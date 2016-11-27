Sandesh rides Critics Choice to victory
Critics Choice ridden by A.Sandesh won the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy, the main event of the races held here on Sunday (Nov. 27). The winner is owned by Mr. & Mrs. K.N.Dhunjibhoy and Mr. & Mrs. Z.K.Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Hosidar Daji trains the winner.
1. P.D.BOLTON TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: Serenita (Neeraj) 1, Shivalik Shine (Sandesh) 2 and Nascar (Raghuveer) 3. 1-1/4, 3-1/4. 58.87s. Rs. 14 (w), SHP: Rs. 19, FP: Rs. 21. Favourite: Serenita. Owners: M/s. Joydeep Datta Gupta, Achuthan Siddharth, Ashwin B.Mehta, Narendra Kumar Ambwani & Shovon Mukherjee. Trainer: S.K.Sunderji.
2. STYLE CRACKER BOROUGH STAKES (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: Frosty (Neeraj) 1, Vulcan (Trevor) 2 and Joss (Bhawani) 3. Nk, 6. 2m 6.94s. Rs. 26 (w), SHP: Rs. 25, FP: Rs. 46. Favourite: Vulcan. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. Vijay B.Shirke, Mr. Jay V.Shirke & Mr. K.N.Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: P.Shroff.
3. MAHARAJA OF MORVI TROPHY (1,400m), 3-y-o only: Supreme General (P.S.Chouhan) 1, Arak (Sandesh) 2 and Rising Brave (Neeraj) 3. 3, 3. 1m 25.28s. Rs. 11 (w), SHP: Rs. 17, FP: Rs. 14. Favourite: Supreme General. Owners: M.A.M.Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Karthik G.
4. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upwards: Critics Choice (Sandesh) 1, Renee (Parmar) 2, The Champ (Trevor) 3 and Deep Diver (Dashrath) 4. 1-1/2, 1/2, 1. 1m 11.17s. Rs. 37 (w), 15 and 33 (p). SHP: Rs. 42, FP: Rs. 154, Q: Rs. 122, Tanala: Rs. 238 and Rs. 88. Favourite: The Champ. Owners: Mr. & Mrs. K.N.Dhunjibhoy and Mr. & Mrs. Z.K.Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Hosidar Daji.
5. STYLECRACKER SPRINT (1,000m), Maiden, 3-y-o only: Cyclone (S.J.Sunil) 1, Yellow Diamond (Trevor) 2, Classicus (Bhawani) 3 and King Of Killen (Zervan) 4. Nose, 3/4, 5-1/2. 59.82s. Rs. 17 (w), 12 and 19 (p). SHP: Rs. 30, FP: Rs. 33, Q: Rs. 25, Tanala: Rs. 104 and Rs. 60. Favourite: Cyclone. Owners: Mr. Sanjay Kolse rep. Greenleaf Racing & Breeding Pvt Ltd (OPC), M/s. Rajiv S.Ghule, Haresn S.Malkani & Inderraj Anand. Trainer: Sanjay Kolse.
6. M H AHMEDBHOY TROPHY (1,800m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: Volantis (Sandesh) 1, Mariska (Parmar) 2, Covert Action (T.S.Jodha) 3 and June (J.Chinoy) 4. 1-3/4, 1-3/4, 2-1/2. 1m 52.10s. Rs. 43 (w), 14, 12 and 32 (p). SHP: Rs. 35, FP: Rs. 119, Q: Rs. 41, Tanala: Rs. 870 and Rs. 350. Favourite: Mariska. Owners: Dr. Ram H.Shroff & Mr. Raj H.Shroff rep. Stride Livestock Pvt Ltd, M/s. Sameer H.Tapia, Chetan Shah & Mr. Zahid A.Tapia rep. Clover Livestock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: M.Narredu.
Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 1,218 (221 tkts), 30 per cent: Rs. 134 (860 tkts). Treble: Rs. 317 (46 tkts). Super Jackpot: 70 per cent: Rs. 1,130 (20 tkts), 30 per cent: Rs. 93 (104 tkts).