Races

Stallone, Serenita catch the eye

more-in

Stallone and Serenita caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 24).

Inner sand

800m: 2/y/o Gdansk (Mahesh) 55, 600/41. Easy. Brothersofthewind (Hanumant), Shivalik Rose (rb) 54.5, 600/41. They ended level. Winter Renaissance (Raghuveer), Divine Magic (Hamir) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Danse Debonaire (rb) 53, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Sensex (Hamir), Ritz (Pereira) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Jetaway (rb), Jack Dan (J.Chinoy) 54.5, 600/40.5. Both moved freely. Serenita (V.Jodha), Rule Downunder (Ajinkya) 50, 600/37. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed and ended a length behind. Way Ahead (Jethu) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Snowy Peaks (Shelar), Mischevous Miss (app) 52.5, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Vulcan (Daman), Caesar’s Star (Parbat) 51, 600/38. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead. Star Comrade (S.S.Rathore) 55.5, 600/40.5. Easy. 2/y/o’s Man Of Word (Mansoor), Raiden (V.Jodha) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Gloriosus (Raghuveer), Miss Moneypenny (Hamir) 56, 600/41. Both moved freely. Covert Action (H.G.Rathod) 51.5, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/o Gold Bond (Hamir), Spontaneous Eddie (Raghuveer) 55, 600/40.5. They were level.

1,000m: Country’s Empress (app) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely. The Ministerian (rb) 1-9, 600/42.5. Easy. Airco (Zervan), Brahmachari (Pereira) 1-7, 600/39. Former superior. Silken Eyes (Jethu), Stardom Calling (Merchant) 1-6, 600/39.5. They moved neck and neck freely. London (Suraj), Sansa (Jethu) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Former finished a distance ahead. B Fifty Two (Zervan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Apple Betty (Oza) 1-11, 600/44. Easy. Odessa (Suraj), The Big Revival (Shelar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was far superior. The Champ (Parmar) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely. 2/y/o Stallone (S.Sunil), Rosella (C.S.Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Note former. 2/y/o’s Summer Rays (Zervan), Caprisca (Hamir) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former superior.

1,200m: Renee (K.Kadam) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved freely. Merabella (Roushan) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Good.

Outer sand

800m: Frosty (Neeraj) 54, 600/41.

Post a Comment
More In Races
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2016 4:05:40 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/Stallone-Serenita-catch-the-eye/article16692996.ece

© The Hindu