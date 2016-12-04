Sherlock, Denny Crane please

more-in

Sherlock and Denny Crane pleased when the horses were exercised here on Sunday (Dec. 4).

Inner sand

600m: Goldsmith (Nazil) 40. Easy. Rodeo (app) 40. Easy. Tonteria (rb), Jack Dan (rb) 41. Former ended four lengths in front.

800m: Pacific Dunes (S.N.Chavan) 54, 600/39. Moved freely. Name Of The Game (Sandeep) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Advance To Contact (Pereira) 54, 600/41. Pressed. Forest Flair (S.S.Rathore) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved well. 2/y/o’s Queen’s Best (V.Walkar), Imperial Beauty (Oza) 54.5, 600/41. Former was one length better. Balchandra (Merchant) 54, 600/41. Moved freely. Charming (S.S.Rathore) 51, 600/38. Moved well.

1,000m: Travieso (A.Gaikwad) 1-5.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Frivolous (Suraj Narredu), Lord Arazan (Shelar) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/41. Former superior. Sovereignsky (Suraj Narredu), Thor Of Asgard (Shelar) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Former moved well and finished six lengths ahead. Nightfall (Jethu) 1-10, 600/42. Easy. Shivalik Princess (Merchant) 1-10, 600/41.5. Moved freely. Captain (C.S.Jodha), Furiosa (S.Sunil) 1-5, 800/50.5, 600/38. They moved neck and neck freely. Glorious Opinion (S.J.Sunil) 1-8, 600/41. Moved freely. Queen Credible (Sandesh) 1-9, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/o’s Masquerade (Kharadi), La Motte (Neeraj) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead. Tchibouela (F.Irani) 1-4, 800/51, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/o’s Sir Percy Blakeney (Zervan), Glyndebourne (Neeraj) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Pair moved freely. Olly Boy (S.Amit), Seacrets (Parbat) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Apple Betty (Oza) 1600/600m 1-6. Moved freely.

1,200m: Sabiq (S.Kamble) 1-21, 1,000/1-7, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. Glorious Angel (Sandesh) 1-20, 1,000/1-6.5, 800/54, 600/41. Moved freely. Angel Girl (C.S.Jodha) 1-18, 1,000/1-3.5, 800/51, 600/37.5. Pleased.

1,400m: Cataleya (Dashrath) 1-35, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Moved attractively. Devoted Eyes (Sandesh), Palatial (Jethu) 1-39, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths ahead.

Outer sand

800m: Star One (rb), Golden Eclipse (rb) 55, 600/41. Former better. Mathaiyus (Srinath), Anteros (Parmar) 56, 600/42. Pair easy. 2/y/o’s Lincoln (Sandesh), Roosevelt (Parmar) 56, 600/41. Pair easy. 2/y/o’s Stari Grad (Zervan), Arashi (Kharadi) 54, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front.

1,000m: Imitation Game (Parmar) 1-8, 600/41. Moved freely. Trevelyan (Neeraj), Masterofbalantrae (Kharadi) 1-6.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former superior. Arabian Storm (Neeraj), Signor (Kharadi) 1-8, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. 2/y/o’s Khartoum (Parmar), Massimo (Kharadi) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. They were easy. Mrs Patmore (Kharadi), Yanna Rascala (Parmar) 1-8, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1,200m: Geranium (Neeraj), Nutcracker (Kharadi) 1-24, 600/42. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level. Temrity (Neeraj), Baker Street (Parmar) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead.

1,400m: Sherlock (Zervan), Lord Grantham (Parmar) 1-36, 1,200/1-22, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Denny Crane (K.Kadam), Adam (Kharadi) 1-37, 1,200/1-21.5, 1,000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level. Commodore (Zervan), Othello (Parmar) 1-38, 1,200/1-23, 800/55, 600/42. Former better.