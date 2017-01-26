Races

Pink Panther impresses

more-in

Pink Panther impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Jan. 26) morning.

Inner sand:

800m: Sereno (Ajinkya), Marvel (V. Jodha) 52, 600/39. Former superior. Nascar (Hamir) 55, 600/41. Easy. Eternalinspiration (Altaf Sayyed) 51, 600/38. Moved well. Grey Flannel (Pradeep), Princess P (Sandeep) 51, 600/38. Former was two lengths superior.

1000m: Multiglory (V. Jodha), Samarjeet (S. Nayak) 1-6, 600/40. Former was one length better. Drogo (J. Chinoy), Carbonara (Hamir) 1-6, 600/39. Former moved well. Frosted (Raghuveer), Ritz (Pereira) 1-7, 600/40. They finished level freely. Komandant (P. Naidu), Gdansk (T. Mahesh) 1-6, 600/41. Former superior. Orion’s Belt (B. Nikhil) 1-7, 600/40. Moved well. Covert Action (rb), Macgyver (H.G. Rathod) 1-7, 600/42. Former ended three lengths in front. Imitation Game (Kharadi) 1-11, 600/44. Easy.

1200m: Celestial Light (Hamir), Relentless Pursuit (Pereira) 1-20, 600/41. Former made up three lengths and finished level. Raees (Hamir), Gold Bond (Pereira) 1-23, 600/43. Former started and finished four lengths ahead. Pink Panther (S. Sunil), Royal Mews (Nilesh) 1-19, 600/38. Former pleased and finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

800m: Imperial Princess (A. Gaikwad) 52, 600/39. Moved well.

1200m: Diablo (Pradeep), Aurora Australis (Kharadi) 1-21, 600/40. Former finished three lengths ahead.

1600m: Khayyam (K. Kadam) 1-53, 600/45. Moved freely.

Post a Comment
More In Races
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2017 4:17:55 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/Pink-Panther-impresses/article17097504.ece

© The Hindu