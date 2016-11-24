Temerity clinches feature

more-in

Temerity, ridden by Neeraj Rawal, won the Maharaja Sir Pratapsingh Gaekwad Trophy, the main event of Thursday’s (Nov. 24) races. The winner is owned by M/s. S.M. Ruia Amay S. Ruia & Berjis Minoo Desai and trained by P. Shroff.

The results:

1. ASTANA PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Wonder Story (Santosh) 1, Generous Lady (G.Amit) 2, Rachel (Zervan) 3 and Gold Streak (Neeraj) 4. 4-1/2, Sh, 5. 1m 0.70s. Rs. 30 (w), 15 and 23 (p), SHP: Rs. 44, FP: Rs. 65, Q: Rs. 60, Tanala: Rs. 175 and Rs. 137. Favourite: Wonder Story. Owners: M/s. Shivram G. Dalvi, Sacheen P. Gamre & Ivor Fernandes. Trainer: Ivor Fernandes.

2. ALGECIRAS PLATE (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Pugnacious (Sandesh) 1, Mekong Delta (Trevor) 2, Frivolous (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Flying Dragon (T.S. Jodha) 4. Hd, 1-3/4, 1. 1m 40.42s. Rs. 52 (w), 25 and 20 (p), SHP: Rs. 29, FP: Rs. 278, Q: Rs. 531, Tanala: Rs. 343 and Rs. 74. Favourite: Frivolous. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt Ltd, Capt Jimmy Homi Sarbh, Ms. Vandana Berjis Desai, M/s. Rakesh R.Jhunjhunwala & Ashish Kiran Kapadia. Trainer: C.D. Katrak.

3. MAHARAJA SIR PRATAPSINGH GAEKWAD TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: Temerity (Neeraj) 1, Set To Fly (T.S. Jodha) 2, Sky Mine (Trevor) 3. 3-1/4, Lnk. 1m 26.81s. Rs. 12 (w), SHP: Rs. 49, FP: Rs. 90. Favourite: Temerity. Owners: M/s. S.M. Ruia & Berjis Minoo Desai.

Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. STAR ADMIRAL PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Wind Craft (Sandesh) 1, Bullion Express (S.J. Sunil) 2, Royal Sapphire (J. Chinoy) 3 and Monza (Bhawani) 4. Not run: There She Goes. 1-1/4, 1-1/2, Sh. 1m 0.57s. Rs. 20 (w), 14 and 13 (p), SHP: Rs. 32, FP: Rs. 42, Q: Rs. 21, Tanala: Rs. 103 and Rs. 81. Favourite: Wind Craft. Owners: M/s. Pruthu K. Dayal & B. Prakash. Trainer: B. Prakash.

5. GRAND PASSION PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Lucas (Srinath) 1, Reds Revenge (Sandesh) 2, Drogo (J. Chinoy) 3 and Grey Flannel (Neeraj) 4. 7, 1, Nk. 1m 24.81s. Rs. 35 (w), 13, 11 and 16 (p), SHP: Rs. 31, FP: Rs. 192, Q: Rs. 54, Tanala: Rs. 361 and Rs. 237. Favourite: Zinfandelle. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Shapoor P. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt Ltd & Ms. Nazak Chenoy. Trainer: Nazak Chenoy.

6. J.V. SHUKLA-ASHWAMITRA TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Artistic (Sandesh) 1, Turf Dancer (Santosh) 2, Alien (Baria) 3 and Sparkling Eyes (Trevor) 4. 2, 1, 3/4. 1m 12.79s. Rs. 24 (w), 12, 20 and 62 (p), SHP: Rs. 61, FP: Rs. 81, Q: Rs. 318, Tanala: Rs. 1,111 and Rs. 1,071. Favourite: Sparkling Eyes. Owners: Mr. Kishore M. Dingra & M/s. Gautam Thapar & Sultan Singh rep. Sohna Stud Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: C.D. Katrak.

7. GATEWAY OF INDIA PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Jeena (Srinath) 1, Aeolus Maximus (Dashrath) 2, Secret Flame (J. Chinoy) 3 and Whitesox (Santosh) 4. 1-1/4, 3-1/4, Sh. 1m 26.92s. Rs. 27 (w), 14, 23 and 23 (p), SHP: Rs. 50, FP: Rs. 105, Q: Rs. 145, Tanala: Rs. 365 and Rs. 175. Favourite: Jeena. Owner: Mr. Peter Deubet. Trainer: Nirad Karanjawala.

Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 1,089 (287 tkts.) and 30 per cent: Rs. 135 (989 tkts.).

Treble: Rs. 466 (20 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 7, 550 (4 tkts.) and 30 per cent: Rs. 1,294 (10 tkts.).