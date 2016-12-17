Sergeant At Arms for Indian 2000 Guineas

more-in

Sergeant At Arms, who ran second to Ice Glacier in the Mysore Derby, should make amends in the Panchshil Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr. I) , the stellar attraction of the races to be held here on Sunday.

There will be no false rails.

An amount of Rs. 5,00,000 will be added to the Super Jackpot Pool collection.

NAWABZADA RASHIDUZZAFAR KHAN TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 2-00: 1. Al Shamsheer (5) Bhawani 61.5, 2. Bullrun (4) Ajinkya 60.5, 3. Highland Breeze (7) Sandesh 57, 4. Caesars Star (1) S.Amit 55.5, 5. Shadowfax (3) Zervan 55.5, 6. Arlene (6) Trevor 53 and 7. Zazou (2) Neeraj 49.5.

1. Arlene, 2. Highland Breeze

GULAMHUSEIN ESSAJI TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 2-30: 1. Celestial Light (7) Zervan 59, 2. Simon Says (5) Trevor 57.5, 3. Trombone (4) Dashrath 55.5, 4. Geranium (3) Neeraj 54.5, 5. Thor Of Asgard (2) C.S.Jodha 54.5, 6. Knight’s Quest (6) Bhawani 54 and 7. Sahashrabaahu (1) T.S.Jodha 51.5.

1. Celestial Light, 2. Geranium

SETH RAMNATH DAGA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upwards, 3-00: 1. Highlander (4) Shahrukh 62.5, 2. Renee (5) Sandesh 59, 3. Rule Downunder (2) Zervan 58, 4. Remember Me (1) J.Chinoy 57, 5. The Champ (7) Trevor 57, 6. Mountbatten (6) Vishal 52 and 7. Papakura (3) T.S.Jodha 51.

1. Renee, 2. The Champ

GRACIAS SALDHANA MEMORIAL MILLION (Gr. III) (1,200m), 3-y-o & over, 3-30: 1. Adam (5) Trevor 59, 2. Dancing Prances (3) Sandesh 59, 3. Holy Smoke (6) Suraj Narredu 56, 4. Brahmachari (1) C.S.Jodha 55, 5. Congressional (7) S.John 54.5, 6. Sun Divine (4) P.S.Chouhan 54.5, 7. Brynhill (2) Santosh 53 and 8. Critics Choice (8) Neeraj 51.5.

1. Dancing Prances, 2. Critics Choice. 3. Congressional

ALLAH RAKHKHA GOLD TROPHY (1,200m), Maiden, 2-y-o only, 4-15: 1. Admo (7) J.Chinoy 55, 2. Art O War (3) Dashrath 55, 3. Cool Eyes (6) Merchant 55, 4. Raiden (4) P.S.Chouhan 55, 5. Dixieland (2) Neeraj 53.5, 6. Emotionless (5) Altaf Sayyed 53.5, 7. Masquerade (9) Trevor 53.5, 8. Oh So Hot (1) T.S.Jodha 53.5 and 9. Ruffina (8) Zervan 53.5.

1. Ruffina, 2. Masquerade, 3. Raiden

PANCHSHIL INDIAN 2000 GUINEAS (Gr. I) 3-y-o only, 4-45: 1. Carbonara (2) Zervan 57, 2. Frivolous (7) J.Chinoy 57, 3. Germanicus (9) Trevor 57, 4. House Of Commons (8) C.S.Jodha 57, 5. Lucas (5) Suraj Narredu 57, 6. Sergeant At Arms (3) Sandesh 57, 7. St. Andrews (1) S.John 57, 8. Supreme General (6) P.S.Chouhan 57, 9. Zanzibaar (4) Parmar 57 and 10. Devoted Eyes (10) Neeraj 55.5.

1. Sergeant At Arms, 2. Supreme General, 3. Frivolous

P.M.RUNGTA GOLDEN SPRINT STAKES (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 5-15: 1. Nature Boy (9) K.Kadam 60, 2. Zambian (4) J.Chinoy 59, 3. Alishas Pet (11) S.Amit 58.5, 4. Ancient Glory (3) Zeeshan 58, 5. Magical Dancer (14) Daman 56.5, 6. Star One (10) Sandesh 56.5, 7. Flashy Wings (7) P.S.Chouhan 54.5, 8. Allora (2) Trevor 53.5, 9. Magical Memory (13) Suraj Narredu 53, 10. Rock In Rio (1) Dashrath 52.5, 11. Cracklin’ Rosie (12) Zervan 51, 12. Safdar (6) Neeraj 51, 13. Bidstone Hill (5) Baria 50 and 14. Wonder Story (8) S.Kamble 49.

1. Allora, 2. Safdar, 3. Magical Memory

Day’s best: Arlene

Double: Renee - Allora

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7. Treble: 5, 6 & 7. Tanala: All races. Super Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.