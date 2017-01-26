Pink Panther impresses

more-in

Pink Panther impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Jan. 26) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Sereno (Ajinkya), Marvel (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Former superior. Nascar (Hamir) 55, 600/41. Easy. Eternalinspiration (Altaf Sayyed) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Grey Flannel (Pradeep), Princess P (Sandeep) 51, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior.

1000m: Multiglory (V. Jodha), Samarjeet (S. Nayak) 1-6, 600/40. Former was one length better. Drogo (J. Chinoy), Carbonara (Hamir) 1-6, 600/39. Former moved well. Frosted (Raghuveer), Ritz (Pereira) 1-7, 600/40. They finished level freely. Komandant (P. Naidu), Gdansk (T. Mahesh) 1-6, 600/41. Former superior. Orion’s Belt (B. Nikhil) 1-7, 600/40. Moved well. Covert Action (rb), Macgyver (H.G. Rathod) 1-7, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front. Imitation Game (Kharadi) 1-11, 600/44. Easy.

1200m: Celestial Light (Hamir), Relentless Pursuit (Pereira) 1-20, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Raees (Hamir), Gold Bond (Pereira) 1-23, 600/43. Former started and finished four lengths ahead. Pink Panther (S. Sunil), Royal Mews (Nilesh) 1-19, 600/38. Former pleased and finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

800m: Imperial Princess (A. Gaikwad) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Diablo (Pradeep), Aurora Australis (Kharadi) 1-21, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1600m: Khayyam (K. Kadam) 1-53, 600/45. Moved freely.