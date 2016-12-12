Races

Ruffina, Congressional impress

more-in

Ruffina and Congressional impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 12).

Inner sand

600m: Hope Springs (Zameer) 37. Moved freely. Fashionable Gait (Zameer) 37. Moved well.

800m: Undisputed (V.Jodha), 50, 600/37. Moved well. Baryshnikhov (Ajinkya) 52, 600/37. Pressed. 2/y/o’s Wild Fire (B.Nikhil), Juggernaut (H.G.Rathod) 53, 600/39 . Former finished four lengths ahead. Knight’s Quest (Late Cigarello) (rb) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Multiglory (V.Jodha) 52, 600/38.5. Moved freely.2/y/o Pretty Peach (H.G.Rathod) 51, 600/38. Pressed. Gunga Din (rb), 2/y/o Excellent Gold (Bhawani) 53, 600/39.5. They were urged and ended level. Junoon (B.Nikhil) 54, 600/41. Urged. Black Jaguar (app) 52, 600/40. Pressed. Exclamation (app) 52.5, 600/40.5. Pushed. Grappa (rb), Nature Boy (rb) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Magical Dancer (rb) 55, 600/41. Easy. Chivalrous Knight (app) 55, 600/39. Moved freely. Celtic Prince (Mahesh) 56, 600/41. Easy. Fringe Benefit (rb) 51, 600/39.5. Pushed. 2/y/o’s Kotor (Sandeep), Afrique (J.Chinoy) 53, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Goldsmith (Nazil) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely.

1,000m: Captain Abdon (S.Amit), Divine Hope (Parbat) 1-7, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Travieso (D.A.Naik) 1-7, 600/42. Moved well. 2/y/o’s Connoisseur (B.Nikhil), God’s Own (Kamble) 1-7.5, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/o Ruffina (Sandeep), Lady Danehill (Pradeep) 1-3.5, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. Former moved well and finished six lengths ahead. Note former. 2/y/o Sereno (S.Nayak), Sporting Spirit (Ajinkya) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Rain Dance (Parbat), Tip Top Taffy (S.Amit) 1-7, 600/39. They were urged and finished level. Irish Bailey (Vishal), 2/y/o Rotterdam (Pradeep) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former was one length better. His Master’s Vice (Sandesh), Makino (Parbat) 1-5, 600/38. Former ended two lengths in front. Isinit (Merchant), Majestic Honey (C.S.Jodha) 1-6, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1,200m: Congressional (S.S.Rathore), St.Andrews (Santosh) 1-17, 1,000/1-3, 800/51, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Kitty Hawk (Dashrath), Mount Mckinley (Sandesh) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Shadowfax (Pradeep), Brahmachari (C.S.Jodha) 1-18, 1,000/1-4, 600/38.5. Former trounced the latter by a distance. Star Scholar (Pradeep) 1-20.5, 600/40.5. Moved well.

Race track

600m: Madeira (S.J.Suil), Abbeyroad (app) 37. Former superior. 2/yo’s Massimo (Kharadi), Sir Percy Blakeney (Zervan) 39. Former better. 2/y/o’s Excellent Art/Mystic Dancer (Shelar), Mygrator (Mosin) 39. They were easy.

800m: Be Cautious (Shelar), Chizzler (Mosin) 50, 600/34. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1,000m: War Pony (Mahesh) 1-4, 600/36. Moved freely. Golden Halo (Parbat), Oriental Rule (S.Amit) 1-7, 800/52, 600/36.5. Former was two lengths superior. Smoky Haze (S.Amit), 2/y/o Wildcard Warrior (Dashrath) and Adams Land (Parbat) 1-7, 600/37. First and second named were level and finished four lengths ahead of the last named. 2/y/o La Magnifique (Bhawani), Enlighten Me (Khalander) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/36.5. Former moved well while the latter was urged to end level. Note former. Covert Action (H.G.Rathod), Mount Whitney (rb) and Mcgyver (K.Kadam) 1-6, 600/36. Trio moved freely. Maduro (Bhawani), Q’ E’ D (Khalander) 1-2, 600/35. Former superior. Jeena (S.J.Sunil) 1-3.5, 600/35.5. Moved well.

1,200m: Safdar (Ikram), Vice Admiral (Sandesh) 1-16, 600/36. Both moved level freely. Note them. Othelo (Parmar), Logic (K.Kadam) 1-18, 1,000/1-3, 800/49.5, 600/35. Former was well in hand and finished two lengths ahead. Nelsons Blood (Kharadi) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/37.5. Moved freely. Costa Del Sol (Zervan) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/39 . Easy.

1,600m: Dem Sao (Bhawani) 1-49, 1,400/1-35, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-5, 800/51.5, 600/37. Pressed.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: 2/y/o’s Art O War (Bhawani), Touch Me Not (B.Nikhil) and Powerhaus (S.Kamble) 1-7, 600/41. First named was the pick 2/y/o Big Sur (S.J.Sunil), Dibaba (app) 1-6, 600/39. Former superior. Adams Creation (Santosh), 2/y/o Lord Commander (rb) 1-9, 600/42. They moved freely. Name Of The Game (D.A.Naik) 1-4, 600/39. Moved well. 2/y/o’s Timeless (V.Jodha), Bottega Louie (S.Nayak) 1-8, 600/38. Both moved freely. 2/y/o Lady Be Good (Shelar) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/o Fantasy Star (Mosin) 1-8, 600/42. Moved freely. 2/y/o’s Berlin (Zervan), Phoenix Tower/Torque (Sandeep) 1-10, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. 2/y/o’s Rochester (S.Nayak), Yutaka (V.Jodha) 1-8, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Lachlan (Ajinkya), 2/y/o’s Mocassin (Vishal) 1-11, 800/54, 600/40. They were easy. 2/y/o’s Samarjeet (V.Jodha), Aloha (Ajinkya) 1-10, 600/42. They ended level.

Mock race (Race track) - Dec. 11

1,200m: Noble Chieftain (Baria), Multinational (B.Nikhil) 1-23, 600/38. Latter planted in the stalls and did not take part in the race.

1,400m: Sweet Temptation (Suraj Narredu), Jetaway (J.Chinoy), Thorf Of Asgard (Mosin) and Fly Away With Me (T.S.Jodha) 1-25, 600/37. 4, 7, Nk. Sweet Temptation won comfortably.

Third mock race

1,600m: Imitation Game (Trevor), Khayyam (K.Kadam) 1-41, 600/36. Former was neck better.

Post a Comment
More In Races
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 12, 2016 6:13:22 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/Ruffina-Congressional-impress/article16797613.ece

© The Hindu