Queen Of The Stars wins main event

Queen Of The Stars (Kuldeep Singh up) won the Ch. Satyanarayana Rao Of Itkyal Memorial Cup, the main event of the races held here on Sunday (Dec. 18). Mr Rajesh Kumar Khatri owns the winner who is trained by L.D’Silva

1. GRAND PARADE PLATE (1,100m), (Cat. II), maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): Vancouver (Deepak Singh) 1, Apowerx (Kiran Naidu) 2, Jumeira Express (Kuldeep Singh) 3, Top Starchy (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 4, 4 and 1/4. 1m 07.23s. Rs 6 (w), 5, 26 and 7 (p), SHP: Rs 71, FP: Rs 108, Q: Rs 72, Tanala: Rs 187. Favourite: Vancouver. Owners: Mr Rahul Rachupalli, Wg. Cdr. D.S.Gill & Mr Rajesh Sanghani. Trainer: D.Netto.

2. PALAMPET CUP (2,400m), 3-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Vijay's Empire (Deep Shanker) 1, Coruba (Akshay Kumar) 2, Bullish Approach (Sai Kumar) 3, Hal Chal (K. Mukesh Kumar) 4. 3/4, 1-1/2 and 7-3/4. 2m 37.14s. Rs 16 (w), 6, 6 and 11 (p), SHP: Rs 23, FP: Rs 38, Q; Rs 13, Tanala: Rs 193. Favourite: Coruba. Owners: M/s Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt Ltd rep by Vijay Kumar Gupta and Susheel Kumar Gupta. Trainer: Laxman S

3. MEGHALAYA PLATE (1,600m), 5-y-o & over, rated 26 to 50 (Cat. III): Vijay Vidyut (Akshay Kumar) 1, Naamdhari (Deep Shanker) 2, Proud Image (Ajeeth Kumar) 3, Roma Rouge (K. Mukesh Kumar) 4. 2, 4-1/4 and 1/4. 1m 42.04s. Rs 8 (w), 5, 7 and 17 (p), SHP: Rs 22, FP: Rs 30, Q: Rs 25, Tanala: Rs 132. Favourite: Vijay Vidyut. Owners: M/s Pratap Racecitement Pvt Ltd rep by estate of late D.Pratap Chander Reddy & Ashish Bajaj & M/s Vijay Racing & Farms Pvt Ltd rep by M/s Vijay Kumar Gupta & Susheel Kumar Gupta. Trainer: Deshmukh.

4. CH. SATYANARAYANA RAO OF ITKYAL MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, rated 66 to 90 (Cat. II): Queen Of The Stars (Kuldeep Singh) 1, Baashagar (B. R. Kumar) 2, Morning Miracle (Akshay Kumar) 3, Movie Moghual (P. Gaddam) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and 1. 1m 28.20s. Rs 25 (w), 11 and 5 (p), SHP: Rs 19, FP: Rs 46, Q: Rs 18, Tanala: Rs 60. Favourite: Baashagar. Owner: Mr Rajesh Kumar Khatri. Trainer: L.D’Silva.

5. MALAKPET CUP (1,400m), 5-y-o & over, rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II): Torremolinos (Akshay Kumar) 1, Grand Canyon (A.A.Vikrant) 2, Exclusive Beauty (Kiran Naidu) 3, Khoshgel (Kuldeep Singh) 4. Shd, 1 and nk. 1m 26.84s. Rs 16 (w), 7, 40 and 10 (p), SHP: Rs 128, FP: Rs 305, Q: Rs 239, Tanala: Rs 899. Favourite: Torremolinos. Owners: Mr Champaklal Zaveri, Mrs Bindu Zaveri, Miss N.Desai, Harsha N.Desai rep by M/s Zaveri Stud Farm Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Deshmukh.

6. TREASURE LEAF PLATE (1,100m), 5-y-o & over (whips not permitted), rated 46 to 70 (Cat. II): Par Excellence (Md. Ismail) 1, Symbol Of Pride (B. R. Kumar) 2, Kohinoor Grace (Kunal Bunde) 3, Egyptian Wind (A M Tograllu) 4. Shd, 1 and 1/2. 1m 07.13s. Rs 34 (w), 8, 5 and 8 (p), SHP: Rs 19, FP: Rs 72, Q: Rs 29, Tanala: Rs 241. Favourite: Symbol Of Pride. Owner and trainer: L.D’Silva.

Treble: (i): Rs 75 (334 tkts), (ii): Rs 405 (104 tkts), Jackpot: Rs 2919 (70 tkts), Consolation; Rs 202 (433 tkts).