Shivalik Shine works well

more-in

Shivalik Shine and Quixotic worked well when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Dec. 21).

Inner sand

600m: 2/y/o’s Priceless Art (Shelar), Hudson (Mosin) 40. They ended level.

800m: Quixotic (Jethu), Dubrovnik (Shelar) 50, 600/37.5. Former finished a distance ahead. Arabelle (Shelar) 51, 600/37.5. Moved well. Colombiana (Jethu) 52, 600/38.5. Moved well. She Is Special (A.Gaikwad) 53, 600/40. Moved freely. 2/y/o’s Gazino (rb), Artus (S.S.Rathore) 53.5, 600/39.5. Pair level. Magnificence (Ajinkya), Traherne (V.Jodha) 51, 600/38. Former was well in hand and they finished level. 2/y/o Patagonia (K.Kadam), Rising Brave (T.S.Jodha) 51, 600/38.5. They moved level freely. 2/y/o Phoenix Tower/Torque (Zervan), Horse Power (app) 51, 600/38. Former easily finished a distance ahead.

1,000m: 2/y/o Gentillesse (app) 1-9.5, 600/41.5. Moved freely. Eternalinspiration (C.S.Jodha), Glorious Eyes (Neeraj) 1-6, 600/40. They moved level freely. Flamboyant Flame (Yash Narredu), Elegant Beauty (Shelar) 1-7, 600/39.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Ancient Treasure (Baria) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Britain (A.Gaikwad), Dazzling Doll (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. They were easy. 2/y/o Lady Be Good (Mosin), Dancing Prince (Shelar) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. They were urged and finished level. 2/y/o Cherish The Moment (Mosin), Petronius (Shelar) 1-8, 600/39.5. Both moved level freely. 2/y/o’s Rotterdam (Zervan), Afrique (Pradeep) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former started two lengths behind and easily finished level. Sheer Belief (Nazil) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Apache (Neeraj), Franz Ferdinand (Parmar) 1-12, 600/42. Pair easy. 2/y/o’s Optimum (Baria), Awesome Hooves (rb) 1-9, 600/40.5. They ended level. Royal Eclair (T.S.Jodha), Grey One (Bhawani) 1-7.5, 600/41. Both moved level freely. 2/y/o’s Benefactor (Shelar), Hudson (Mosin) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former was two lengths superior.

1,200m: Shivalik Shine (Yash Narredu), Sweet Temptation (Shelar) 1-18.5, 1,000/1-4.5, 800/51.5, 600/39.5. Former made up five lengths on the outside and finished level comfortably. Note former. Volantis (Jethu) 1-19, 1,000/1-5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Moved freely. Royal Mews (C.S.Jodha) 1-26, 600/43. Easy. Chizzler (Shelar), 2/y/o Fantasy Star (Yash Narredu) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40.5. Former was well in hand and they finished level.

Outer sand

800m: 2/y/o Albareto (T.S.Jodha), Kookaburra (Zameer) 56, 600/41. Pair level.

1,000m: Vice Admiral (S.J.Sunil) 1-7, 600/39. Moved well.

1,200m: Imitation Game (Zervan) 1800/600m 1-22. Moved freely.

1,400m: The Unicorn (Parmar) 1-41, 1,200/1-25.5, 600/43. Easy.