Proserpine wins Bangalore 1000 Guineas

Proserpine (Neeraj up) won the Bangalore 1000 Guineas, the chief event of the races held here on Saturday (Nov. 26). The winner is owned by Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr. & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. & Mrs. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy and trained by Neil Darashah.

The results:

1. SWARNAMUKHI PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: Country’s Bloom (A. Imran Khan) 1, Indian Fury (Nitin Singh) 2, Varsha (Jagadeesh) 3 and Perfect Prince (Irvan Singh) 4. Not run: Amalfi Coast. 4, 4 and 1. 1m 14.93s. Rs. 35 (w), 15, 20 and 69 (p), SHP: Rs. 60, FP: Rs. 132, Q: Rs. 87, Trinella: Rs. 2,624 and Rs. 2,474, Exacta: Rs. 12,679 and Rs. 5,434. Favourite: Country’s Bloom. Owner: Country Stud Farms Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: Faraz Arshad.

2. HONNAVAR PLATE (1,200m), rated 00 to 20: Shivalik Boy (Jagadeesh) 1, Roaring Thunder (Suraj Narredu) 2, Sudha (Irvan Singh) 3 and Thejaguar (P. Trevor) 4. Not run: Dancing Princess. Nk, 4-1/4 and Shd. 1m 15.37s. Rs. 614 (w), 72, 14 and 22 (p), SHP: Rs. 41, FP: Rs. 1,378, Q: Rs. 668, Trinella: Rs. 30,211 and Rs. 4,301, Exacta: Rs. 17,452 and Rs. 7,479. Favourite: Roaring Thunder. Owner: Mr. Nirmal Singh. Trainer: S. Britto.

3. UDUPI PLATE (1,600m), rated 30 to 50, 4-y-o & over: Balian (David Allan) 1, Amazing Skill (Suraj Narredu) 2, Exemplar (S. John) 3 and Bazinga (K. Raghu) 4. Lnk, 2-1/4 and Nose. 1m 38.59s. Rs. 20 (w), 13, 17 and 55 (p), SHP: Rs. 46, FP: Rs. 60, Q: Rs. 36, Trinella: 294 and Rs. 176, Exacta: Rs. 11,737 and Rs. 40,242. Favourite: Balian. Owners: Capt. Jamshed J. Appoo & Poonawalla Racing & Breed Ltd. rep. by Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla and Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

4. SWARNAMUKHI PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 15 to 35: Inter Flora (David Allan) 1, Dagobert (Suraj Narredu) 2, Sterling Role (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Brunesco (Anjar Alam) 4. Not run: Sidi Bamba. 3/4, 4 and 1. 1m 13.84s. Rs. 43 (w), 15, 13 and 16 (p), SHP: Rs. 43, FP: Rs. 77, Q: Rs. 34, Trinella: Rs. 220 and Rs. 95, Exacta: Rs. 791 and Rs. 334. Favourite: Dagobert. Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: S. Padmanabhan.

5. MOUNT JOY PLATE (1,600m), rated 60 & above: Supreme Dominator (M. Prabhakaran) 1, Jersey Wonder (P. Trevor) 2, Aayan (P.S. Chouhan) 3 and Sagrada (A. Sandesh) 4. 1/2, 2-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m 37.22s. Rs. 904 (w), 117, 16 and 19 (p), SHP: Rs. 51, FP: Rs. 11,931, Q: Rs. 1,115, Trinella: Rs. 32,135 and Rs. 9,182, Exacta: Rs. 32,345 and Rs. 27,724. Favourite: Sagrada. Owners: Mr. Rienzie M.K. Edwards & Mrs. P.P.M. Edwards. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

6. T.B. HANUMANTHARAJ MEMORIAL CUP (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50: Tzar (Srinath) 1, Prazsky (Chetan Gowda) 2, Lunar Storm (Darshan) 3 and Campari Girl (S. John) 4. 3, 3/4 and Nose. 1m 13.16s. Rs. 20 (w), 14, 214 and 99 (p), SHP: Rs. 677, FP: Rs. 1,190, Q: Rs. 877, Trinella: Rs. 9,457 and Rs. 3,603, Exacta: Rs. 86,050 and Rs. 36,878. Favourite: Tzar. Owner: Mr. Aditya P. Thackersey. Trainer: S. Dominic.

7. BANGALORE 1000 GUINEAS (1,600m), 3-y-o fillies, (Terms):

PROSERPINE (Mull Of Kintyre – Carousel) Neeraj 1.

WATCHMYSCRIPT (Whatsthescript – Yas Marina) David Allan 2.

ANANTARA (Mull Of Kintyre – Brides Folly) A. Sandesh 3.

STAR NIJINSKY (Multidimensional – Allaire) Srinath 4.

Not run: Precious Asset. 1-1/4, 2 and 1. 1m 37.79s. Rs. 239 (w), 40, 12 and 22 (p), SHP: Rs. 37, FP: Rs. 586, Q: Rs. 162, Trinella: Rs. 1,661 and Rs. 727, Exacta: Rs. 4,101 and Rs. 1,758. Favourite: Star Nijinsky. Owners: Five Stars Shipping Co. Pvt. Ltd. rep. by Mr & Mrs. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. & Mrs. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy. Trainer: Neil Darashah.

8. HUTHARI FESTIVAL PLATE (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 4-y-o & over: Boysterous (Janardhan P) 1, Thundersquall (A. Imran Khan) 2, Proudprince (Shobhan) 3 and Elegant Star (Jagadeesh) 4. Not run: Aqua Blessing. 2-1/4, 1 and 3-1/4. 1m 27.84s. Rs. 390 (w), 67, 19 and 18 (p), SHP: Rs. 44, FP: Rs. 2,086, Q: Rs. 1,062, Trinella: Rs. 66,620 and Rs. 28,551, Exacta: Rs. 68,530 and Rs. 14,685. Favourite: Internal Affair. Owner: Mr. Devaraj Palaniswamy. Trainer: Azhar Ali.

9. T.B. HANUMANTHARAJ MEMORIAL CUP (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 30 to 50: Interesting (Suraj Narredu) 1, Perfectebony (A. Imran Khan) 2, Wings Of Fortune (Arshad Alam) 3 and Kapalua (S. John) 4. Lnk, 3-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 13.96s. Rs. 38 (w), 16, 20 and 99 (p), SHP: Rs. 63, FP: Rs. 133, Q: Rs. 93, Trinella: Rs. 4,260 and Rs. 2,130, Exacta: Rs. 11,907 and Rs. 2,187. Favourite: Interesting. Owner and Trainer: Mr. S. Narredu.

Jackpot: Rs. 9,14,596 (one tkt.); Runner-up: Rs. 1,95,984 (two tkts.); Treble (i): Rs. 3,749 (three tkts.); (ii): Rs. 13,939 (one tkt.); (iii): Rs. 77,182 (one tkt.).