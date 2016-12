Sherlock wins Desert Lightning Plate

more-in

Sherlock, ridden by S.Zervan, won the Desert Lightning Plate, the main event of Thursday’s (Dec. 15) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. Pallon S. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. D.R. Thacker and trained by P. Shroff.

The results:

1. SNOW DEW PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Diwali Lights (Zervan) 1, Mythical Sunrise (Sandesh) 2, Matrioshka (K.Kadam) 3 and The Other Song (Bhawani) 4. 1/2, 4, 3/4. 1m 27.12s. Rs. 25 (w), 14, 13 and 26 (p). SHP: Rs. 35, FP: 76, Q: Rs. 35, Tanala: Rs. 453 and Rs. 221. Favourite: Diwali Lights. Owner & Trainer: Mr. H.J. Antia.

2. DIRECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Palatial (Neeraj) 1, Multiglory (Dashrath) 2, Dancing Lord (Sandesh) 3 and Fabio (Zervan) 4. 2, 1/2, 3. 1m 41.16s. Rs. 19 (w), 14 and 16 (p). SHP: Rs. 35, FP: Rs. 58, Q: Rs. 41, Tanala: Rs. 121 and Rs. 101. Favourite: Palatial. Owners: Mr. Haresh N.Mehta and Mr. Manav H.Mehta rep. Rohan Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: C.D. Katrak.

3. DESERT LIGHTNING PLATE (1,600m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: Sherlock (Zervan) 1, His Master’s Vice (Sandesh) 2, Reds Revenge (Neeraj) 3 and Pretty Angel (P.S.Chouhan) 4. 3-1/2, Nose, 1-1/4. 1m 38.54s. Rs. 32 (w), 11, 10 and 15 (p). SHP: Rs. 24, FP: Rs. 38, Q: Rs. 19, Tanala: Rs. 127 and Rs. 60. Favourite: His Master’s Vice. Owners: Mr. Pallon S. Mistry rep. Manjri Horse Breeders’ Farm Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. D.R. Thacker. Trainer: P. Shroff.

4. GUEST CONNECTIONS PLATE, Div.II (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Name Of The Game (Trevor) 1, Smart Choice (S.Kamble) 2, The Big Revival (Pereira) 3 and There She Goes (Ajinkya) 4. 2-3/4, Nose, 3/4. 1m 13.75s. Rs. 21 (w), 13, 21 and 64 (p). SHP: Rs. 78, FP: Rs. 151, Q: Rs. 105, Tanala: Rs. 3,423 and Rs. 2,200. Favourite: Name Of The Game. Owners: M/s. Zaheer Lalkaka, Pervez Andhyarujina, Homi D. Bhagawar & Prem Jaisinghani. Trainer: C. Rajendra.

5. SHANTIDAS ASKURAN TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: Denny Crane (Neeraj) 1, Nascar (Raghuveer) 2, Undisputed (Zervan) 3 and Victorio (S.J.Sunil) 4. 4-3/4, 2, Hd. 58.17s. Rs. 14 (w), 11 and 25 (p). SHP: Rs. 45, FP: Rs. 45, Q: Rs. 75, Tanala: Rs. 183 and Rs. 39. Favourite: Denny Crane. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Mehernosh H.Deboo & Mr. Rakesh R.Jhunjhunwala. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. VENUS DE MILO PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Sensex (Trevor) 1, Aeolus Maximus (T.S. Jodha) 2, Alien (Sandesh) 3 and Marvel (Ajinkya) 4. 1-1/4, 1, 3-1/2. 1m 25.28s. Rs. 35 (w), 15, 30 and 13 (p). SHP: Rs. 107, FP: Rs. 202, Q: Rs. 121, Tanala: Rs. 504 and Rs. 116. Favourite: Alien. Owners: M/s. Rakesh Kumar Jhunjhunwala & Berjis Minoo Desai. Trainer: Imtiaz Sait.

7. DHUN P. KOTHAVALA TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Mizilla Gold (A. Gaikwad) 1, Mt Tianmen (S. Amit) 2, Zadora (Vishal) 3 and Speedo (Parbat) 4. Sh, 1/2, Hd. 1m 00.02s. Rs. 57 (w), 18, 95 and 50 (p). SHP: Rs. 311, FP: Rs. 1,135, Q: Rs. 1,080, Tanala: Rs. 8,671 and Rs. 7,433. Favourite: Lady Coachman. Owners: Mr. Haresh N. Mehta and Mr. Manv H. Mehta rep. Rohan Bloodstock Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.

8. GUEST CONNECTIONS PLATE, Div.I (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Tchibouela (G.Amit) 1, Isinit (Merchant) 2, Tonteria (J. Chinoy) 3 and Star Ace (S. Amit) 4. 1, 2-1/4, 1/2. 1m 14.21s. Rs. 62 (w), 23, 20 and 34 (p). SHP: Rs. 46, FP: Rs. 391, Q: Rs. 94, Tanala: Rs. 1,994 and Rs. 760. Favourite: Fashionable Gait.

Owners: M/s. J.R. Mehra, Vinay Kumar & Zahir H. Mistry. Trainer: Faisal Abbas.

Jackpot : 70 per cent: Rs. 14,088 (10 tkts.) and 30 per cent: Rs. 784 (77 tkts.).

Treble (i): Rs. 304 (14 tkts.); (ii): Rs. 1,615 (7 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 42,869 (1 tkt.) and 30 per cent: Rs. 1,413 (13 tkts.).