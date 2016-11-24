Stallone, Serenita catch the eye

more-in

Stallone and Serenita caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Nov. 24).

Inner sand

800m: 2/y/o Gdansk (Mahesh) 55, 600/41. Easy. Brothersofthewind (Hanumant), Shivalik Rose (rb) 54.5, 600/41. They ended level. Winter Renaissance (Raghuveer), Divine Magic (Hamir) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Danse Debonaire (rb) 53, 600/40.5. Moved freely. Sensex (Hamir), Ritz (Pereira) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Jetaway (rb), Jack Dan (J.Chinoy) 54.5, 600/40.5. Both moved freely. Serenita (V.Jodha), Rule Downunder (Ajinkya) 50, 600/37. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed and ended a length behind. Way Ahead (Jethu) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Snowy Peaks (Shelar), Mischevous Miss (app) 52.5, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Vulcan (Daman), Caesar’s Star (Parbat) 51, 600/38. Former moved well and finished five lengths ahead. Star Comrade (S.S.Rathore) 55.5, 600/40.5. Easy. 2/y/o’s Man Of Word (Mansoor), Raiden (V.Jodha) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Gloriosus (Raghuveer), Miss Moneypenny (Hamir) 56, 600/41. Both moved freely. Covert Action (H.G.Rathod) 51.5, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/o Gold Bond (Hamir), Spontaneous Eddie (Raghuveer) 55, 600/40.5. They were level.

1,000m: Country’s Empress (app) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely. The Ministerian (rb) 1-9, 600/42.5. Easy. Airco (Zervan), Brahmachari (Pereira) 1-7, 600/39. Former superior. Silken Eyes (Jethu), Stardom Calling (Merchant) 1-6, 600/39.5. They moved neck and neck freely. London (Suraj), Sansa (Jethu) 1-5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Former finished a distance ahead. B Fifty Two (Zervan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Apple Betty (Oza) 1-11, 600/44. Easy. Odessa (Suraj), The Big Revival (Shelar) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was far superior. The Champ (Parmar) 1-10, 600/41. Moved freely. 2/y/o Stallone (S.Sunil), Rosella (C.S.Jodha) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Note former. 2/y/o’s Summer Rays (Zervan), Caprisca (Hamir) 1-9, 800/54, 600/40. Former superior.

1,200m: Renee (K.Kadam) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Moved freely. Merabella (Roushan) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Good.

Outer sand

800m: Frosty (Neeraj) 54, 600/41.