Talladega excels

Talladega, Life Awaits, Common Wealth, Fabulous and Mystic Music excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Dec. 17).

Inner sand:

600m: Fire Rainbow (Arshad) 40. Pleased. Star Line (Sahanawaz) 38. Moved fluently.

1,200m: Girl With Pearl (B. Harish) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/40. Impressed. Lamrei (S.K. Paswan) 1-20, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39. Fit for the fray.

Outer sand:

600m: Krieger (Sahanawaz) 43. Strode out well. Sun Blazer (rb), Music Divine (D. Patel) 46. They moved freely. Ghoonj (rb), Diamond Green (rb) 42.5. A fit pair. Winter Bloom (rb), Sante Fe (rb) 44. They worked well. Russian Link (rb) 44.5. Shaped well. Surf Romance (Irvan Singh), Starry Wind (R. Pradeep) 45. They finished level.

1,000m: Rafa (D. Patel) 1-14.5, 600/44. In fine trim. Bonfire (rb), Track Striker (Rayan) 1-12, 600/44. They moved well. Sagrada (rb), Anantara (S.K. Paswan) 1-12.5, 600/44. They are in fine shape. Top Striker (Rayan) 1-13.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Iron Man (S.K. Paswan) 1-12.5, 600/44. In fine shape. War Envoy (Samson), Golden Bow (P. Dhebe) 1-11, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. New Era (Raja Rao) 1-11, 600/44. Maintains form. Starhunt (rb) 1-14, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Shivalik Star (S. John) 1-9.5, 600/41. Responded well to the urgings. Indian Fury (D. Patel) 1-14, 600/45. Moved freely. Sheer Magic (R. Marshall) 1-12.5, 600/45. Moved well. Mahogany (Hanumant S) 1-13, 600/45.5. Easy. Indian Rocket (D. Patel), Bos Indicus (rb) 1-15.5, 600/44. They finished together. Miss Revolution (rb), Royal Defence (rb) 1-14, 600/45.5. They moved freely. Golden Friend (D. Patel) 1-15, 600/44. Worked well. Light Of Magic (Ashok Kumar) 1-13, 600/43. In fine shape. Land Of Liberty (Arshad), Market Buzz (rb) 1-14, 600/43.5. They are in fine trim. Flying Prince (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Strode out well. Ravello (Sahanawaz) 1-14.5, 600/43. Stretched. Streak Ahead (S. John), Concept Win (Antony) 1-15, 600/42.5. A notable pair. Saga (rb) 1-16, 600/44. Easy. Setaglow (S. John), Tevoda (Antony) 1-13.5, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1,200m: My Transcripts (Cedric S), Chemical Romance (Faisal) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Latter started five lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Opening Act (S. Shareef) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Zala Princess (rb), All That’s Nice (rb) 1-30, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Former finished three lengths ahead. Blazing Faith (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Lightning Strikes (S.K. Paswan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Impressed. Tronada (Rayan) 1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Way We Were (rb) 1-29, (1,200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Dagobert (rb), Nostradamus (Rayan) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Thundersquall (rb), Takecover (Shobhan) 1-30, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They moved freely. Frenemee (rb) 1-24, 1,000/1-11, 600/44. Impressed. Find (S. John) 1-27, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Extended. Topspot (B. Harish) 1-29, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Worked attractively. Life Awaits (Samson) 1-29, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Pleased. Common Wealth (S. John) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. A good display. Chloe (Neeraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Easy.

1,400m: Fabulous (S. John) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/41.5. A fine display. Mystic Music (S. John) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Impressed. Auriga (rb) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/44. Moved fluently.

1,600m: Watchmyscript (Selvaraj), Shivalik Fire (Anjar) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-44.5, 1,200/1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Former pleased while the latter joined at 1,200m and finished level. Star Nijinsky (rb) 1-57, 1,400/1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved impressively. Talladega (S. John) 1-52.5, 1,400/1-38, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. A fine display.