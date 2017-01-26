Tororosso clinches feature

more-in

Tororosso (Neeraj up) won the B.N. Gudiyappa Bangalore Derby, the stellar attraction of the races held here on Thursday (Jan. 26). The winner is owned by Mr. Vikram Singh & Mr. Nirmal Singh and trained by Irfan Ghatala.

The results:

1. M.E.G.CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: Ravishing Snow (R. Marshall) 1, Call Me Maybe (A. Imran Khan) 2, Ninon (Mark) 3 and Divino (M. Prabhakaran) 4. 1, 3-1/4 and 6. 1m 27.36s. Rs. 47 (w), 15, 13 and 44 (p), SHP: Rs. 36, FP: Rs. 103, Q: Rs. 37, Trinella: Rs. 1,003 and Rs. 541, Exacta: Rs. 14,084 and Rs. 4,527. Favourite: Call Me Maybe. Owner: Mr. Capt Jamshed J. Appoo. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

2. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), 3-y-o only, (Terms): Apache Sunrise (Suraj Narredu) 1, Lawrence Of Arabia (A. Sandesh) 2, Kambaku (S. John) 3 and Chemical Romance (Neeraj) 4. 4-3/4, 3-1/4 and 1. 1m 25.46s. Rs. 33 (w), 16, 13 and 18 (p), SHP: Rs. 40, FP: Rs. 87, Q: Rs. 48, Trinella: Rs. 168 and Rs. 76, Exacta: Rs. 613 and Rs. 325. Favourite: Apache Sunrise. Owner: Mr. Manjunath B.S. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

3. VIJAYANAGAR CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over: Fair Game (Cedric Segeon) 1, Indian Brahmos (Irvan Singh) 2, Aguante (Srinath) 3 and China One (Jagadeesh) 4. Nk, Snk and 1/2. 1m 14.17s. Rs. 40 (w), 18, 20 and 19 (p), SHP: Rs. 58, FP: Rs. 124, Q: Rs. 78, Trinella: Rs. 246 and Rs. 84, Exacta: Rs. 1,338 and Rs. 740. Favourite: Fair Game. Owner: Mr. B. Yathiraj Shetty. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

4. BANGALORE RACE COURSE 154TH YEAR COMMEMORATION TROPHY (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): Mickey Mouse (Arshad Alam) 1, Auriga (Suraj Narredu) 2, Bold Command (Srinath) 3 and Acclaimed (P. Trevor) 4. 1-1/2, Lnk and 3/4. 1m 37.66s. Rs. 77 (w), 31 and 18 (p), SHP: Rs. 37, FP: Rs. 296, Q: Rs. 160, Trinella: Rs. 374 and Rs. 104, Exacta: Rs. 1,118 and Rs. 875. Favourite: Bold Command. Owners: Mr. S.N. Harish & Mr. B. Sunil Kumar Sharma. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

5. INDIAN REPUBLIC TROPHY (1,800m), rated 60 & above: Jersey Wonder (P. Trevor) 1, Speed Hawk (Srinath) 2, Ambitious Reward (Arshad Alam) 3 and Toroloco (Neeraj) 4. 1-1/2, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 51.19s. Rs. 33 (w), 16, 31 and 44 (p), SHP: Rs. 88, FP: Rs. 187, Q: Rs. 100, Trinella: Rs. 1,813 and Rs. 820, Exacta: Rs. 24,399 and Rs. 10,456. Favourite: Jersey Wonder. Owners: Mr. Ananth Iyengar & Mr. Jairam G, Kimmane. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

6. VIDHANA SOUDHA CUP (1,400m), rated 30 to 50: Fire Glow (A. Imran Khan) 1, Lightning Strikes (Srinath) 2, Lunar Storm (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Masters Glory (Jagadeesh) 4. 3-3/4, 4-1/4 and 1. 1m 25.48s. Rs. 18 (w), 13, 17 and 28 (p), SHP: Rs. 49, FP: Rs. 69, Q: Rs. 46, Trinella: Rs. 238 and Rs. 135, Exacta: Rs. 4,481 and Rs. 4,321. Favourite: Fire Glow. Owners: M R Stud Farms Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. N. Chandrashekar Rai & Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Pallon Shapoor Mistry. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

7. B.N.GUDIYAPPA BANGALORE DERBY (2,400m), 4-y-o, (Terms): Tororosso (Red Gaint – Paula’s Girl) Neeraj 1, Battalion (Phoenix Tower – Athlone) Suraj Narredu 2, Captain Morgan (Admiralofthefleet – Caprese) P. Trevor 3 and Fabulous (Burden Of Proof – Sunny Clime) S. John 4. 7-3/4, 3/4 and 2-1/4. 2m 31.69s. Rs. 97 (w), 25, 19 and 14 (p), SHP: Rs. 53, FP: Rs. 491, Q: Rs. 244, Trinella: Rs. 811 and Rs. 262, Exacta: Rs. 8,619 and Rs. 6,649. Favourite: Captain Morgan. Owners: Mr. Vikram Singh & Mr. Nirmal Singh. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

8. M.E.G.CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: Lightning Attack (P. Trevor) 1, Erdemir (Srinath) 2, Sterling Role (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Kasauli (P.P. Dhebe) 4. 5-3/4, 3/4 and 5-1/2. 1m 26.85s. Rs. 26 (w), 14, 18 and 20 (p), SHP: Rs. 49, FP: Rs. 83, Q: Rs. 41, Trinella: Rs. 126 and Rs. 63, Exacta: Rs. 2,187 and Rs.1,956. Favourite: Lightning Attack. Owners: Mr. H.K. Lakshman Gowda & Mr. Sharath M. Narayana. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

9. VIJAYANAGAR CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over: Topaz (Srinath) 1, Manta Ray (P. Trevor) 2, Celestial Storm (Jagadeesh) 3 and Cherie Amour (Arshad Alam) 4. 3-3/4, 3 and 1/2. 1m 14.05s. Rs. 23 (w), 14, 15 and 45 (p), SHP: Rs. 38, FP: Rs. 49, Q: Rs. 25, Trinella: Rs. 437 and Rs. 242, Exacta: Rs. 2,968 and Rs. 1,272. Favourite: Topaz. Owners: Mr. Girish Baliga, Mr. Sharath M. Narayana & Mr. Ramesh G. Patel. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

Jackpot: Rs. 3,531 (350 tkts.); Runner up: Rs. 719 (737 tkts.); Treble (i): Rs. 462 (43 tkts.); (ii): Rs. 896 (28 tkts.); (iii): Rs. 642 (76 tkts.).