Supreme General excels

more-in

Supreme General excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning.

Inner sand

600m: Flying Dragon (T.S.Jodha) 41. Easy. 2/y/o’s Lady Sergeant (Mosin), Xoxo (T.S.Jodha) 40. They ended level.

800m: Matrioshka (Mahesh) 56.5, 600/42.5. Easy. Zahrazan (Vishal), Phoenix Knight (Pradeep) 51.5, 600/38. They moved level freely. Horse Power (Pradeep) 55, 600/42.5. Urged. Irises (Daman), Rain Dance (app) 52.5, 600/39.5. Former superior.

1,000m: Finest Moment (Bhawani) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Aeolus Maximus (S.Kamble) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Pressed. Supreme General (Bhawani) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37.5. Moved attractively. Star Comrade (S.S.Rathore) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well.

1,200m: Zanzibaar (J.Chinoy) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Moved freely.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: 2/y/o Afrique (J.Chinoy) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. Easy. Night Fury (S.S.Rathore), The Ministerian (Bhawani) 1-6, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Mock race (Race track) - Nov. 20.

1,200m: Jeena (Vishal), Furious N Fast (A.Imran Khan) 1-16, 600/36. They finished in close order.

Second mock race

1,400m: Colombiana (Sandesh), Star Councillor (P.S.Chouhan), Avant Garde (S.Kamble), Unforgettable You (Suraj), Alaindair (Bhawani) and Et Voila (Neeraj) 1-26, 600/35. Colombiana who was racing fifth till the bend easily covered good ground in the straight and pipped Star Councillor at the wire.