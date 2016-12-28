Sporto may make amends

more-in

Sporto, who ran third last time out, may make amends in the Damodardas C.Shah Cup, the main event of the races to be held here on Thursday evening.

Rails will be placed 2 metres away from 1400m to 1200m and 9 metres from 800m upto the winning post.

SUPREME STAR PLATE DIV.II (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5-00: 1. Ladislaus (7) Trevor 60.5, 2. Disraeli (5) Santosh 54, 3. Nightfall (6) Merchant 53.5, 4. Exclamation (9) Nikhil 52.5, 5. Pass The Glory (1) Nazil 52.5, 6. Pretty Angel (2) Bhawani 52.5, 7. Sheer Belief (8) K.Kadam 52, 8. Blazing Steps (3) S.K.Jadhav 50.5, 9. Brazos (10) Vishal 50.5 and 10. Symphonic (4) Altaf 50.

1. Ladislaus, 2. Disraeli, 3. Nightfall

HACHIKO PLATE (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5-30: 1. Rashun (2) T.S.Jodha 59, 2. June (1) Yash Narredu 57.5, 3. Daydreamer (5) Zervan 57, 4. Trombone (7) Dashrath 54, 5. Sail Past (6) S.Amit 53, 6. Forest Fire (8) Bhawani 52.5, 7. Rapid Girl (9) P.S.Chouhan 52.5, 8. Jubilant (3) Neeraj 52 and 9. Crystal Ball (4) A.Gaikwad 51.5.

1. Trombone, 2. Jubilant, 3. Rapid Girl

SIR CHARLES FORBES TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. II, rate 60 to 86, 5-55: 1. Denny Crane (2) Trevor 59, 2. Paramour (6) Neeraj 58.5, 3. Shivalik Shine (3) Yash Narredu 55.5, 4. Alderley Edge (9) K.Kadam 55, 5. Hidden Soul (1) Sandesh 54.5, 6. Undisputed (7) A.Gaikwad 52.5, 7. Victorio (5) S.J.Sunil 52.5, 8. Incentio (8) J.Chinoy 51.5 and 9. Sydney Harbour (4) Zervan 51.5.

1. Denny Crane, 2. Shivalik Shine, 3. Paramour

M D MEHTA TROPHY (1,000m), Maiden, 2-y-o only, 6-25: 1. Hopelicious (10) S.J.Sunil 55, 2. Roosevelt (8) Trevor 55, 3. Yutaka (7) V.Jodha 55, 4. Ascension (3) Neeraj 53.5, 5. Bewitched (1) Merchant 53.5, 6. Financier (5) J.Chinoy 53.5, 7. God’s Own (2) Dashrath 53.5, 8. Goldie’s Pet (6) Sandesh 53.5, 9. Hot Shot Hoty (4) C.S.Jodha 53.5, 10. Lady Sergeant (11) T.S.Jodha 53.5 and 11. Skysurfer (9) Parmar 53.5.

1. Goldie’s Pet, 2. God’s Own, 3. Roosevelt

DAMODARDAS C SHAH CUP (1,200m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 6-50: 1. Abbeyroad (11) S.J.Sunil 56, 2. Dubrovnik (4) Yash Narredu 56, 3. Galtero (2) D.A.Naik 56, 4. Impossible Dream (10) Neeraj 56, 5. Sporto (8) Sandesh 56, 6. Arc Of Passion (1) Bhawani 54.5, 7. Colour Therapy (6) Pereira 54.5, 8. Ice Angel (3) Santosh 54.5, 9. Royal Eyes (5) Merchant 54.5, 10. Star Witness (7) A.Gaikwad 54.5 and 11. War Pony (9) K.Kadam 54.5.

1. Sporto, 2. Abbeyroad, 3. Dubrovnik

SUPREME STAR PLATE DIV.I (1,200m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 7-15: 1. Seacrets (5) Daman 62, 2. Desert Rage (7) Roushan 60.5, 3. Power Shadow (6) Neeraj 59.5, 4. Gregorian Chants (3) J.Chinoy 59, 5. Jager Bomb (8) Pereira 59, 6. Glorious Angel (10) C.S.Jodha 57.5, 7. Commandperformance (2) Trevor 54, 8. Irish Boss (4) Shubham 54, 9. Name Of The Game (1) S.J.Sunil 54, 10. Adavance To Contact (11) Bhawani 53 and 11. Elsa (9) S.Kamble 52.5.

1. Power Shadow, 2. Commandperformance, 3. Name Of The Game

MISSCHEVIOUS TROT PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26, 7-45: 1. Forever Yours (10) C.S.Jodha 59, 2. Generous Lady (8) Ajinkya 58, 3. Magic Vision (6) D.A.Naik 58, 4. Zion (4) Parbat 57.5, 5. Tennessee (9) A.Gaikwad 56.5, 6. Top Wizard (1) T.S.Jodha 56, 7. The Big Revival (14) Vishal 55.5, 8. Western Lights (12) Nadeem 55, 9. Speed Magic (2) Joseph 54.5, 10. Star Ace (7) S.J.Sunil 54, 11. Winning Girl (3) Nazil 54, 12. Jorden Prince (11) S.Kamble 52.5, 13. Whitesox (5) S.Amit 52.5 and 14. High Winds (13) Merchant 50.

1. Tennessee, 2. Top Wizard, 3. Forever Yours

Day’s best: Goldie’s Pet

Double: Trombone - Denny Crane

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7. Treble: 5, 6 & 7. Tanala: All races. Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.