Races

Supreme General excels

more-in

Supreme General excelled when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning.

Inner sand

600m: Flying Dragon (T.S.Jodha) 41. Easy. 2/y/o’s Lady Sergeant (Mosin), Xoxo (T.S.Jodha) 40. They ended level.

800m: Matrioshka (Mahesh) 56.5, 600/42.5. Easy. Zahrazan (Vishal), Phoenix Knight (Pradeep) 51.5, 600/38. They moved level freely. Horse Power (Pradeep) 55, 600/42.5. Urged. Irises (Daman), Rain Dance (app) 52.5, 600/39.5. Former superior.

1,000m: Finest Moment (Bhawani) 1-12, 600/44. Easy. Aeolus Maximus (S.Kamble) 1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/41.5. Pressed. Supreme General (Bhawani) 1-3, 800/50, 600/37.5. Moved attractively. Star Comrade (S.S.Rathore) 1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well.

1,200m: Zanzibaar (J.Chinoy) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/53.5, 600/40. Moved freely.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: 2/y/o Afrique (J.Chinoy) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. Easy. Night Fury (S.S.Rathore), The Ministerian (Bhawani) 1-6, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead.

Mock race (Race track) - Nov. 20.

1,200m: Jeena (Vishal), Furious N Fast (A.Imran Khan) 1-16, 600/36. They finished in close order.

Second mock race

1,400m: Colombiana (Sandesh), Star Councillor (P.S.Chouhan), Avant Garde (S.Kamble), Unforgettable You (Suraj), Alaindair (Bhawani) and Et Voila (Neeraj) 1-26, 600/35. Colombiana who was racing fifth till the bend easily covered good ground in the straight and pipped Star Councillor at the wire.

Post a Comment
More In Races
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 21, 2016 10:40:38 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/Supreme-General-excels/article16671166.ece

© The Hindu