Sherlock should make amends

Sherlock, who is in good shape as evidenced by her track performances, should make amends in the Desert Lightning Plate, the main event of the races to be held here on Thursday evening.

Rails will be placed 2 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and 8 metres from 800 upto the winning post.

SNOW DEW PLATE (1,400m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26, 4-40 pm: 1. Magic Vision (2) T.S.Jodha 59, 2. Mythical Sunrise (5) Sandesh 58.5, 3. Diwali Lights (6) Zervan 57.5, 4. Fast Future (10) Ajinkya 56.5, 5. Shivalik Skies (7) S.Kamble 56, 6. Mzuri (9) J.Chinoy 55.5, 7. Matrioshka (4) K.Kadam 55, 8. Majestic Honey (1) C.S.Jodha 54.5, 9. The Other Song (8) Bhawani 54.5 and 10. Whitesox (3) S.Amit 53.5.

1. Mythical Sunrise, 2. Diwali Lights, 3. Mzuri

DIRECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 5-05: 1. Palatial (2) Neeraj 59, 2. Multiglory (1) Dashrath 58, 3. Anteros (5) Trevor 56.5, 4. Fabio (4) Zervan 52.5 and 5. Dancing Lord (3) Sandesh 51.5.

1. Anteros, 2. Palatial

DESERT LIGHTNING PLATE (1,600m), Maiden, 3-y-o only, 5-35: 1. His Master’s Vice (5) Sandesh 56, 2. Odessa (7) J.Chinoy 56, 3 . Othelo (3) Parmar 56, 4. Reds Revenge (4) Neeraj 56, 5. Sherlock (2) Zervan 56, 6. Sussex Pride (8) S.Kamble 56, 7. Pretty Angel (1) P.S.Chouhan 54.5 and 8. Vinny The Few (6) Bhawani 54.5.

1. Sherlock, 2. His Master’s Vice, 3. Reds Revenge

GUEST CONNECTIONS PLATE DIV.II (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26, 6-00: 1. Hit It A Bomb (9) Zervan 59, 2. Milwalkee (7) Zeeshan 59, 3. Madeira (8) S.J.Sunil 57, 4. Mr Morrison (6) Shubham 57, 5. Name Of The Game (5) Trevor 56, 6. Roman Gold (11) Bhawani 56, 7. Smart Choice (3) S.Kamble 56, 8. The Big Revival (10) Pereira 56, 9. There She Goes (2) Ajinkya 56, 10. Resilient (4) Sandesh 55.5, 11. Devoted (12) Shelar 53.5 and 12. Deccan King (1) Nadeem 52.

1. Resilient, 2. Name Of The Game, 3. Smart Choice

SHANTIDAS ASKURAN TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 6-25: 1. Nascar (7) Raghuveer 61, 2. Golden Belle (6) Trevor 57.5, 3. Undisputed (3) Zervan 52, 4. Victorio (5) S.J.Sunil 52, 5. Denny Crane (2) Neeraj 50, 6. Be Cautious (1) C.S.Jodha 49 and 7. Tap Dance (4) K.Kadam 49.

1. Denny Crane, 2. Be Cautious

VENUS DE MILO PLATE (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 6-50: 1. Alien (10) Sandesh 60, 2. Backstreet Bay (8) Shubham 59.5, 3. Marvel (1) Ajinkya 59, 4. Glorious Hymn (9) S.J.Sunil 58.5, 5. She’s An Ace (4) S.Sunil 58, 6. Jeena (13) Neeraj 56.5, 7. Stormy Princess (7) S.Kamble 56.5, 8. Zabrok (2) J.Chinoy 55.5, 9. Sail Past (12) Bhawani 54.5, 10. Sensex (14) Trevor 54.5, 11. Aeolus Maximus (5) T.S.Jodha 53, 12. Bay Of Love (3) Nadeem 53, 13. Koal (6) Parbat 53 and 14. Rain Dance (11) Zervan 53.

1. Sensex, 2. Alien, 3. Rain Dance

DHUN P KOTHAVALA TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 7-20: 1. Desert Rage (17) Ajinkya 61.5, 2. Lady Coachman (12) G.Amit 61.5, 3. Zadora (1) Vishal 61.5, 4. Baryshnikov (10) Dashrath 59.5, 5. Jager Bomb (8) Raghuveer 59, 6. Mizilla Gold (2) A.Gaikwad 58, 7. Riot Of Colours (16) Daman 58, 8. Ame (7) Trevor 57.5, 9. Mt Tianmen (11) S.Amit 57, 10. Hope Springs (13) T.S.Jodha 56.5, 11. Speedo (3) Parbat 55.5, 12. Dancing Majesty (18) S.J.Sunil 54, 13. New England (5) Pereira 54, 14. Bee Quirky (14) Neeraj 52.5, 15. Royal Sapphire (9) Bhawani 52.5, 16. Lucky Strike (6) C.S.Jodha 52, 17. Arc Of Passion (4) Joseph 50 and 18. Eternal Dancer (15) K.Kadam 49.5.

1. Lady Coachman, 2. Baryshnikhov, 3. Mizilla Gold

GUEST CONNECTIONS PLATE DIV.I (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 01 to 26, 7-45: 1. Tchibouela (1) G.Amit 59, 2. Tonteria (2) J.Chinoy 59, 3. Goldsmith (11) Nazil 58.5, 4. Silver Moon (10) Bhawani 58.5, 5. Fashionable Gait (3) Santosh 58, 6. Isinit (7) Merchant 57.5, 7. Frosted (9) Daman 57, 8. Country’s Empress (6) Mosin 56.5, 9. Ricardus (5) Vishal 56.5, 10. Rising Concert (8) T.S.Jodha 56, 11. Bohemian (12) Nadeem 55.5 and 12. Star Ace (4) S.J.Sunil 54.5.

1. Goldsmith, 2. Tchibouela, 3. Tonteria

Day’s best: Lady Coachman

Double: Sherlock - Denny Crane

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8. Treble: (i) 5, 6 & 7. (ii) 6, 7 & 8. Tanala: All races. Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.