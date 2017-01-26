Races

Tororosso clinches feature

Tororosso (Neeraj up) won the B.N. Gudiyappa Bangalore Derby, the stellar attraction of the races held here on Thursday (Jan. 26). The winner is owned by Mr. Vikram Singh & Mr. Nirmal Singh and trained by Irfan Ghatala.

The results:

1. M.E.G.CUP (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: Ravishing Snow (R. Marshall) 1, Call Me Maybe (A. Imran Khan) 2, Ninon (Mark) 3 and Divino (M. Prabhakaran) 4. 1, 3-1/4 and 6. 1m 27.36s. Rs. 47 (w), 15, 13 and 44 (p), SHP: Rs. 36, FP: Rs. 103, Q: Rs. 37, Trinella: Rs. 1,003 and Rs. 541, Exacta: Rs. 14,084 and Rs. 4,527. Favourite: Call Me Maybe. Owner: Mr. Capt Jamshed J. Appoo. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

2. MYSORE RACE CLUB TROPHY (1,400m), 3-y-o only, (Terms): Apache Sunrise (Suraj Narredu) 1, Lawrence Of Arabia (A. Sandesh) 2, Kambaku (S. John) 3 and Chemical Romance (Neeraj) 4. 4-3/4, 3-1/4 and 1. 1m 25.46s. Rs. 33 (w), 16, 13 and 18 (p), SHP: Rs. 40, FP: Rs. 87, Q: Rs. 48, Trinella: Rs. 168 and Rs. 76, Exacta: Rs. 613 and Rs. 325. Favourite: Apache Sunrise. Owner: Mr. Manjunath B.S. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

3. VIJAYANAGAR CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over: Fair Game (Cedric Segeon) 1, Indian Brahmos (Irvan Singh) 2, Aguante (Srinath) 3 and China One (Jagadeesh) 4. Nk, Snk and 1/2. 1m 14.17s. Rs. 40 (w), 18, 20 and 19 (p), SHP: Rs. 58, FP: Rs. 124, Q: Rs. 78, Trinella: Rs. 246 and Rs. 84, Exacta: Rs. 1,338 and Rs. 740. Favourite: Fair Game. Owner: Mr. B. Yathiraj Shetty. Trainer: Kishan Thomas.

4. BANGALORE RACE COURSE 154TH YEAR COMMEMORATION TROPHY (1,600m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms): Mickey Mouse (Arshad Alam) 1, Auriga (Suraj Narredu) 2, Bold Command (Srinath) 3 and Acclaimed (P. Trevor) 4. 1-1/2, Lnk and 3/4. 1m 37.66s. Rs. 77 (w), 31 and 18 (p), SHP: Rs. 37, FP: Rs. 296, Q: Rs. 160, Trinella: Rs. 374 and Rs. 104, Exacta: Rs. 1,118 and Rs. 875. Favourite: Bold Command. Owners: Mr. S.N. Harish & Mr. B. Sunil Kumar Sharma. Trainer: Narayana Gowda.

5. INDIAN REPUBLIC TROPHY (1,800m), rated 60 & above: Jersey Wonder (P. Trevor) 1, Speed Hawk (Srinath) 2, Ambitious Reward (Arshad Alam) 3 and Toroloco (Neeraj) 4. 1-1/2, 2-1/2 and 3/4. 1m 51.19s. Rs. 33 (w), 16, 31 and 44 (p), SHP: Rs. 88, FP: Rs. 187, Q: Rs. 100, Trinella: Rs. 1,813 and Rs. 820, Exacta: Rs. 24,399 and Rs. 10,456. Favourite: Jersey Wonder. Owners: Mr. Ananth Iyengar & Mr. Jairam G, Kimmane. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

6. VIDHANA SOUDHA CUP (1,400m), rated 30 to 50: Fire Glow (A. Imran Khan) 1, Lightning Strikes (Srinath) 2, Lunar Storm (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Masters Glory (Jagadeesh) 4. 3-3/4, 4-1/4 and 1. 1m 25.48s. Rs. 18 (w), 13, 17 and 28 (p), SHP: Rs. 49, FP: Rs. 69, Q: Rs. 46, Trinella: Rs. 238 and Rs. 135, Exacta: Rs. 4,481 and Rs. 4,321. Favourite: Fire Glow. Owners: M R Stud Farms Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. N. Chandrashekar Rai & Manjri Horse Breed Farm Pvt Ltd rep by. Mr. Pallon Shapoor Mistry. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

7. B.N.GUDIYAPPA BANGALORE DERBY (2,400m), 4-y-o, (Terms): Tororosso (Red Gaint – Paula’s Girl) Neeraj 1, Battalion (Phoenix Tower – Athlone) Suraj Narredu 2, Captain Morgan (Admiralofthefleet – Caprese) P. Trevor 3 and Fabulous (Burden Of Proof – Sunny Clime) S. John 4. 7-3/4, 3/4 and 2-1/4. 2m 31.69s. Rs. 97 (w), 25, 19 and 14 (p), SHP: Rs. 53, FP: Rs. 491, Q: Rs. 244, Trinella: Rs. 811 and Rs. 262, Exacta: Rs. 8,619 and Rs. 6,649. Favourite: Captain Morgan. Owners: Mr. Vikram Singh & Mr. Nirmal Singh. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

8. M.E.G.CUP (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35: Lightning Attack (P. Trevor) 1, Erdemir (Srinath) 2, Sterling Role (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Kasauli (P.P. Dhebe) 4. 5-3/4, 3/4 and 5-1/2. 1m 26.85s. Rs. 26 (w), 14, 18 and 20 (p), SHP: Rs. 49, FP: Rs. 83, Q: Rs. 41, Trinella: Rs. 126 and Rs. 63, Exacta: Rs. 2,187 and Rs.1,956. Favourite: Lightning Attack. Owners: Mr. H.K. Lakshman Gowda & Mr. Sharath M. Narayana. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

9. VIJAYANAGAR CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50, 5-y-o & over: Topaz (Srinath) 1, Manta Ray (P. Trevor) 2, Celestial Storm (Jagadeesh) 3 and Cherie Amour (Arshad Alam) 4. 3-3/4, 3 and 1/2. 1m 14.05s. Rs. 23 (w), 14, 15 and 45 (p), SHP: Rs. 38, FP: Rs. 49, Q: Rs. 25, Trinella: Rs. 437 and Rs. 242, Exacta: Rs. 2,968 and Rs. 1,272. Favourite: Topaz. Owners: Mr. Girish Baliga, Mr. Sharath M. Narayana & Mr. Ramesh G. Patel. Trainer: V. Lokanath.

Jackpot: Rs. 3,531 (350 tkts.); Runner up: Rs. 719 (737 tkts.); Treble (i): Rs. 462 (43 tkts.); (ii): Rs. 896 (28 tkts.); (iii): Rs. 642 (76 tkts.).

