Pink Panther and Supreme General please

Pink Panther and Supreme General pleased when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Dec.15) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Papakura (Zameer) 38. Moved freely.

800m: Traherne (V.Jodha), 2/y/o Ascension (Ajinkya) 53, 600/39. They moved freely. 2/y/os Cool Eyes (Jethu), Gnostic Eyes (Merchant) 53, 600/40. They finished level freely. 2/y/o Xoxo (T.S.Jodha), Flying Dragon (Zameer) 51, 600/38. Former was length better. Gran Paradiso (Nazil) 50.5, 600/38.5. Moved well. 2/y/os Raiden (V.Jodha), Collegium (S.Nayak) 51, 600/38. Former superior. Magical Dancer (Bhawani) 52, 600/39. Moved freely. 2/y/os Goofy Eyes (Jethu), Emotionless (Merchant) 53, 600/40. Former superior. 2/y/o Excellent Heart (S.Kamble), Multinational (H.G.Rathod) 51.5, 600/38.5. Former was one length better. Galtero (G.Amir), 2/y/o Lovely Kudi (D.A.Naik) 54, 600/40. Pair level. Star One (Sandesh), 2/y/o Oh So Hot (T.S.Jodha) 53, 600/40. Former moved well. 2/y/os We Break The Rules (Sandesh), Tower Bridge (Jethu) 53, 600/40. They moved level freely. Allora (S.J.Sunil) 50, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/os Bewitched (Merchant), Siberian Tiger (Jethu) 55, 600/40. Pair easy. House Of Commons (S.Sunil) 53, 600/40. Moved freely.

1000m: Smokey Roses (S.K.Jadhav), Frisky Whiskey (A.Gaikwad) 1-6, 600/38. They moved level freely. Carbonara (Zervan), Brahmachari (Pereira) 1-6, 600/38. Former was one length better. Scion (C.S.Jodha) 1-5, 600/38. Moved well. Supreme General (P.S.Chouhan) 1-2, 600/35. Moved impressively. Simon Says (Nazil) 1-4, 600/38. Pushed.

1200m: B Fifty Two (Zervan) 1-19, 600/38. Moved well. Pink Panther (Zervan) 1-17, 1000/1-3, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Rising Brave (Sandesh) 1-20, 600/38. Moved well.

Outer sand:

800m: 2/y/o Themis (Sandesh), Indian Serenade (rb) 53, 600/39. Former was urged to end level.

1000m: Signor (Parmar), 2/y/o Masquerade (Trevor) 1-7, 600/40. Former superior.

