55.5, 9. Alameda (3) G. Naresh 55, 10. Red Rambble (5) S.S. Tanwar 55, 11. Commanding Boy (12) N. Rawal 52.5, 12. That’s My Darling (2) Akshay Kumar 51 and 13. City Of Dreams (13) K. Mukesh Kumar 50.

1. Vijay Viraaj, 2. Exclusive Wind, 3. Baashagar

9. GOLCONDA DERBY STAKES (2,400m), 4-y-o only (Terms), 4.50: 1. Breezeofthesouth (-) (-) 57, 2. England (7) Akshay Kumar 57, 3. Germanicus (6) A. Sandesh 57, 4. Handy Man (3) P.S. Chouhan 57, 5. London (9) Suraj Narredu 57, 6. Namid (4) A. Imran Khan 57, 7. Pallas (12) S. John 57, 8. Royal Sceptre (8) P. Trevor 57, 9. Adulation (2) I. Chisty 55.5, 10. Like Wise (10) N.S. Rathore 55.5, 11. Star Nijinsky (11) Srinath 55.5, 12. Veronese (5) Neeraj 55.5 and 13. Watchmyscript (1) Beuzelin 55.5.

1. Veronese, 2. London, 3. Germanicus

10. STORM TROOPER PLATE (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (Cat. III), 5.30: 1. Full Of Life (8) A.M. Tograllu 62, 2. Sefarina (13) A.A. Vikrant 62, 3. Shandaar (12) I. Chisty 62, 4. Ayur Joythi (3) K. Mukesh Kumar 61, 5. Racing Ruler (9) N. Rawal 61, 6. Cannon Hope (6) Kunal Bunde 60, 7. Whisper (5) P. Gaddam 60, 8. Arabian Fountain (10) Koushik 59.5, 9. Aalishaan (4) Akshay Kumar 59, 10. Green Olive (11) Khurshad Alam 57, 11. Prep One (14) Deepak Singh 57, 12. Kohinoor Flare (7) G. Naresh 56.5, 13. Noble Heights (2) Sai Kumar 54.5 and 14. Jamie (1) A.S. Pawar 50.5.

1. Whisper, 2. Shandaar, 3. Cannon Hope

Day’s best: Palace On Wheels

Double: Doroteo-Dhool Ka Phool

Jkt (i): 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5; (ii): 6, 7, 8, 9 & 10; Tr (i): 2, 3 & 4; (ii): 5, 6 & 7; (iii): 8, 9 & 10; Tla: All races.