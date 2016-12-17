Smile Stone bags feature event

more-in

Smile Stone (M. Naveen up) won the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Memorial Trophy, the feature event of the races held here on Saturday (Dec. 17). The winner is owned by Mr. K. Mallikarjuna Rao and trained by Sharat Kumar.

1. GULBARGA PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 20: Atlantic City (A. Ramu) 1, Island Pearl (Rajesh Kumar) 2, Thejaguar (S. John) 3 and Claire (M. Prabhakaran) 4. Not run: Magnificent Mary. 1/2, 1 and 2-3/4. 1m 10.59s. Rs. 32 (w), 16, 41 and 21 (p), SHP: Rs. 123, FP: Rs. 448, Q: Rs. 251, Trinella: Rs. 1,164 and Rs. 422, Exacta: Rs. 22,170 and Rs. 14,252. Favourite: Atlantic City. Owners: Mrs. Sangeetha & Mr. Mayank Rohatgi. Trainer: Amit Caddy.

2. AMATHOS PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: Tamara (A. Imran Khan) 1, Roaring Thunder (Chetan Gowda) 2, Queenofgoodtimes (S. John) 3 and Ravishing Snow (Neeraj) 4. Not run: A Hearttoremember. 1-3/4, 5 and 2-1/4. 1m 15.86s. Rs. 32 (w), 14, 30 and 17 (p), SHP: Rs. 84, FP: Rs. 169, Q: Rs. 92, Trinella: Rs. 604 and Rs. 198, Exacta: Rs. 2,731 and Rs. 1,251. Favourite: Brunesco. Owner: Mr. H. Thambuswamy. Trainer: S. Dominic.

3. ROYAL RUSSIAN PLATE (1,600m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: Masters Glory (Jagadeesh) 1, Ocean Park (A. Ramu) 2, One To Note (Arshad Alam) 3 and Extremelydangerous (Rayan Ahmed) 4. 5, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 42.05s. Rs. 23 (w), 14, 67 and 45 (p), SHP: Rs. 209, FP: Rs. 583, Q: Rs. 282, Trinella: Rs. 3,725 and Rs. 1,878, Exacta: Rs. 35,863 and Rs. 15,370. Favourite: Masters Glory. Owner: Mr. Shankar Srinivas. Trainer: R.V. Manohar.

4. RUIA STUD PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 45 to 65: Side Winder (Arshad Alam) 1, Virat (S. Shiva Kumar) 2, Rich Revival (Rayan Ahmed) 3 and Dream Star (Cedric Segeon) 4. 3-1/4, 1 and 1-3/4. 1m 14.54s. Rs. 16 (w), 12, 25 and 67 (p), SHP: Rs. 94, FP: Rs. 193, Q: Rs. 108, Trinella: Rs. 1,486 and Rs. 963, Exacta: Rs. 6,827 and Rs. 2,156. Favourite: Side Winder. Owner: Mr. Lakshminarayana G. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

5. CHICKMAGALUR NIRVANAPPA SHETTY NANJAMMA TMP CUP (1,800m), rated 30 to 50: Legacy Dream (Jagadeesh) 1, Admiral One (Cedric Segeon) 2, Towering Heights (S. John) 3 and Turf Tactics (Arshad Alam) 4. 3/4, 2-1/2 and 2. 1m 54.86s. Rs. 111 (w), 23, 28 and 13 (p), SHP: Rs. 68, FP: Rs. 1,424, Q: Rs. 443, Trinella: Rs. 2,286 and Rs. 810, Exacta: Rs. 12,418 and Rs. 7,096. Favourite: Towering Heights. Owners: Mr. B.H. Krishna Murthy, Mrs. M. Sandhya Mohan & Mr. B. Puttanna. Trainer: M.P. Mahaesh.

6. SRIKANTADATTA NARASIMHARAJA WADIYAR MEMORIAL TROPHY (1,400m), rated 75 & above: Smile Stone (M. Naveen) 1, Dazzling Bay (Ashok Kumar) 2, Coldstream (S. John) 3 and Dubai One (Rayan Ahmed) 4. 1-3/4, Lnk and 1-1/2. 1m 26.90s. Rs. 149 (w), 35, 55 and 15 (p), SHP: Rs. 155, FP: Rs. 2,008, Q: Rs. 1,001, Trinella: Rs. 7,082 and Rs. 1,644, Exacta: Rs. 1,25,432 (carried over). Favourite: Coldstream. Owner: Mr. K. Mallikarjuna Rao. Trainer: Sharat Kumar.

7. AMATHOS PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: Areca Cruise (Arshad Alam) 1, Day Flower (Neeraj) 2, Six Degrees (S. John) 3 and Scenic Park (Ashok Kumar) 4. Lnk, 2-1/4 and 1. 1m 15.74s. Rs. 547 (w), 53, 20 and 12 (p), SHP: Rs. 48, FP: Rs. 6,763, Q: Rs. 1,544, Trinella: Rs. 4,655 and Rs. 1,648, Exacta: Rs. 72,828 and Rs. 31,212. Favourite: Six Degrees. Owners: M/s. Jairam G. Kimmane & Ananth Iyengar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

8. RUIA STUD PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 45 to 65: Lord Darlington (Neeraj) 1, Amazing Redd (Arshad Alam) 2, Havelock Princess (Jagadeesh) 3 and Perfectebony (Rayan Ahmed) 4. 4, Nk and Nk. 1m 14.98s. Rs. 19 (w), 14, 33 and 24 (p), SHP: Rs. 102, FP: Rs. 186, Q: Rs. 116, Trinella: Rs. 874 and Rs. 372, Exacta: Rs. 2,410 and Rs. 928. Favourite: Lord Darlington. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

Jackpot: Rs. 2,41,357 (two tkts); Runner up: Rs. 68,959 (three tkts); Treble (i): Rs. 666 (23 tkts); (ii): Rs. 9,624 (four tkts).