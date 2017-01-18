Speed Hawk works well

more-in

Speed Hawk, Rum Runner, Jersey Wonder, Smile Stone and Amazing Redd worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (Jan. 18).

Inner sand:

1,400m: Match Point (rb) 1-39, (1,400-600) 52. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Emancipation (M. Naveen), Nishan (rb) 44.5. They finished together. Ultimate Power (Adarsh), Ultimate Legend (Darshan) 46.5. They moved freely. Indian Legend (Shinde) 45.5. Easy. Elegant Star (Chetan G) 44. Worked well. Rocket Man (A. Ramu) 44.5. Moved well. Amazing Redd (Shobhan) 41. Impressed.

1,000m: Tzar (D. Patel), Tamara (Noornabi) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. They moved impressively. Wise Guy (Chetan G), Zip Code (rb) 1-15, 600/44. They finished level. Girl With Pearl (A. Imran) 1-12.5, 600/43.5. In fine nick. Battalion (rb) 1-16.5, 600/45. Easy. Desert Falcon (Shobhan) 1-15, 600/42.5. Pleased. The Dark Knight (Rayan) 1-13, 600/45. Strode out well. Smile Stone (M. Naveen), Cool Baby (Ramesh K) 1-15, 600/42. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

1,200m: Good Earth (Nazerul), Trojan (Raja Rao) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/45.5. Former moved impressively and finished four lengths ahead. Mint (Jagadeesh), Bos Indicus (Shobhan) 1-31, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former finished six lengths ahead. Yellowzone (rb) 1-32, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Implicit Trust (R. Marshall) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. In fine trim. Speed Hawk (rb) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. A fine display. Only Prince (Suraj) 1-26, 1,000/1-13, 600/45.5. Maintains form. Perfectebony (Suraj) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43.5. Pleased. Side Winder (Antony) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Moved freely. Fair Game (Shobhan) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Shaped well. Topspot (Suraj) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Proudprince (Suraj) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Rum Runner (S. John), Areca Cruise (Antony) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former started five lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Fire Glow (A. Imran) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. In fine condition. What A Nice Man (Noornabi), Lion Of Heart (D. Patel) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They finished together. High Admiral (A. Imran), Royal Defence (Noornabi) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. They shaped well. Lunar Strom (Darshan), Arziki (Adarsh) 1-29.5, (1,200-600) 41. Former moved better.

1,400m: Jersey Wonder (S. John) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/43. A good display. Breaking Away (A. Ramu) 1-46, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up. Racing Fire (D. Patel), Rafa (D. Allan) 1-42, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/46. They are in fine trim.

1,600m: Star Formation (S.K. Paswan) 1-54.5, 1,400/1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Moved attractively.