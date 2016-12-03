more-in

The Healer has an edge over his rivals in the Ghulam Ahmed Memorial Cup (1,400m), the main event of the races to be held here on Sunday (Dec. 4).

KUNTALA PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (Cat. III), 12-45 p.m.: 1. Golden Xanthus (5) Md. Sameeruddin 62, 2. Time Is Luck (7) P. Gaddam 62, 3. White Rose (1) Deepak Singh 61, 4. Blaze Of Glory (8) K. Mukesh Kumar 58, 5. Enter Canter (6) Gopal Singh 58, 6. Sensational Girl (4) Sai Kumar 56, 7. Rainbow Blues (3) A. K. Pawar 50 and 8. Royal Gold (2) G. Naresh 50.

1. Time Is Luck, 2. Enter Canter, 3. Sensational Girl

CH. V. LAKSHMI PRASAD RAO 'SIRDESAI SIRCILLA' MEMORIAL CUP (2,000m), 3-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 1-15: 1. Elysian (6) P. Trevor 60, 2. Naazaan (2) Beuzelin 59.5, 3. Handy Man (5) N. S. Rathore 57, 4. Cloud Dancer (3) Akshay Kumar 56, 5. Sonic (1) Sai Kumar 56 and 6. Time To Climb (4) Deep Shanker 55.5.

1. Elysian, 2. Naazaan

BHONGIR PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), 3-y-o only, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 1-45: 1. Manoveg (5) P. Trevor 60, 2. Amazing Venus (2) B. R. Kumar 58, 3. Khan Sahib (1) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 4. Pixie Girl (3) Beuzelin 57.5, 5. Golden Adara (6) Ajit Singh 56.5, 6. Chester (4) S. S. Tanwar 55, 7. Golden Image (8) Kuldeep Singh 53 and 8. Savour (7) Kiran Naidu 51.

1. Amazing Venus, 2. Pixie Girl, 3. Manoveg

BHONGIR PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), 3-y-o only, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 2-15: 1. Bharat Queen (5) B. R. Kumar 61, 2. Mandy (7) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 3. Royal Dynamite (4) Beuzelin 57, 4. Pentagon (3) Khurshad Alam 56.5, 5. Born To Do It (6) Md. Ismail 56, 6. Wild Heart (8) P. Trevor 54, 7. Secret Art (2) S. S. Tanwar 52.5 and 8. Burkan (1) Ajeeth Kumar 51.5.

1. Secret Art, 2. Wild Heart, 3. Mandy

GHULAM AHMED MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 86 & above (Cat. I), 2-45: 1. Gaarswood (6) Ajit Singh 60, 2. Kolors (3) Akshay Kumar 58, 3. The Healer (5) Deep Shanker 56, 4. Acclaimed (2) P. Trevor 55, 5. Rio Rojo (1) N. Rawal 55, 6. Happy Guy (4) N. S. Rathore 53 and 7. Found Money (7) Laxmikanth 51.5.

1. The Healer, 2. Acclaimed, 3. Kolors

BIRTHDAY GIRL PLATE ((Div. I), (1,600m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 3-15: 1. Ashwa Ashoka (4) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Monte Rosa (9) A. A. Vikrant 57, 3. Own Battle (3) Aneel 56, 4. Valee Tiger (8) P. Trevor 54.5, 5. Symbol Of Gold (5) K. Mukesh Kumar 54, 6. Raja Hindustani (6) Ajit Singh 53, 6. Good Confidence (1) Ajeeth Kumar 52.5, 8. Hammer (2) G. Naresh 52 and 9. Cirillo (7) Md. Ismail 51.5.

1. Ashwa Asoka, 2. Valee Tiger, 3. Symbol Of Gold

ANDHRA SUB AREA CUP (1,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II), 3-45: 1. Chal Dhannu Chal (6) Ajit Singh 60, 2. Breezeofthesouth (4) P. Trevor 59, 3. Exclusive Wind (3) K. Mukesh Kumar 57.5, 4. Magna Carta (5) G. Naresh 56.5, 5. Symbol Of Glory (7) Ajeeth Kumar 55.5, 6. Top Contender (8) Deep Shanker 53.5, 7. Silver Dollar (1) Akshay Kumar 53, 8. Charming Beauty (2) C. P. Bopanna 52.5 and 9. Bharat King (9) B. R. Kumar 51.5.

1. Breezeofthesouth, 2. Top Contender, 3. Magna Carta

GOLDEN DAGGER PLATE (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III), 4-15: 1. Naamdhari (14) P. Gaddam 60, 2. Torremolinos (7) Akshay Kumar 59.5, 3. Western Express (11) Beuzelin 59, 4. Dolce (4) K. Mukesh Kumar 58, 5. Kohinoor Karishma (13) Kunal Bunde 58, 6. Silver Passion (5) Laxmikanth 56.5, 7. Coral Springs (2) Kuldeep Singh 55.5, 8. Proud Image (8) G. Naresh 55, 9. Field Commander (12) Ajit Singh 53, 10. Green Olive (6) A. K. Pawar 52.5, 11. Roma Rouge (3) Ajeeth Kumar 52.5, 12. Dear Friend (9) N. Rawal 52, 13. Bouncer (1) Md. Sameeruddin 51 and 14. Gun Barrel (10) Khurshad Alam 50.5.

1. Torremolinos, 2. Western Express, 3. Kohinoor Karishma

KUNTALA PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated upto 30 (Cat. III), 4-45: 1. Hal Chal (3) Gopal Singh 62, 2. Amazing Power (8) G. Naresh 61.5, 3. Pretty Star (7) B. R. Kumar 61, 4. Steyn Memories (5) N. Rawal 58.5, 5. Man Of The Series (1) Md. Sameeruddin 55, 6. Noble Heights (4) P. Gaddam 54.5, 7. Kohinoor Love (2) Kunal Bunde 50 and 8. War Dancer (6) Laxmikanth 50.

1. Man Of The Series, 2. Hal Chal, 3. Pretty Star

Day's best: Breezeofthesouth

Double: The Healer - Ashwa Ashoka

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 & 3; (ii): 4, 5 & 6; (iii): 7, 8 & 9; Tla: all races.