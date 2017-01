Silken Eyes shines

more-in

Silken Eyes shone when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Jan. 25).

Inner sand

800m: Fringe Benefit (Pereira) 52, 600/39. Moved well. Patagonia (A.Gaikwad), Rising Brave (Ikram) 53, 600/39. They moved level freely. Champagne (Ikram) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Nifty (Parmar) 1400/600m 51. Moved freely. Sedgefield/Ballade Danon (S.Amit), Lucky Luciano (app) 55, 600/40. Pair level.

1,200m: Rincon (Pradeep), Daughterofthesun (Nilesh) 1-20, 600/39. They were pushed and finished level. Camouflaged (S.Sunil) 1-20, 600/40. Pressed.

1,400m: Pure Zinc (S.Amit), Rain Dance (Bhawani) 1-35, 600/40. Former was urged to finish five lengths ahead.

Outer sand

800m: Questionable (Shubham), We Break The Rules (Jethu) 54, 600/40. They moved freely.

1,000m: Silken Eyes (Jethu) 1-6, 600/39. Moved attractively.

1,200m: Captain Courage (Parmar) 1-23, 600/42. Moved well.