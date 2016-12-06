Races

Rousseau catches the eye

Rousseau and D’Accord caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Dec. 6).

Inner sand

800m: Warlock (rb) 52.5, 600/39.5. Moved freely. Exclamation (S.Kamble) 53.5, 600/39. Pressed. Shape The Scape (Baria) 56, 600/41. Easy. Ladislaus (V.Jodha), Orla (Ajinkya) 52, 600/38. Former was well in hand and they finished level. 2/y/o’s Clynene (Roushan), Rebuttal/Sashimi (S.Sunil) 52.5, 600/39.5. Former better. Jetaway (J.Chinoy), Jack Dan (S.S.Rathore) 54.5, 600/39.5. Former ended three lengths in front.

1,000m: Magnificence (V.Jodha), Atalya (Ajinkya) 1-6, 800/52.5, 600/40. Former was easy and they finished level. Silken Eyes (Jethu) 1-12, 600/42. Easy. Ancient Glory (Baria), Power Shadow (rb) 1-11, 600/40.5. Pair level. Furious N Fast (rb) 1-9, 600/43. Easy. Brothersofthewind (Sandesh) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38.5. Moved well. Rousseau (Neeraj), Dem Sao (Khalander) 1-5, 600/39. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished three lengths ahead. Note former. D’Accord (Neeraj), Hypothesis (Khalander) 1-5, 800/51, 600/38.5. Former strode out well and finished four lengths ahead. Hall Of Famer (Ajinkya) 1-12, 600/42.5. Easy. Torrezzo (rb) 1-7.5, 600/41.5. Easy. 2/y/o Miss Moneypenny (Zervan), Sensex (Hamir) 1-7, 600/39.5. Pair moved level freely. Argyle Pink (rb), Gangnam Style (rb) 1-10, 600/41. Pair easy. Pink Panther (Zervan), Batman (C.S.Jodha) 1-6, 600/39. Former was one length superior. Vulcan (Sandesh), Makino (Parbat) 1-10, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Leothefiercehorse (rb) 1-10, 600/42. Easy.

1,200m: Brahmachari (Pereira), Sparkling Eyes (Hamir) 1-22, 1,000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely. Flashing Honour (Oza) 1-22, 1,000/1-8, 800/54, 600/42. Moved freely. Shes An Ace (Roushan) 1-26, 600/43. Easy.

1,400m: Supreme General (Bhawani)) 1-40, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Moved fluently.

Outer sand

1,200m: Greanium (Parmar), Arlene (Kharadi) 1-25, 600/42. They were easy.

