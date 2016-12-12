Ruffina, Congressional impress

more-in

Ruffina and Congressional impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 12).

Inner sand

600m: Hope Springs (Zameer) 37. Moved freely. Fashionable Gait (Zameer) 37. Moved well.

800m: Undisputed (V.Jodha), 50, 600/37. Moved well. Baryshnikhov (Ajinkya) 52, 600/37. Pressed. 2/y/o’s Wild Fire (B.Nikhil), Juggernaut (H.G.Rathod) 53, 600/39 . Former finished four lengths ahead. Knight’s Quest (Late Cigarello) (rb) 53, 600/38. Moved freely. Multiglory (V.Jodha) 52, 600/38.5. Moved freely.2/y/o Pretty Peach (H.G.Rathod) 51, 600/38. Pressed. Gunga Din (rb), 2/y/o Excellent Gold (Bhawani) 53, 600/39.5. They were urged and ended level. Junoon (B.Nikhil) 54, 600/41. Urged. Black Jaguar (app) 52, 600/40. Pressed. Exclamation (app) 52.5, 600/40.5. Pushed. Grappa (rb), Nature Boy (rb) 56, 600/42. Pair level. Magical Dancer (rb) 55, 600/41. Easy. Chivalrous Knight (app) 55, 600/39. Moved freely. Celtic Prince (Mahesh) 56, 600/41. Easy. Fringe Benefit (rb) 51, 600/39.5. Pushed. 2/y/o’s Kotor (Sandeep), Afrique (J.Chinoy) 53, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead. Goldsmith (Nazil) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely.

1,000m: Captain Abdon (S.Amit), Divine Hope (Parbat) 1-7, 600/39. Former was two lengths superior. Travieso (D.A.Naik) 1-7, 600/42. Moved well. 2/y/o’s Connoisseur (B.Nikhil), God’s Own (Kamble) 1-7.5, 600/39. Both moved neck and neck freely. 2/y/o Ruffina (Sandeep), Lady Danehill (Pradeep) 1-3.5, 800/50.5, 600/38.5. Former moved well and finished six lengths ahead. Note former. 2/y/o Sereno (S.Nayak), Sporting Spirit (Ajinkya) 1-8, 800/53, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. Rain Dance (Parbat), Tip Top Taffy (S.Amit) 1-7, 600/39. They were urged and finished level. Irish Bailey (Vishal), 2/y/o Rotterdam (Pradeep) 1-5, 800/52, 600/40. Former was one length better. His Master’s Vice (Sandesh), Makino (Parbat) 1-5, 600/38. Former ended two lengths in front. Isinit (Merchant), Majestic Honey (C.S.Jodha) 1-6, 600/39. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1,200m: Congressional (S.S.Rathore), St.Andrews (Santosh) 1-17, 1,000/1-3, 800/51, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to finish level. Kitty Hawk (Dashrath), Mount Mckinley (Sandesh) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41. Pair moved level freely. Shadowfax (Pradeep), Brahmachari (C.S.Jodha) 1-18, 1,000/1-4, 600/38.5. Former trounced the latter by a distance. Star Scholar (Pradeep) 1-20.5, 600/40.5. Moved well.

Race track

600m: Madeira (S.J.Suil), Abbeyroad (app) 37. Former superior. 2/yo’s Massimo (Kharadi), Sir Percy Blakeney (Zervan) 39. Former better. 2/y/o’s Excellent Art/Mystic Dancer (Shelar), Mygrator (Mosin) 39. They were easy.

800m: Be Cautious (Shelar), Chizzler (Mosin) 50, 600/34. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1,000m: War Pony (Mahesh) 1-4, 600/36. Moved freely. Golden Halo (Parbat), Oriental Rule (S.Amit) 1-7, 800/52, 600/36.5. Former was two lengths superior. Smoky Haze (S.Amit), 2/y/o Wildcard Warrior (Dashrath) and Adams Land (Parbat) 1-7, 600/37. First and second named were level and finished four lengths ahead of the last named. 2/y/o La Magnifique (Bhawani), Enlighten Me (Khalander) 1-6.5, 800/51.5, 600/36.5. Former moved well while the latter was urged to end level. Note former. Covert Action (H.G.Rathod), Mount Whitney (rb) and Mcgyver (K.Kadam) 1-6, 600/36. Trio moved freely. Maduro (Bhawani), Q’ E’ D (Khalander) 1-2, 600/35. Former superior. Jeena (S.J.Sunil) 1-3.5, 600/35.5. Moved well.

1,200m: Safdar (Ikram), Vice Admiral (Sandesh) 1-16, 600/36. Both moved level freely. Note them. Othelo (Parmar), Logic (K.Kadam) 1-18, 1,000/1-3, 800/49.5, 600/35. Former was well in hand and finished two lengths ahead. Nelsons Blood (Kharadi) 1-23, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/37.5. Moved freely. Costa Del Sol (Zervan) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/39 . Easy.

1,600m: Dem Sao (Bhawani) 1-49, 1,400/1-35, 1,200/1-20, 1,000/1-5, 800/51.5, 600/37. Pressed.

Gate practice (Inner sand)

1,000m: 2/y/o’s Art O War (Bhawani), Touch Me Not (B.Nikhil) and Powerhaus (S.Kamble) 1-7, 600/41. First named was the pick 2/y/o Big Sur (S.J.Sunil), Dibaba (app) 1-6, 600/39. Former superior. Adams Creation (Santosh), 2/y/o Lord Commander (rb) 1-9, 600/42. They moved freely. Name Of The Game (D.A.Naik) 1-4, 600/39. Moved well. 2/y/o’s Timeless (V.Jodha), Bottega Louie (S.Nayak) 1-8, 600/38. Both moved freely. 2/y/o Lady Be Good (Shelar) 1-8, 600/40. Moved well. 2/y/o Fantasy Star (Mosin) 1-8, 600/42. Moved freely. 2/y/o’s Berlin (Zervan), Phoenix Tower/Torque (Sandeep) 1-10, 600/42. Pair moved level freely. 2/y/o’s Rochester (S.Nayak), Yutaka (V.Jodha) 1-8, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely. Lachlan (Ajinkya), 2/y/o’s Mocassin (Vishal) 1-11, 800/54, 600/40. They were easy. 2/y/o’s Samarjeet (V.Jodha), Aloha (Ajinkya) 1-10, 600/42. They ended level.

Mock race (Race track) - Dec. 11

1,200m: Noble Chieftain (Baria), Multinational (B.Nikhil) 1-23, 600/38. Latter planted in the stalls and did not take part in the race.

1,400m: Sweet Temptation (Suraj Narredu), Jetaway (J.Chinoy), Thorf Of Asgard (Mosin) and Fly Away With Me (T.S.Jodha) 1-25, 600/37. 4, 7, Nk. Sweet Temptation won comfortably.

Third mock race

1,600m: Imitation Game (Trevor), Khayyam (K.Kadam) 1-41, 600/36. Former was neck better.