Smart Strider bags feature event

Smart Strider (P. S. Chouhan up) won the P. T. Rajan Gold Cup the feature event of the races held here on Tuesday (Nov. 22). The winner is owned by M. A. M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust and trained by R. Foley.

1. VAYALUR PLATE (1,000m), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): Chief Of Command (P. S. Chouhan) 1, Phoebe Buffay (C. Brisson) 2, Young Darling (Bopanna) 3 and Regal Tribute (N. Rupa) 4. 8, 10 and 3. 1m 01.14s. Rs. 5 (w), 5 and 5 (p), SHP: Rs. 10, FP: Rs. 9, Q: Rs. 14, Tla: Rs. 78. Favourite: Chief Of Command. Owner: M. A. M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

2. WESTERN GHATS PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: Frankest (Mukesh Kumar) 1, Indispensable (P. S. Chouhan) 2, Conquistador (C. Brisson) 3 and I Am Here (C. Umesh) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/2 and lnk. 1m 13.58s. Rs. 112 (w), 50, 15 and 10 (p), SHP: Rs. 39, FP: Rs. 775, Q: Rs. 48, Tla: Rs. 2,174. Favourite: Conquistador. Owner: Mr. Devaraj Palaniswamy. Trainer: Rahmathulla.

3. DR. V. SACHIDANANDHAM CUP (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 45: Regal Groom (C. Umesh) 1, Chalaque (Shahar Babu) 2, Allez Royale (Bopanna) 3 and Sunshine Heart (Shailesh) 4. 1/2, 7-1/2 and 1. 1m 27.90s. Rs. 213 (w), 13, 26 and 6 (p), SHP: Rs. 324, FP: Rs. 771 (carried over), Q: Rs. 278, Tla: Rs. 627. Favourite: Allez Royale. Owner: Mrs. Kathleen D' Silver. Trainer: Fazal-Ul-Rehman.

4. WESTERN GHATS PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 40 to 65: City Of Song (Md. Hesnain) 1, Marine One (Tanveer Alam) 2, Glorious Reward (Noorshed Alam) 3 and Custodian (Stephen Raj) 4. 1-1/4, hd and 2-1/2. 1m 13.82s. Rs. 10 (w), 6, 9 and 14 (p), SHP: Rs. 26, FP: Rs. 19, Q: Rs. 15, Tla: Rs. 394. Favourite: Marine One. Owners: M/s. J. Sebastian, P. Packiaswamy & V. Sathish Kumar. Trainer: Sebastian.

5. P. T. RAJAN GOLD CUP (1,400m), rated 80 & above: Smart Strider (P. S. Chohnan) 1, Del Santo (N. Rupa) 2, Eduardo (C. Brisson) 3 and Cohiba (Md. Hesnain) 4. 3/4, shd and 5-1/4. 1m 25.86s. Rs. 7 (w), 6, 11 and 11 (p), SHP: Rs. 17, FP: Rs. 53, Q: Rs. 21, Tla: Rs. 229. Favourite: Smart Strider. Owner: M. A. M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

6. THIRUCHENDUR PLATE (1,000m), rated 60 to 85: Ultrasonic (N. Rupa) 1, Extreme Love (P. S. Chouhan) 2, Don Corleone (Zulquar Nain) 3 and Pippin (A. Imran Khan) 4. Snk, 1-3/4 and 1/2. 59. 88s. Rs. 29 (w), 10, 14 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs. 9, FP: Rs. 83, Q: Rs. 70, Tla: Rs. 471. Favourite: Don Corleone. Owner: M. A. M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

Jackpot: Rs. 17,519 (carried over); Mini Jkt: Rs. 2,232 (one tkt); Tr (i): Rs. 4, 884 (one tkt); (ii): Rs. 394 (28 tkts).