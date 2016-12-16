Racing Fire, Honour, Azzurro and Intrepid Warrior impress

more-in

Racing Fire, Honour, Azzurro and Intrepid Warrior impressed when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 16).

Inner sand:

1200m: China One (rb) 1-20, (1,200-600) 37. Pleased.

1400m: Eragon (B. Harish) 1-41.5, (1,400-600) 52. Eased up.

Outer sand:

600m: Galeno (rb) 45.5. Easy. Country’s Image (rb) 45. Moved well.

1000m: Lofty Thoughts (rb) 1-15, 600/44.5. Shaped well. Firing Line (rb) 1-16, 600/45.5. In fine trim.

1200m: Racing Fire (D. Patel), Honour (Rayan) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. They moved fluently. Frizbee (Selvaraj) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. Moved freely. What A Nice Man (Rayan), High Admiral (rb) 1-28, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Get The Gringo (Anjar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved freely. Torosoro (Selvaraj) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44. Note. Intrepid Warrior (rb) 1-25.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Magistero (Ashok Kumar) 1-27.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43. In fine condition. Crazy Pineapple (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Easy. Force Ensign (Irvan Singh), After Hours (Faisal) 1-30, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. They moved impressively. Air Of Distinction (Ashok Kumar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit.

1400m: Talladega (S. John) 1-45, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/44. Moved well. Braveheart (Raja Rao) 1-44, (1,400-600) 56.5. Eased up. Azzurro (P. Trevor) 1-40, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. In fine nick.

1600m: Let The Lion Roar (A. Velu) 1-59.5, 1,400/1-43.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Shaped well.