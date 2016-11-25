Races

Shadowfax and Thunder Down Under show out

Shadowfax and Thunder Down Under showed out when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Nov. 25) morning.

Inner sand

800m: Viking (Mahesh), Go Marisa Go (Shubham) 54, 600/39. They ended level. 2/y/o (Excellent Art-Lady Anghard) (S. Kamble), Incentio (B. Nikhil) 54.5, 600/39. Former ended two lengths in front. 2/y/o Lilibeth (H.G. Rathod), Multinational (rb) 52, 600/39. Former superior. 2/y/os Anniversary Girl (S. Kamble) and Cloudburst (B. Nikhil) 56, 600/41. Easy. 2/y/os Wild Fire (H.G. Rathod) and Timeless Deeds (Bhawani) 54.5, 600/39.5. They were urged and ended level. Art Of War (H.G. Rathod), Riot Of Colours (rb) 53, 600/39. They were pushed and finished level. Gunga Din (Nazil), Alfonso (app) 52.5, 600/39.5. Former ended three lengths in front. 2/y/o Pretty Peach (H.G. Rathod), Voulez Vous (rb) 53, 600/40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Headlines (T.S. Jodha), Princess Athena (A. Gaikwad) 53, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. 2/y/o Moira (Dashrath), Silver Edge (S. Kamble) 55, 600/41. Pair level. House Of Commons (C.S. Jodha), 2/y/o Pathan (S. Sunil) 53, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished two lengths ahead. Galtero (Dashrath) 56, 600/41.5. Easy. Lady In Red (Zervan), Akki’s Pet (Sandeep) 51.5, 600/38.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1000m: 2/y/o Gdansk (Mahesh) 1-10, 600/42. Easy. Magnificence (Ajinkya), Jefferson (V. Jodha) 1-6, 800/52.5, 600/39. They were well in hand and finished level. Sweep Aside (Sandesh) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Windhoek (app), Simona (S.J. Sunil) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. Thunder Down Under (Zervan), Hit It A Bomb (Sandeep) 1-5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former made up four lengths and finished a length ahead. Golden Orchid (Pradeep) 1-8, 600/42. Moved freely. Bullrun (Merchant), Wizard Of Odds (Jethu) 1-11, 600/40. Former ended four lengths in front.

1400m: She Is Special (T.S. Jodha) 1-37, 1000/1-9, 600/42. Moved freely. Shadowfax (Pradeep), Phenomenal Memory (Sandeep) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6.5, 800/54, 600/42. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Flashing Honour (Bhawani) 1-37, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-8, 600/38.5. Moved well.

Gate practice — inner sand

1000m: Abbeyroad (app), 2/y/o Big Sur (S.J. Sunil) 1-9.5, 600/41.5. Former ended three lengths in front. 2/y/os Admo (J. Chinoy), Gazino (S.S. Rathore) and Pokerface (rb) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Admo and Gazino finished four lengths ahead of Pokerface. Enlighten Me (rb), Panatela (Khalander) 1-8.5, 600/40.5. Former finished a distance ahead. 2/y/os Collegian (S. Nayak), Medellin (Mansoor) 1-10, 600/42. They were level. 2/y/os Sereno (Ajinkya), Ascension (Sameer) 1-8, 600/41.5. Pair moved level freely. Shining Noon (Nazil) 1-7, 600/42. Moved freely.

