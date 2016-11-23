Sky Mine for feature event

more-in

Sky Mine, who is well placed in handicap, should win the Maharaja Sir Pratapsingh Gaekwad Trophy, the feature event of the evening races to be held here on Thursday (Nov. 24).

Rails will be placed 2 metres away from 1400m, leading to 3 metres away at 1200m and thereafter 5 metres away upto the winning post.

ASTANA PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26, 5-00 pm: 1. Wonder Story (7) Santosh 59, 2. Scarlet Prince (1) Trevor 58.5, 3. Generous Lady (6) G.Amit 57.5, 4. Horse Power (3) Sandeep 56.5, 5. Rich N Rare (2) Daman 56, 6. Rachel (4) Zervan 53 and 7. Gold Streak (5) Neeraj 51.5.

1. Scarlet Prince, 2. Generous Lady

ALGECIRAS PLATE (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 5-25: 1. Flying Dragon (5) T.S.Jodha 59, 2. Pugnacious (2) Sandesh 58.5, 3. Angel Girl (1) C.S.Jodha 55, 4. Lord Arazan (6) J.Chinoy 54, 5. Frivolous (3) Suraj Narredu 53.5 and 6. Mekong Delta (4) Trevor 53.5.

1. Frivolous, 2. Angel Girl

MAHARAJA SIR PRATAPSINGH GAEKWAD TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 5-50: 1. Temerity (3) Neeraj 59, 2. Set To Fly (2) T.S.Jodha 52 and 3. Sky Mine (1) Trevor 52.

Sky Mine

STAR ADMIRAL PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 6-15: 1. Wind Craft (4) Sandesh 61.5, 2. Bullion Express (3) S.J.Sunil 58.5, 3. Mt Tianmen (7) Parbat 57.5, 4. Monza (1) Daman 54.5, 5. Royal Sapphire (6) J.Chinoy 52.5, 6. Asahi (5) Raj Pawar 51 and 7. There She Goes (2) Nazil 49.

1. Wind Craft, 2. Bullion Express

GRAND PASSION PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 6-40: 1. Lucas (3) Srinath 61, 2. Zinfandelle (6) Trevor 54.5, 3. Drogo (2) J.Chinoy 53.5, 4. Grey Flannel (1) Neeraj 53, 5. Reds Revenge (5) Sandesh 52.5, 6. Royal Éclair (4) T.S.Jodha 52.5, 7. Sir Desmond (7) K.Kadam 50.5 and 8. Western Lights (8) Baria 49.

1. Zinfandelle, 2. Lucas, 3. Reds Revenge

JV SHUKLA-ASHWAMITRA TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 7-05: 1. Turf Dancer (2) Santosh 59, 2. Dancing Prince (4) Suraj Narredu 55.5, 3. Artistic (8) Sandesh 54.5, 4. Sparkling Eyes (3) Trevor 54.5, 5. Almost Magical (5) C.S.Jodha 52.5, 6. Desert Rage (7) G.Amit 52.5, 7. Cicitalia (6) N.Rawal 52 and 8. Alien (1) Baria 49.5.

1. Artistic, 2. Sparkling Eyes, 3. Dancing Prince

GATEWAY OF INDIA PLATE (1,400m), Cl.V, rated 01 to 26, 7-30: 1. Blavatsky (12) G.Amit 59, 2. Aeolus Maximus (7) Dashrath 58.5, 3. Jeena (2) Srinath 58.5, 4. Pretty Angel (5) Nazil 58.5, 5. Mastermarksman (3) Raghveer 58, 6. Sweeping Move (13) Zeeshan 57.5, 7. Star Scholar (8) S.J.Sunil 56.5, 8. Matrioshka (9) Parmar 55.5, 9. The Other Song (4) Bhawani 55.5, 10. Whitesox (11) Daman 54, 11. Avakraz (1) K.Kadam 53.5, 12. Leothefiercehorse (10) C.S.Jodha 51.5 and 13. Secret Flame (6) J.Chinoy 51.

1. Jeena, 2. Matrioshka, 3. Aeolus Maximus

Day’s best: Zinfandelle

Double: Frivolous – Artistic

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7. Treble: 5, 6 & 7. Tanala: 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 & 7. Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.