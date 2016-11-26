Renee should make amends

more-in

Trainer Vishal Gaikwad’s ward Renee who ran second in her last start should make amends in the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy, the feature event of Sunday’s (Nov. 27) races.

Rails will be placed 8 metres away from its original point from 1400m to 1200m and thereafter 13 metres away from 800m upto the winning post.

1. P. BOLTON TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 2.30 p.m.: 1. Nascar (1) Raghuveer 60.5, 2. Shivalik Shine (2) Sandesh 53 and 3. Serenita (3) Neeraj 50.5.

Serenita

2. STYLECRACKER BOROUGH STAKES (2,000m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 3.00: 1. Joss (1) Bhawani 59, 2. Vulcan (2) Trevor 56, 3. Frosty (3) Neeraj 55.5.

Vulcan

3. MAHARAJA OF MORVI TROPHY (1,400m), 3-y-o only, 3.30: 1. Rising Brave (3) Neeraj 57, 2. Supreme General (P.S. Chouhan) 2, and 3. Arak (1) Sandesh 55.5.

Supreme General

4. ROYAL CALCUTTA TURF CLUB TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 4.00: 1. Dancing Phoenix (1) Zervan 61, 2. Critics Choice (6) Sandesh 54.5, 3. Rule Downunder (3) Neeraj 54.5, 4. Renee (2) Parmar 53.5, 5. Deep Diver (4) Dashrath 50 and 6. The Champ (5) Trevor 50.

1. Renee, 2. The Champ

5. STYLECRACKER SPRINT (1,000m), Maiden 3-y-o only, 4.30: 1. Classicus (1) Bhawani 56, 2. Cyclone (4) S.J. Sunil 56, 3. King Of Killen (2) Zervan 56, 4. Star Comrade (3) P.S. Chouhan 56, 5. Multistar (5) C.S. Jodha 54.5 and 6. Yellow Diamond (6) Trevor 54.5.

1. Cyclone, 2. Star Comrade

6. M.H. AHMEDBHOY TROPHY (1,800m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 5.00: 1. June (1) J. Chinoy 59, 2. Mariska (6) Parmar 58.5, 3. Diablo (2) Nazil 58, 4. Comic Timing (7) Zervan 57, 5. Royal Classic (9) Parbat 56.5, 6. Volantis (4) Sandesh 55, 7. Flashing Honour (3) Bhawani 54, 8. Covert Action (5) T.S. Jodha 53.5 and 9. Raees (8) Trevor 53.

1. Mariska, 2. Covert Action, 3. Comic Timing

Day’s best: Supreme General

Double: Cyclone – Mariska

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: 4 5 & 6.

Super jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.