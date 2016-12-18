Sergeant At Arms claims Panchshil Indian 2000 Guineas

more-in

Sergeant At Arms ridden by A. Sandesh claimed the Panchshil Indian 2000 Guineas, the main attraction of Sunday’s (Dec. 18) races here. The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. & Mrs. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Vispi R. Patel. S.S. Attaollahi trains the winner.

1. NAWABZADA RASHIDUZZAFAR KHAN TROPHY (2,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: Arlene (Trevor) 1, Highland Breeze (Sandesh) 2, Caesars Star (S. Amit) 3 and Shadowfax (Zervan) 4. 8, 6-3/4, 2-1/2. 2m 1.93s. Rs. 12 (w), 11 and 11 (p), SHP: Rs. 19, FP: Rs. 18, Q: Rs. 10, Tanala: Rs. 161 and Rs. 74. Favourite: Arlene. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay Mallya rep. United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Ltd. & Mr. Rakesh R. Jhunjhunwala. Trainer: P. Shroff.

2. GULAMHUSEIN ESSAJI TROPHY (1,600m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Geranium (Neeraj) 1, Trombone (Dashrath) 2, Simon Says (Trevor) 3 and Thor Of Asgard (C.S. Jodha) 4. 2-1/4, 1/2, 2-1/2. 1m 38.79s. Rs. 29 (w), 15 and 16 (p), SHP: Rs. 28, FP: Rs. 56, Q: Rs. 49, Tanala: Rs. 121 and Rs. 70. Favourite: Trombone. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B. Shirke, Mr. Jay V. Shirke & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

3. SETH RAMNATH DAGA TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward: Renee (Sandesh) 1, Rule Downunder (Zervan) 2, The Champ (Trevor) 3 and Mountbatten (Vishal) 4. 1-1/4, 2-1/4, 1-3/4. 1m 24.53s. Rs. 19 (w), 14 and 39 (p). SHP: Rs. 100, FP: Rs. 97, Q: Rs. 148, Tanala: Rs. 137 and Rs. 40. Favourite: Renee. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. & Mrs. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Vishal Gaikwad.

4. GRACIAS SALDHANA MEMORIAL MILLION (Gr.3) (1,200m), 3-y-o & over: Critics Choice (Neeraj) 1, Congressional (S. John) 2, Holy Smoke (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Dancing Prances (Sandesh) 4. 1/2, Lnk, 1/2. 1m 10.47s. Rs. 41 (w), 15, 16 and 17 (p), SHP: Rs. 45, FP: Rs. 190, Q: Rs. 128, Tanala: Rs. 543 and Rs. 240. Favourite: Dancing Prances. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. & Mrs. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.

5. ALLAH RAKHKHA GOLD TROPHY (1,200m), Maiden 2-y-o only: Ruffina (Zervan) 1, Raiden (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Admo (J. Chinoy) 3 and Art O War (Dashrath) 4. Not run: Dixieland. 1-1/4, Nose, 7-1/4. 1m 11.60s. Rs. 21 (w), 10, 14 and 27 (p), SHP: Rs. 38, FP: Rs. 64, Q: Rs. 56, Tanala: Rs. 347 and Rs. 274. Favourite: Ruffina. Owners: Mr. Cyrus S. Poonawalla, Mr. Adar C. Poonawalla & Mrs. Natasha A. Poonawalla rep. Villoo Poonawalla Racing & Breeding Pvt. Ltd., M/s. Saleem Fazelbhoy, Dinsha P. Shroff & Munchi P. Shroff. Trainer: Dallas Todywalla.

6. PANCHSHIL INDIAN 2000 GUINEAS (Gr.1), (1,600m), 3-y-o only:

SERGEANT AT ARMS (Ikhtyar – Rahy’s Serenade) (Sandesh) 1.

LUCAS (Phoenix Tower – Trinity Joy) (Suraj Narredu) 2.

ST. ANDREWS (Phoenix Tower – Machrihanish) (S. John) 3.

SUPREME GENERAL (Old Forester – Fiery Pegasus) (P.S. Chouhan) 4.

3-3/4, 2-3/4, 3/4. 1m 36.49s. Rs. 12 (w), 14, 21 and 19 (p), SHP: Rs. 50, FP: Rs. 57, Q: Rs. 22, Tanala: Rs. 294 and Rs. 155. Favourite: Sergeant At Arms. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. & Mrs. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. & Mr. Vispi R. Patel. Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi.

7. P.M. RUNGTA GOLDEN SPRINT STAKES (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Allora (Trevor) 1, Ancient Glory (Zeeshan) 2, Nature Boy (K. Kadam) 3 and Flashy Wings (P.S. Chouhan) 4. Nose, 1/2, Nose. 1m 10.93s. Rs. 18 (w), 14, 35 and 115 (p), SHP: Rs. 139, FP: Rs. 198, Q: Rs. 204, Tanala: Rs. 5,503 and Rs. 1,887. Favourite: Allora. Owners: M/s. Geoffrey B. Nagpal & Ashley B. Nagpal. Trainer: Sanjay Kolse.

Jackpot: (70 per cent): Rs. 389 (1,558 tkts.), (30 per cent): Rs. 70 (3,717 tkts.).

Treble: Rs. 64 (484 tkts.).

Super jackpot: (70 per cent): Rs. 838 (413 tkts.), (30 per cent): Rs. 169 (876 tkts.).