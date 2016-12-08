Severus claims Homi Mody Trophy
Severus, ridden by A. Sandesh, won the Homi Mody Trophy, the feature event of Thursday’s (Dec. 8) evening races here. The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. and trained by B. Prakash.
The results:
1. MARINSKY PLATE (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Vulcan (Sandesh) 1, Flying Dragon (T.S.Jodha) 2, Frosty (Neeraj) 3 and Eiger’s Tiger (Dashrath) 4. Snk, Nk, Lnk. 2m 4.44s. Rs. 14 (w), 10 and 24 (p), SHP: Rs. 33, FP: Rs. 30, Q: Rs. 24, Tanala: Rs. 37 and Rs. 12. Favourite: Vulcan. Owners: M/s. Kishore P. Rungta & Mr. & Mrs. Hoosain S. Nensey. Trainer: Adhirajsingh Jodha.
2. HOMI MODY TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: Severus (Sandesh) 1, Commodore (Zervan) 2, Magnificence (Neeraj) 3 and Phenomenal Memory (J.Chinoy) 4. 1, 1-3/4, 1-3/4. 2m 9.89s. Rs. 37 (w), 16 and 12 (p). SHP: Rs. 38, FP: Rs. 38, Q: Rs. 18, Tanala: Rs. 90 and Rs. 34. Favourite: Commodore. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: B. Prakash.
3. SMART CHIEFTAN TROPHY, Div.I (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: Dark Gold (Dashrath) 1, Wild Jack (Parmar) 2, Sporto (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Lady In Red (Zervan) 4. 1. Snk, 3/4. 1m 26.09s. Rs. 98 (w), 16, 17 and 12 (p), SHP: Rs. 42, FP: Rs. 636, Q: Rs. 337, Tanala: Rs. 1,544 and Rs. 207. Favourite: Lady In Red. Owners: Mr. Shailendra Singh rep. A.B. Stud Thoroughbred Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: S.K. Sunderji.
4. SECRET STAR PLATE (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Beach Game (Neeraj) 1, Wind Craft (S.Amit) 2, Dazzling Dancer (Sandesh) 2, An Jolie (J. Chinoy) 4. 1, 1, 1-1/4. 1m 12.27s. Rs. 20 (w), 13, 40 and 10 (p), SHP: Rs. 140, FP: Rs. 490, Q: Rs. 282, Tanala: Rs. 856 and Rs. 233. Favourite: Beach Game. Owners: Mr. Haresh N. Mehta and Mr. Manav H. Mehta rep. Rohan Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Mansoor Shah.
5. SMART CHIEFTAN TROPHY, Div.II (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: Star Comrade (Bhawani) 1, Sovereignsky (Suraj Narredu) 2, Brothersofthewind (Sandesh) 3 and Nutcracker (Neeraj) 4. 1/2, 3, 2-1/4. 1m 26. 31s. Rs. 66 (w), 16, 11 and 13 (p), SHP: Rs. 36, FP: Rs. 105, Q: Rs. 68, Tanala: Rs. 248 and Rs. 139. Favourite: Sovereignsky. Owners: Mr. M.A.M. Ramswamy Chettiar Of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik G.
6. SNOW PLATE (1,000m), Cl. V, rated 1 to 26: Imperial Princess (A. Gaikwad) 1, Pure Sin (Sandesh) 2, Synchronicity (G.Amit) 3 and Rachel (J. Chinoy) 4. 2-1/2, 1-1/2, 1-3/4. 1m 00.25s. Rs. 55 (w), 23, 18 and 13 (p), SHP: Rs. 43, FP: Rs. 166, Q: Rs. 102, Tanala: Rs. 329 and Rs. 101. Favourite: Synchronicity. Owners: M/s. Deepak Suryavanshi, Altaf Hussain & Mrs. Ayesha A.Hussain. Trainer: Altaf Hussain.
7. SIACHEN PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Charming (J. Chinoy) 1, Captain (C.S. Jodha) 2, Pollyana (Sandesh) 3 and Shining Noon (Sandeep) 4. 1-3/4, Snk, 1-3/4. 1m 00.18s. Rs. 28 (w), 13, 16 and 12 (p), SHP: Rs. 45, FP: Rs. 90, Q: Rs. 72, Tanala: Rs. 119 and Rs. 34. Favourite: Pollyana. Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J.M. Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Nosher Cama.
Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 2,40,632 (carried forward) and 30 per cent: Rs. 51,564 (1 tkt.).
Treble: Rs. 1,458 (14 tkts.).
Super Jackpot: 100 per cent: Rs. 1,02,345 (carried forward).