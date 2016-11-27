more-in

Vancouver runs with a good chance in the Juvenile Million (1,100m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Monday (Nov. 28).

ONNU ONNU ONNU PLATE (1,200m), (Cat. II), 2-y-o only (Terms), 12-40 p.m : 1. Amorous White (5) P. Trevor 55.5, 2. Fashion High (6) Beuzelin 54, 3. Gladstone (2) N. Rawal 51.5, 4. You Can I Can (1) Kunal Bunde 51.5, 5. Arc Of History (4) S. S. Tanwar 50 and 6. Tough Sunsex (3) Deepak Singh 50.

1. Fashion High, 2. Amorous White

MICA EMPRESS CUP (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 1-10: 1. Western Wind (5) B. R. Kumar 60, 2. Strengthandbeauty (3) Suraj Narredu 58, 3. Madiba (4) Neeraj 55, 4. Charming Beauty (7) P. S. Chouhan 51.5, 5. Sonic (6) Sai Kumar 51.5, 6. Agusta Bombshell (2) Kuldeep Singh 51 and 7. Kalinda (1) Rohit Kumar 51.

1. Madiba, 2. Agusta Bombshell, 3. Charming Beauty

FLYING TREASURE PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (Cat. III), 1-40: 1. Magical Skill (9) P. S. Chouhan 62, 2. Golden Joy (4) G. Naresh 61.5, 3. Fortune Star (5) C. P. Bopanna 61, 4. Samba (8) Neeraj 61, 5. Darakhshan Setarah (7) Akshay Kumar 60, 6. Dawning Hope (1) A. A. Vikrant 59.5, 7. Prep One (6) Deepak Singh 58.5, 8. Our Ensign (2) N. Rawal 56 and 9. Touch Of Gold (3) Md. Sameeruddin 56.

1. Magical Skill, 2. Prep One, 3. Darakhshan Setarah

FLYING TREASURE PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (Cat. III), 2-10: 1. General Salute (6) B. R. Kumar 62, 2. Old Faithful (5) K. Sai Kiran 62, 3. Shandaar (10) Ajit Singh 61.5, 4. Mexican Rose (9) K. Mukesh Kumar 61, 5. Cirillo (4) Md. Ismail 60, 6. Ayur Jyothi (ex: Love You Darling) (3) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 7. Play It Cool (7) Aneel 59, 8. Cannon King (2) Kunal Bunde 58, 9. Halifax (8) A. K. Pawar 54.5 and 10. Kohinoor Love (1) N. Rawal 50.

1. General Salute, 2. Shandaar, 3. Old Faithful

MING DYNASTY PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 3 & 4-y-o only, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 2-45: 1. Bharat Queen (10) P. Trevor 60, 2. Chinese Thought (7) A. A. Vikrant 58, 3. Vijays Honour (3) Srinath 58, 4. King David (11) Beuzelin 57.5, 5. Platinum (2) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 6. Amazing Venus (13) Ajeeth Kumar 56, 7. Scooby Dooby Doo (5) Ajit Singh 56, 8. Ragas Ajalias (4) K. Sai Kiran 55, 9. Rose Eternal (14) Deep Shanker 55, 10. Ikigai (12) G. Naresh 53.5, 11. Onk Onk Onk (6) Sai Kumar 53, 12. Ashwini (1) Kiran Naidu 52, 13. Golden Xanthus (8) Md. Sameeruddin 50.5 and 14. New Comer (9) N. S. Rathore 50.5.

1. King David, 2. New Comer, 3. Bharat Queen

DR. S. R. CAPTAIN MEMORIAL CUP (1,100m), 4-y-o & over (whips not permitted), rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 3-15: 1. Oh Dear (1) Rohit Kumar 60, 2. Sprint Legend (5) N. Rawal 58, 3. Sketch Of Beauty (7) Ajeeth Kumar 57, 4. Kohinoor Grace (2) Kunal Bunde 54.5, 5. Whispering Pines (6) A. A. Vikrant 53.5, 6. Masti (8) Akshay Kumar 52.5, 7. Aakash Vani (4) B. R. Kumar 51 and 8. Golden Angel (3) G. Naresh 51.

1. Oh Dear, 2. Aakash Vani, 3. Masti

HI TECH PLATE (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90 (Cat. II), 3-45: 1. King Of Pop (8) P. S. Chouhan 60, 2. Blossom (5) Sai Kumar 57, 3. Vallee Secrete (7) Srinath 57, 4. O Ms Akhila (3) Suraj Narredu 56, 5. Altruist (2) P. Trevor 53.5, 6. Mangalyaan (6) K. Mukesh Kumar 53.5, 7. Wind Zoom (11) Khurshad Alam 52, 8. Carolina Moon (10) A. K. Pawar 51.5, 9. Columbus (9) N. S. Rathore 51.5, 10. Princess Hina (1) Ajeeth Kumar 51 and 11. Ashwa Raftar (4) Neeraj 50.5.

1. Ashwa Raftar, 2. King Of Pop, 3. Altruist

JUVENILE MILLION (1,100m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms), 4-20: 1. Air Strike (5) P. Trevor 56, 2. Exclusive Striker (1) K. Mukesh Kumar 56, 3. Jumeira Express (8) Kuldeep Singh 56, 4. Somerset (3) Akshay Kumar 56, 5. Wild Wings (7) P. S. Chouhan 56, 6. Eternal Angel (2) Srinath 54.5, 7. Southern Promise (6) Suraj Narredu 54.5 and 8. Vancouver (4) Beuzelin 54.5.

1. Vancouver, 2. Southern Promise, 3. Air Strike

MING DYNASTY PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3 & 4-y-o only, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 4-55: 1. Back To Business (5) P. Gaddam 60, 2. Green Striker (2) Koushik 60, 3. Vijay's Dynamite (11) Suraj Narredu 60, 4. Composure (13) P. S. Chouhan 58, 5. Queen To Rule (7) G. Naresh 58, 6. Dragonstone (9) Neeraj 57.5, 7. Shakesphere (10) P. Trevor 56.5, 8. Born To Do It (4) Akshay Kumar 56, 9. Avenida (8) Md. Sameeruddin 55.5, 10. Act In Time (3) K. Mukesh Kumar 54.5, 11. Nelly (6) Sai Kumar 54, 12. Great Glory (1) Kuldeep Singh 52 and 13. Yes Baby (12) Deepak Singh 52.

1. Vijay's Dynamite, 2. Composure, 3. Act In Time

Day's best: Ashwa Raftar

Double: Fashion High - King David

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii): 7, 8 & 9; Tla: all races.