Sergeant At Arms claims Panchshil Indian 2000 Guineas
Sergeant At Arms ridden by A. Sandesh claimed the Panchshil Indian 2000 Guineas, the main attraction of Sunday’s (Dec. 18) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. & Mrs. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Vispi R. Patel. S.S. Attaollahi trains the winner.
1. NAWABZADA RASHIDUZZAFAR KHAN TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: Arlene (Trevor) 1, Highland Breeze (Sandesh) 2, Caesars Star (S. Amit) 3 and Shadowfax (Zervan) 4. 8, 6-3/4, 2-1/2. 2m 1.93s. Rs. 12 (w), 11 and 11 (p), SHP: Rs. 19, FP: Rs. 18, Q: Rs. 10, Tanala: Rs. 161 and Rs. 74. Favourite: Arlene. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay Mallya rep. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. & Mr. Rakesh R. Jhunjhunwala. Trainer: P. Shroff.
2. GULAMHUSEIN ESSAJI TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Geranium (Neeraj) 1, Trombone (Dashrath) 2, Simon Says (Trevor) 3 and Thor Of Asgard (C.S. Jodha) 4. 2-1/4, 1/2, 2-1/2. 1m 38.79s. Rs. 29 (w), 15 and 16 (p), SHP: Rs. 28, FP: Rs. 56, Q: Rs. 49, Tanala: Rs. 121 and Rs. 70. Favourite: Trombone. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.
3. SETH RAMNATH DAGA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: Renee (Sandesh) 1, Rule Downunder (Zervan) 2, The Champ (Trevor) 3 and Mountbatten (Vishal) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/4, 1-3/4. 1m 24.53s. Rs. 19 (w), 14 and 39 (p). SHP: Rs. 100, FP: Rs. 97, Q: Rs. 148, Tanala: Rs. 137 and Rs. 40. Favourite: Renee. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. & Mrs. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.
4. GRACIAS SALDHANA MEMORIAL MILLION (Gr.3) (1,200m), 3-y-o & over: Critics Choice (Neeraj) 1, Congressional (S. John) 2, Holy Smoke (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Dancing Prances (Sandesh) 4. 1/2, Lnk, 1/2. 1m 10.47s. Rs. 41 (w), 15, 16 and 17 (p), SHP: Rs. 45, FP: Rs. 190, Q: Rs. 128, Tanala: Rs. 543 and Rs. 240. Favourite: Dancing Prances. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. & Mrs. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.
5. ALLAH RAKHKHA GOLD TROPHY (1,200m), Maiden 2-y-o only: Ruffina (Zervan) 1, Raiden (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Admo (J. Chinoy) 3 and Art O War (Dashrath) 4. Not run: Dixieland. 1-1/4, Nose, 7-1/4. 1m 11.60s. Rs. 21 (w), 10, 14 and 27 (p), SHP: Rs. 38, FP: Rs. 64, Q: Rs. 56, Tanala: Rs. 347 and Rs. 274. Favourite: Ruffina. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Saleem Fazelbhoy, Dinsha P. Shroff & Munchi P. Shroff. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.
6. PANCHSHIL INDIAN 2000 GUINEAS (Gr.1), (1,600m), 3-y-o only:
SERGEANT AT ARMS (Ikhtyar – Rahy’s Serenade) (Sandesh) 1.
LUCAS (Phoenix Tower – Trinity Joy) (Suraj Narredu) 2.
ST. ANDREWS (Phoenix Tower – Machrihanish) (S. John) 3.
SUPREME GENERAL (Old Forester – Fiery Pegasus) (P.S. Chouhan) 4.
3-3/4, 2-3/4, 3/4. 1m 36.49s. Rs. 12 (w), 14, 21 and 19 (p), SHP: Rs. 50, FP: Rs. 57, Q: Rs. 22, Tanala: Rs. 294 and Rs. 155. Favourite: Sergeant At Arms. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. & Mrs. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Vispi R. Patel. Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi.
7. P.M. RUNGTA GOLDEN SPRINT STAKES (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Allora (Trevor) 1, Ancient Glory (Zeeshan) 2, Nature Boy (K. Kadam) 3 and Flashy Wings (P.S. Chouhan) 4. Nose, 1/2, Nose. 1m 10.93s. Rs. 18 (w), 14, 35 and 115 (p), SHP: Rs. 139, FP: Rs. 198, Q: Rs. 204, Tanala: Rs. 5,503 and Rs. 1,887. Favourite: Allora. Owners: M/s. Geoffrey B. Nagpal & Ashley B. Nagpal. Trainer: Sanjay Kolse.
Jackpot: (70 per cent): Rs. 389 (1,558 tkts.), (30 per cent): Rs. 70 (3,717 tkts.).
Treble: Rs. 64 (484 tkts.).
Super jackpot: (70 per cent): Rs. 838 (413 tkts.), (30 per cent): Rs. 169 (876 tkts.).