Tutankhamun shines

Tutankhamun, Shivalik Honour, Aster Rose, Quaker Ridge, Streak Ahead and Satellite shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Dec. 27).

Inner sand:

1,200m: Ark Royal (Selvaraj) 1-23, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/40.5. Strode out well.

Outer sand:

600m: Bellerophon (Mark) 44. Moved well. Queen Latifa (Jagadeesh) 45. Easy. Czar Rule (rb) 44. Moved well. Bold Command (Ashok Kumar) 45.5. Moved on the bit. Tarini (Prabhakaran), Super Glow (rb) 45.5. They moved freely. Thomas More (Cedric S) 46. Shaped well. Goldberg (Faisal) 43. In fine nick.

1,000m: Hot N Fire (rb), Malawi (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/43. They shaped well. Firing Line (Md. Shoaib) 1-12, 600/43.5. Strode out well. High Profile (rb) 1-11.5, 600/44.5. Pleased. Kambaku (S. John) 1-12, 600/42.5. Impressed. Country’s Image (Md. Shoaib) 1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. Shivalik Honour (Suraj) 1-10, 600/42. Responded well to the urgings. Girl With Pearl (A. Imran) 1-15.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Lycurgus (Shinde), Maybe Forever (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45. They finished together. Proudprince (Shobhan) 1-13, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Woodridge (Qureshi), Alberetta (Anjar) 1-16.5, 600/46. They moved freely. As Good As It Gets (Syed Imran) 1-15.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Spirit And Truth (rb) 1-13, 600/42.5. In fine condition.

1,200m: Country’s Pearl (Raja Rao), Country’s Treasure (A. Imran) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Latter started three lengths behind and finished level. Chemical Romance (Faisal), My Transcripts (Cedric S) 1-14, 600/43. Former started six lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead. Diamond Green (A. Imran), Rich Revival (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/45.5. They finished level. Grecian Light (Selvaraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Moved fluently. Real Supreme (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 42.5. Eased up. Zucchero (Srinath) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Moved attractively. Light Of Magic (Ashok Kumar) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Beyond Reach (B. Harish), Areca Cruise (Girish) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/45. Former finished a length ahead. Apache Sunrise (Faisal), Hector (Rajesh Babu) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. Perfectebony (A. Imran) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. Worked well. Tutankhamun (Suraj) 1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Fit for the fray. Varsha (Jagadeesh), Valentine Babe (Rayan) 1-29, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead. Torsoro (Selvaraj), Shivalik Fire (Anjar) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44.5. Former pleased. Satellite (P. Trevor) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Quaker Ridge (S. John) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/42.5. A good display. Mission Blue (S. Shareef), Market Buzz (P. Trevor) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. Former finished two lengths ahead. Streak Ahead (P. Trevor), Concept Win (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1,400m: Shan Ben Aari (P. Trevor) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

1,600m: Tororosso (Anjar) 2-0, 1,400/1-45.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Aster Rose (S. John) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A pleasing display.

Gate practice – Inner sand:

1,200m: May Weather (Cedric S), Mulholand (Jagadeesh) 1-23, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished distance ahead. Dynamism (rb), Sheer Magic (R. Marshall), Peppa (Prabhakaran) 1-21, (1,200-600) 36.5. First named pleased. A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral – Taxido) (Selvaraj), Frizbee (Qureshi) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39. Former showed out. Botswana Bolt (Srinath), Goat (R. Pradeep), Aafrikaan (Irvan Singh) 1-17, (1,200-600) 36. First named impressed while the second named was slowly out. Dunamis (rb), Tevoda (S. John) 1-21, (1,200-600) 35. Former finished three lengths ahead. Royal Rein (Syed Imran), Angelic Love (rb) 1-17.5, 600/37. Former finished well ahead. Storm (Cedric S), Shinning Magic (M. Naveen), Rakshitha (Ganesh), My King (Ramesh K) 1-18.5, (1,200-600) 36.5. They jumped out well. Buckpasser Junior (Ganesh), Noble Emperor (M. Naveen) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished five lengths ahead.