Southern Promise claims Juvenile Million

1. ONNU ONNU ONNU PLATE (1,200m), Cat. II, 2-y-o (Terms): Amorous White (P.Trevor) 1, Fashion High (Beuzelin) 2, Gladstone (N.Rawal) 3, Arc Of History (Tanwar) 4. 1-1/2, 4-1/4 and 6-1/2. 1m 13.02s. Rs 14 (w), 5 and 5 (p), SHP: Rs 19, FP: Rs 19, Q: Rs 6, Tanala: Rs 106. Favourite: Fashion High. Owner and trainer: Mr Ananta Vatsalya.

2. MICA EMPRESS CUP (1,600m), Cat. II, 4-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70: Western Wind (B.R.Kumar) 1, Kalinda (Rohit) 2, Agusta Bombshell (Kuldeep) 3, Charming Beauty (Chouhan) 4. 1-1/4, 4-3/4 and 2-1/2. 1m 39.89s. Rs 11 (w), 6, 11 and 9 (p), SHP: Rs 44, FP: Rs 141, Q: Rs 90, Tanala: Rs 349. Favourite: Western Wind. Owners: M/s T.Rakesh Reddy, K.Venkateswara Rao, Premannd Sugandhi & Ashok Rupani. Trainer: A.Sharma.

3. FLYING TREASURE PLATE (D. II) (1,200m), Cat. III, 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30: Darakhshan Setarah (Akshay) 1, Dawning Hope (A.A.Vikrant) 2, Samba (Neeraj) 3, Prep One (Deepak) 4. 2-1/4, 3-1/4 and hd. 1m 14.29s. Rs 32 (w), 8, 11 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs 39, FP: Rs 273, Q: Rs 141, Tanala: Rs 742. Favourite: Samba. Owners: M/s S.Daljeet Singh, Zaheer Ainulvara, Md. Rashed Ali Khan & K.Ramakrishna. Trainer: Hassan.

4. FLYING TREASURE PLATE (D. I) (1,200m), Cat. III, 3-y-o & over, rated upto 30: General Salute (B.R.Kumar) 1, Ayur Jyothi (Akshay) 2, Shandaar (Ajit) 3, Cirillo (Ismail) 4. Not run: Old Faithful. 2, 1-1/2 and 2-1/4. 1m 15.20s. Rs 11 (w), 5, 9 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs 28, FP: Rs 44, Q: Rs 32, Tanala: Rs 97. Favourite: General Salute. Owner: Col. S.B.Nair. Trainer: Srinivas Reddy.

5. MING DYNASTY PLATE (D. I) (1,200m), Cat. III, 3 & 4-y-o, rated 26 to 50: Scooby Dooby Doo (Ajit) 1, Ikigai (Naresh) 2, Vijays Honour (Srinath) 3, Bharat Queen (P.Trevor) 4. 1/2, 1/2 and 3/4. 1m 13.80s. Rs 154 (w), 28, 23 and 11 (p), SHP: Rs 83, FP: Rs 3175, Q: Rs 2037, Tanala: Rs 30969. Favourite: King David. Owner: Mrs Junaid Ali Khan. Trainer: Ravinder Singh.

6. DR. S.R.CAPTAIN MEMORIAL CUP (1,100m), Cat. II, 4-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70: Masti (Akshay) 1, Oh Dear (Rohit) 2, Kohinoor Grace (Kunal Bunde) 3, Aakash Vani (B.R.Kumar) 4. 2, 3/4 and 2. 1m 06.56s. Rs 23 (w), 6, 6 and 9 (p), SHP: Rs 20, FP: Rs 51, Q: Rs 14, Tanala: Rs 190. Favourite: Oh Dear. Owners: M/s Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt Ltd rep by M/s Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta & M/s Pratap Racecitement Pvt Ltd rep by the estate of late D.Pratap Chander Reddy & Ashish Bajaj. Trainer: Deshmukh.

7. HI TECH PLATE (1,200m), Cat. II, 3-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90: Ashwa Raftar (Neeraj) 1, Altruist (P.Trevor) 2, King Of Pop (P.S.Chouhan) 3, O Ms Akilah. Not run: Mangalyaan. 2, 2-3/4 and 1/4. 1m 12.35s. Rs 7 (w), 6, 12 and 8 9 (p), SHP: Rs 28, FP: Rs 42, Q: Rs 33, Tanala: Rs 86. Favourite: Ashwa Raftar. Owners: M/s A.K.Jaiswal & Ravinder Pal Singh. Trainer: A.Sharma.

8. JUVENILE MILLION (1,100m), 2-y-o (Terms): Southern Promise (Suraj Narredu) 1, Vancouver (Beuzelin) 2, Eternal Angel (Srinath) 3, Air Strike (P.Trevor) 4. 3-1/2, shd and 5-1/2. 1m 07.07s. Rs 21 (w), 8, 7 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs 20, FP: Rs 65, Q: Rs 31, Tanala: Rs 83. Favourite: Vancouver. Owner: Mr Teja Gollapudi. Trainer: Laxman S.

9. MING DYNASTY PLATE (D. II) (1,200m), Cat. III, 3 & 4-y-o, rated 26 to 50: Queen To Rule (Naresh) 1, Vijay’s Dynamite (Suraj Narredu) 2, Born To Do It (Akshay) 3, Act In Time (Mukesh) 4. Not run: Avenida. 3/4, 2 and 3/4. 1m 14.03s. Rs 77 (w), 20, 6 and 48 (p), SHP: Rs 21, FP: Rs 329, Q: Rs 108, Tanala: Rs 5830. Favourite: Vijay’s Dynamite. Owners: M/s A.Vijaya Vardhan Reddy & Sunil Kumar Sethi. Trainer: Srinagesh.

Treble: (i): Rs 234 (137 tkts), (ii): Rs 2530 (20 tkts), (iii): Rs 898 (158 tkts). Jackpot: Rs 452894 (one tkt), Consolation: Rs 2109 (92 tkts).