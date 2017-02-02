Perfect Star excels

more-in

Perfect Star excelled when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Feb. 2).

Inner sand

600m: Timeless (V.Jodha), Remember The Time (S.Nayak) 38. Former was well in hand and they finished level.

800m: Marvel (V.Jodha), Medellin (Ajinkya) 52, 600/39. They moved level freely. Godsent (Parbat) 1400/600m 55. Easy. Pure Zinc (J.Chinoy), Blitzkrieg (Parbat) 52.5, 600/39. Former finished five lengths ahead. Philadelphia (Pradeep), Prominence (Vishal) 50.5, 600/37.5. They moved neck and neck freely.

1,000m: Awesome Hooves (Trevor) 1-9, 600/40.5. Easy. The Giver (Sandeep) 1-7.5, 600/40. Moved well. Ravello (Bhawani) 1-8, 600/41. Moved freely. His Master’s Vice (Parbat) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39. Urged. Minstrel Heights (S.S.Rathore) 1-5, 600/38. Moved well. Forest Flair (S.S.Rathore) 1-5, 600/38. Pressed.

1,200m Macgyver (Kadam), Covert Action (rb) 1-23, 1,000/1-8, 600/41. Former ended three lengths in front. The Champ (J.Chinoy), Denny Crane (Kharadi) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 600/39. Both moved together freely. Vulcan (J.Chinoy) 1-21, 1,000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well. Perfect Star (S.S.Rathore), Flashing Honour (Oza) 1-15, 1,000/1-2, 800/50, 600/37. Former strode out well and finished five lengths ahead.

1,400m: Lucas (S.S.Rathore) 1-36, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/54, 600/40. Worked well.

Outer sand

600m: Excellent Art/Mooring (Merchant) 41. Easy.

800m: Safdar (Shahrukh), Resilient (Sandesh) 54, 600/40. Pair level.

1,000m: Admo (Neeraj), Zabrok (S.S.Rathore) 1-9, 600/40. Former superior. Lord Of The Sea (Trevor), Logic (Imran Chisty) 1-8, 800/53.5, 600/40.5. Both moved level freely. Lincoln (Trevor), Massimo (J.Chinoy) 1-10, 800/54.5, 600/42. Pair easy.

1,200m: Salazar (Trevor) 1-24, 1,000/1-9, 600/40. Moved freely.

1,400m: Temerity (Neeraj) 1-42, 600/43. Easy.

Race track

600m: Lord Arazan (Yash Narredu) 36. Moved freely.