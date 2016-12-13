Races

Sergeant At Arms excels

Sergeant At Arms excelled when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 13).

Inner sand

600m: Grappa (rb), Nature Boy (rb) 38.5. Former was two lengths superior. 2/y/o’s Cool Eyes (Shubham), Gnostic Eyes (Jethu) 41. Pair easy. Ame (rb), Arctic Whizz (rb) 40. Former better.

800m: 2/y/o Clymene (Nilesh), Rebuttal/Sashimi (Roushan) 51.5, 600/38. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Super Bolt (Baria) 56, 600/42. Moved freely. 2/y/o Gentillesse (app) 56, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/o’s We Break The Rules (Shubham), Tower Bridge (Jethu) 56, 600/41. Pair level.

1,000m: Fabio (S.J.Sunil) 1-8, 600/41. Moved freely. Super Icon (Shubham), Kiss From A Rose (Pereira) 1-6.5, 600/41. They moved level freely. Gold Streak (rb) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Grey Flannel (Sandeep), 1-6.5, 600/40.5. Worked well. Argyle Pink (rb), Cezanne (rb) 1-10, 800/54, 600/39. They ended level. 2/y/o’s Gloriosus (Pereira), Miss Money Penny (Hamir) 1-7.5, 600/39. Former superior.

1,200m: Sergeant At Arms (Sandesh) 1-17, 1,000/1-3, 800/50, 600/37. Moved impressively. Volantis (J.Chinoy) 1-18, 1,000/1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Moved well.

