Relentless Pursuit pleases

Relentless Pursuit and Dhishoom pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec. 8).

Inner sand

600m: 2/y/o Lady Sergeant (T.S.Jodha) 38. Moved freely. Champagne (Sandesh) 41. Easy. Allora (S.J.Sunil) 41. Easy.

800m: 2/y/o Elysee (Ajinkya), Beneficial (V.Jodha) 54, 600/40.5. Pair moved freely. Zabisco (Joseph) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Kookaburra (Mosin), 2/y/o Xoxo (T.S.Jodha) 52.5, 600/39. They moved level freely. Fabio (S.J.Sunil), Dibaba (app) 56, 600/41. Pair easy. Advance To Contact (Pereira) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Serenita (V.Jodha), Rule Downunder (Ajinkya) 50, 600/37. Former easily finished two lengths ahead. Fringe Benefit (rb) 51, 600/37.5. Urged. Arakawah (P.Naidu) 55, 600/40.5. Easy. 2/y/o’s Raiden (V.Jodha), Collegium (S.Nayak) 51.5, 600/38.5. They moved neck and neck freely. Viking (Mahesh), Mairah (Altaf Sayyed) 51, 600/37.5. Former finished a distance ahead. 2/y/o’s Mygrator (J.Chinoy), Aggregated (Mosin) 55, 600/39. Pair level. Goldsmith (Nazil) 52.5, 600/38. Moved well. Strategic Move (S.S.Rathore) 51.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. 2/y/o Sandalphon (rb), Majestic Honey (C.S.Jodha) 54, 600/40. Former ended three lengths in front. Arvan (C.S.Jodha), 2/y/o Pathan (Roushan) 53, 600/39. Former was one length better.

1,000m: Juliano (app) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/41. Moved freely. Silken Eyes (Jethu) 1-9, 600/40. Moved fluently. 2/y/o Magical Script (S.Kamble) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Easy. 2/y/o’s Admo (rb), Pokerface (J.Chinoy) 1-8, 600/40.5. Pair moved level freely. Covert Action (H.G.Rathod), Mount Whitney (K.Kadam) 1-9, 600/40. They finished level freely. Eternal Sunshine (Sandesh), Rising Brave (Ikram) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39.5. Both moved level freely. Tip Top Taffy (S.Amit), Charging Tigress (Parbat) 1-11, 600/43. They were easy. Queen Credible (C.S.Jodha) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well. Sir Desmond (V.Jodha), 2/y/o Medellin (Ajinkya) 1-7, 800/53, 600/41. Former easily finished six lengths ahead. Latter was pushed. Mount Mckinley (Daman) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. 2/y/o’s Gold Bond (Hamir), Gloriousus (Pereira) 1-8, 600/40. They moved neck and neck freely.

1,200m: Othelo (Parmar), Logic (Zervan 1-25, 600/42. Pair easy. Relentless Pursuit (Hamir), Drogo (J.Chinoy) 1-19, 1,000/1-4.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level.

1,400m: Dhishoom (J.Chinoy), Celestial Light (Pereira) 1-34, 1,200/1-19, 1,000/1-5.5, 800/53, 600/39.5. Former moved well and finished a length in front. Temerity (Neeraj), Baker Street (Kharadi) 1-38.5, 1,000/1-8, 600/38.5. Former made up two lengths and finished level.

Outer sand

1,000m: Mekong Delta (rb), Star One (rb) 1-6, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Denny Crane (Neeraj) 1-9, 600/42. Moved freely. Signor (Parmar), 2/y/o Masquerade (Kharadi) 1-11, 600/42. Pair easy.

1,400m: Mathaiyus (Kharadi), Anteros (Parmar) 1-37, 600/39. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead.

1,600m: Normandy (Zervan), Sherlock (Parmar) 1-54, 1,400/1-39, 600/41.5. Pair moved freely.

